Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:12:25 am
Our nerds are signing him
I trust those ones ;D
Not seen anything of him other than coming on in the euros final. Hopefully he's as good as many are saying. He is a Spanish international central midfielder so he should be able to play football to a high level at the least.

Can't see us not having to pay the full 60 either, and if he really is our level that doesnt seem an unreasonable amount. I'm assuming FSG can get a low interest loan if we don't want to pay it all upfront.
Zubimendi is a great buy for Slot. He can control the tempo. We'll need to defend compactly. Not much pace in midfield so positional discipline will be key. We're gonna rinse some teams this season. So much technical ability in midfield!
Amazing buy if we get him, he may not be everyones cup of tea but for me he is what we need someone who can get the ball and psss it to the more creative players, his short to medium range passing seems very good long range passing is average but to me thats why we have Trent on the right side I can see why we would be in for Gordon with this type of player, Gordon (pace) Nunez (pace) Salah (pace)  Zubi (engine) Mac (engine) Szobo (Engine), almost feels like the team we had that won the champs League a few years ago.

Zubi and Mac lure players in get it out to the wings Salah/Gordon skin the defence and Nunez hopefully with the tap in easy game this football lark  :P
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 11:01:23 pm
Have you seen Neils video on the TAW

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oo5X9Nx4n4

Adds more context in him fitting into Liverpool.

His also 5cm taller than Macca and very good in the air.

Thats an excellent video, always enjoy the Transfer Stats Show.
Probably already shared, but this analysis of Zubimendi by the Athletic from a year ago illustrates exactly why we've gone for him and why he'd fit as Slot's version of a 6.

Excellent read: https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5686447/2024/08/07/liverpool-martin-zubimendi-busquets/?source=freedailyemail&campaign=601983&userId=5756205
Okay, been busy the last few days, but I see this thread has jumped 50 pages?

Will go back and read now, just hoping there's some news and it's not just 50 pages of why the club is wrong/right.


EDIT: Caught up now! Great, looks like we're getting a pretty good player. I guess he's only just back from his holidays, hence why we waited until now?
We're giving it Zubsy then.  Ha suckers well worth the wait didn't see that coming did ya.  ;D
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 02:02:17 am
Amazing buy i    Gordon (pace) Nunez (pace) Salah (pace)  Zubi (engine) Mac (engine) Szobo (Engine),



The problem is all inside the lines she said to me
the answer is easy if you take it logically
Id like to help you in your struggle to win the league
there must be
50 ways to pace and engine
50 ways to pace and engine.

She said its really not my habit to intrude
and furthermore i hope my meaning wont be lost or misconstrued
but i'll repeat myself
at the risk of being crude
there must be
50 ways to pace and engine
50 ways to pace and engine.

You just play out the back, jack
make a new plan, slan
its nothing like Roy, boys
just listen to me
never parking that bus, gus
you don't need to discuss much
just find the right key, lee
and score at least three.


Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 02:29:48 am
Okay, been busy the last few days, but I see this thread has jumped 50 pages?

Will go back and read now, just hoping there's some news and it's not just 50 pages of why the club is wrong/right.

Looks like we have zubimendi in the bag. Joyce and ornstein reporting it's close, he wants to join us according to the spanish media.
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 02:02:17 am
Amazing buy if we get him, he may not be everyones cup of tea but for me he is what we need someone who can get the ball and psss it to the more creative players, his short to medium range passing seems very good long range passing is average but to me thats why we have Trent on the right side I can see why we would be in for Gordon with this type of player, Gordon (pace) Nunez (pace) Salah (pace)  Zubi (engine) Mac (engine) Szobo (Engine), almost feels like the team we had that won the champs League a few years ago.

Zubi and Mac lure players in get it out to the wings Salah/Gordon skin the defence and Nunez hopefully with the tap in easy game this football lark  :P

thought we already had plenty of that in gravy, macca, curtis etc..midfield still a bit lightweight for me but if the data nerds and slot thinks the midfield is sufficient then sufficient it is!

this is what the data nerds mean by getting the best players to fit the managers system i think. guess we might just be a bit more measured and compact in our play and probably need less of the physicality of a klopp midfield.
Pretty interesting that if the deal does indeed pull through, we have 3 players in Mac Allister, Gravenberch and Zubimendi who are all capable of playing in the no.6 role, all technically adept and progressing the ball forward.
He looks plenty athletic to me in the highlight videos. He has a real burst of acceleration over short distances.

The mediocre stats are odd and un Edwards-like, but Id trust our recruitment team over anyone else. They know what theyre doing.

Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·5h
[🚨] NEW: Martin Zubimendi's departure to Liverpool is not so clear, he could stay at Real Sociedad for another year.
[@gerardromero]
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:17:03 am
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·5h
[🚨] NEW: Martin Zubimendi's departure to Liverpool is not so clear, he could stay at Real Sociedad for another year.
[@gerardromero]

Cover them bases boys!
Assuming were going to play a double pivot hes a significant upgrade on Endo and Gravenberch and most likely an upgrade on Jones. So I like it. Would be good to see the squad trimmed down and a CB or LB (or hybrid) and a long term Salah replacement now.
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:33:58 am
What an odd criticism. What do you think he's looking at to draw his conclusions?

I think Neil is great. He makes a real effort to make football stats and data understandable for a stats-luddite like myself.

The biggest question is why have our nerds targeted Zubimendi? And he made a good fist of answering it for me.
Elite defensive numbers(Including the in the air), good at keeping the ball and doesnt turn it over. He also can make progressive passes too. Numbers on progressive stuff might be lower at Sociedad but also in a team that 5th in ball possession in la liga and 2nd best on ball progession on his own team. Led Sociedad in passes in the 1/3. Also Prime age.
he attempted 52.29 passes a game(75% percentile) with 5.15 progressive passes per 90 in La liga(74th percentile). Your Probably thinking he goinbg to get around 70 next season and that should translate to more progressive passes too. Mac Allister went from  about 57 passes to  about 68 just going from Brighton to Liverpool and his progressive passes went up as a result too.
If we do sign him, and I am still skeptical. The Basque players rarely go out of spain. But they are usually highly intelligent players.
If we sign Zubimendi the football IQ of our side will go up 10 points no doubts in my mind. He is a player who can improve our side. He is like a mix of Thiago with Xabi but has the heading abilities of a Lucas Leiva at his best. He is simply brilliant.

I have no doubts in my mind that wherever he goes, he is going to win titles that is how confident I am of his quality. I just wish Nico Williams from Basque country joins us along with him, as those are the two players I always secretly wanted for Liverpool.
The Basque are also extremely sturdy, they rarely get injured and have a ruggedness which is hard to explain. Lots of strongman competitions in their local villages.

Still can't believe that Barcelona or Real Madrid couldn't convice him, even City, he is the perfect Pep player really.
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 05:09:54 am
He looks plenty athletic to me in the highlight videos. He has a real burst of acceleration over short distances.

The mediocre stats are odd and un Edwards-like, but Id trust our recruitment team over anyone else. They know what theyre doing.

Im pretty sure we have our own data sets which arent publically available, spearman and his team have data on things like spacial awareness based on pitch position.

I get the whole dont sign someone based on a good tournament but he came on vs England and utterly bossed Bellingham and Rice, two world class midfielders (in my opinion), to do that as a sub in the biggest game shows some brass balls and ability.
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 06:37:01 am
Cover them bases boys!
It's very clear. We will either sign him, or not. It will happen either this summer, or not. What exactly are you questioning? ;)
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:41:29 am
Assuming were going to play a double pivot hes a significant upgrade on Endo and Gravenberch and most likely an upgrade on Jones. So I like it. Would be good to see the squad trimmed down and a CB or LB (or hybrid) and a long term Salah replacement now.

he haven't even played a minute for us yet. ;D

until he proves himself i do think that gravy and jones shouldn't be written off just yet. new midfield, new systems...might just be an interesting season for development of both players
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 07:29:09 am
he haven't even played a minute for us yet. ;D

until he proves himself i do think that gravy and jones shouldn't be written off just yet. new midfield, new systems...might just be an interesting season for development of both players

I was at the West Ham game back end of last season and really liked what Grav offered so there are promising signs. That was as a left sided 8 though. So hes certainly not proved himself in a double pivot and I think you could argue the jury was very much out even in the old system. Jones well see, like I said. Endo wouldnt be hard to upgrade judging on the overall performances from last season.
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 07:04:09 am


Still can't believe that Barcelona or Real Madrid couldn't convice him, even City, he is the perfect Pep player really.
Barca are broke even if they wanted him. MAdrid have Tchoumendi and Camavinga for the same role. City have Rodri for that role. Arsenal wanted him and could not convince him. United also wanted him
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:15:47 am
It's very clear. We will either sign him, or not. It will happen either this summer, or not. What exactly are you questioning? ;)

So can you confirm he is coming in 2024?
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:19:55 am
Probably already shared, but this analysis of Zubimendi by the Athletic from a year ago illustrates exactly why we've gone for him and why he'd fit as Slot's version of a 6.

Excellent read: https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5686447/2024/08/07/liverpool-martin-zubimendi-busquets/?source=freedailyemail&campaign=601983&userId=5756205
Paywall. Any highlights?
I think the deal is done or at least agreed between everyone for zubi. Well get the news today or tomorrow with the photos and the « here we go ». Again, a brilliant timingtheyre making us think that the club has just put its eyes in him, but its quite a longer story I think.

 8)
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Today at 07:53:56 am
I think the deal is done or at least agreed between everyone for zubi. Well get the news today or tomorrow with the photos and the « here we go ». Again, a brilliant timingtheyre making us think that the club has just put its eyes in him, but its quite a longer story I think.

 8)

Yeah, itd be a surprise if we havent quietly been working on this for months. With how reticent hes been to leave his current club, I imagine weve been in his ear a while. Probably had to park it for the Euros and then let him have his holidays, now as soon as hes back training weve firmed things up.
Very nice and balanced analysis of Zubamendi, discussing both strengths and weaknesses: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bJcIcCW4xM

This youtuber, Pythagoras, actually watches the players quite extensively, and doesnt rely only on stats. He also puts the stats in context.
