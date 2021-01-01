« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12840 on: Today at 10:36:43 pm
number 14 arriving soon
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12841 on: Today at 10:36:55 pm
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 10:25:48 pm
Probably already been posted here today but the thread is moving quickly so just in case. Decent analysis channel.
Definitely not a Fab type.
https://youtu.be/0bJcIcCW4xM?si=CY7rqD-l6xxvLz4R

"The genuine heir to Sergio Busquets" is mouth-watering stuff. One of my favourite non-Liverpool players.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12842 on: Today at 10:37:49 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:50:01 pm
Romano


Fabrizio "yeah, what he said" Romano.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12843 on: Today at 10:38:03 pm
Well at least we know  the song and wont have to waste time thinking of new one.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12844 on: Today at 10:38:12 pm
Zubi first.


Then Bastoni.

Then lube up, bitches!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12845 on: Today at 10:40:07 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 08:26:31 pm
Problem is how do you upgrade on Tsimikas if you want a back up to Robbo ?

Someone like Alt-Nouri is ideal age and if he joined I’m not saying he would be number one but he’d get plenty of games it’s a long season.

You buy an upgrade on Robbo and let him fight for his place or be the cover instead.

As much as I love Robbo, you could tell that his body was starting to feel the last few years and he was getting caught out a bit more than usual.

Wanted Ait-Nouri for a while, reckon he’d end up 1st choice before the season is finished personally.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12846 on: Today at 10:41:37 pm
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 10:25:48 pm
Probably already been posted here today but the thread is moving quickly so just in case. Decent analysis channel.
Definitely not a Fab type.
https://youtu.be/0bJcIcCW4xM?si=CY7rqD-l6xxvLz4R

This doesn't feel a particularly glowing analysis....?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12847 on: Today at 10:43:31 pm
If the club manages to an flip aging midfield of Hendo, Fabinho, Milner, Thiago into Zubimendi, Szbo, Gravenberch, Macca in 1-2 years. That deserves huge credit.
I know people like to moan about transfers but I think we have done a great job of buying the right players for this rebuild.

If Darwin finally clicks we can challenge for big trophies again. He is the big unknown. He has potential to the best striker in the world if he learns to be more composed in the box but if he continues to be erratic for another season or two then the attack will need some rebuilding too.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12848 on: Today at 10:45:52 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:41:37 pm
This doesn't feel a particularly glowing analysis....?

To be fair listen to the players his comparing him too there all time greats
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12849 on: Today at 10:46:45 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:36:28 pm
For clarity!

Hes not going to score making goals, best players or anything like that. Hes not an exciting signing on those terms.

If his signing works though, he will be an important signing, as was Fabinhos signing !

I know what you are saying, mate ;D

And of course I agree with you ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12850 on: Today at 10:47:18 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:34:07 pm
I will say this only once.

I am not and never have been from Slough. Say it again and Ill sue you for every penny you have.
:lmao
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12851 on: Today at 10:49:05 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:44:27 pm
If Liverpool's stance is "give us a better deal or we'll give you the cash anyway", it doesnt seem the strongest negotiating position

It might be we'll give you more money over a longer term to avoid paying the buyout in one lump sum. I think we did that with Keita.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12852 on: Today at 10:49:56 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 10:36:55 pm
"The genuine heir to Sergio Busquets" is mouth-watering stuff. One of my favourite non-Liverpool players.

Absolutely incredible footballer he was. If he's nearly as good as him he'll be some player.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12853 on: Today at 10:50:04 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:38:12 pm
Zubi first.

Then Bastoni.

Then lube up, bitches!

Zubimendi and Bastoni in the same transfer window would be too much even for me ;D
