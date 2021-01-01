its likely been in the works for weeks.

we are all guessing but i think he gave us an indication he would join and is now stalling.

considering by all accounts he has turned down bayern,arsenal etc and is now playing today for Sociedad. i dont think it gets done.

i think going by reports the club done anything wrong just the player doesnt want to leave Sociedad and a difficult deal to pull off





Pretty sure the Sociedad journo referred to talks having gone on for weeks. We haven't just sprung this on him a few days ago. Of course they are going to try pull out all the stops. It's a disaster on their end to lose three key players in such a short period of time.If he ends up having a last minute change of heart so be it. I'm not sure the club will have done anything wrong in that respect. We'll move on and it would be unlikely he gets an opportunity like this ever again.