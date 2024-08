The pessimist in me makes me think that any delay is not in our favour and the longer it drags on / Zubi prevaricates, the less chance it happens.



I do feel like it wad an odd decision to brief journos about us targeting him unless we were 99% sure this was getting done. We ended up looking a bit stupid last year with the Caicedo deal, we’ve kept our powder dry all summer before publicly targeting one player (who others have tried and failed to sign). Any other player now will know they weren’t first choice.



Changes of heart are beyond our control and we can’t stop Sociedad showing him PowerPoint presentations about nice restaurants in San Sebastián but as soon as deals like this start getting complicated, the chances of a successful outcome tend to plummet.