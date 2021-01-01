I think the point is that a Klopp side needed a Fabinho to function properly whereas a Slot side needs a Zubamendi. Klopp needed a 6 that could cover big areas because he wanted an open game full of transitions. Slot needs a Zubamendi because he wants a more controlled game with very few transitions.



For me they are of equal importance. I think the difference is that what Zubamendi brings to the table will be more nuanced and harder to spot than what peak Fabinho brought to a Klopp side.



Youve had some really good posts here so Im sorry to be a bit pedantic but Fabinho was never good at covering big areas. He was a front foot 6 who was amazing at winning the ball when we had the opposition penned in their own half. But he routinely struggled when isolated in space, and was simply bad at staying goal side of an attacker. He was slow (and he knew it) so his solution was always to attempt a tackle. Great when it works, not so great when it doesnt. Thankfully we had the best CB and GK in the world to sweep up!