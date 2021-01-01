If the club manages to an flip aging midfield of Hendo, Fabinho, Milner, Thiago into Zubimendi, Szbo, Gravenberch, Macca in 1-2 years. That deserves huge credit.

I know people like to moan about transfers but I think we have done a great job of buying the right players for this rebuild.



If Darwin finally clicks we can challenge for big trophies again. He is the big unknown. He has potential to the best striker in the world if he learns to be more composed in the box but if he continues to be erratic for another season or two then the attack will need some rebuilding too.