Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11920 on: Today at 10:09:09 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:58:09 am
aka because it's a fucking embarrassment, largely.

 ;D

Look at you, trying to disassociate yourself from the transfer forum. "Ha ha, look at those other losers (my content is top notch of course)"

If the mods are like parents who lock their children in the basement when they have visitors, for fear they embarass them, you are the kid who pretends to enjoy it. For shame Craig, for shame.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11921 on: Today at 10:09:47 am »
I love how LovelyCushionedHeader said about negativity and the first reply was Fromola, who could find a complaint at an orgy. Poetic.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11922 on: Today at 10:10:31 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:09:09 am
Look at you, trying to disassociate yourself from the transfer forum. "Ha ha, look at those other losers (my content is top notch of course)"

If the mods are like parents who lock their children in the basement when they have visitors, for fear they embarass them, you are the kid who pretends to enjoy it. For shame Craig, for shame.

JerseyKloppite is def the sort who locks kids in basements. That much I agree with.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11923 on: Today at 10:11:23 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:04:39 am
Gravenberch has the perfect physique for 6. He also that the technique to both progress the ball up the pitch with passes or with a carry. The problem is the defensive discipline isn't there yet. I think this can drilled into him over time as he is only 22. In the meantime, we can purchase a ready made player to bridge the gap.

Nicely said. At 22 he still has a rather long way to go and will definitely improve.

And of course we are looking for a very good player as they said the bar is set pretty high but also very nicely pricedand that is the most difficult part.

For me zubi is a non subject as he doesnt want to leave Spain (as heard).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11924 on: Today at 10:11:52 am »
Quote from: Shepnois on Today at 09:59:14 am
Why is there so much Zubimendi chat? I thought the player had no interest in leaving Spain? Hes been well thought of for some time, Im surprised hes still at Sociedad which leads me to believe hes not in any rush to leave them unless Real/Barca come calling. Hes been linked to Arsenal for ages if he was willing to go to England hed likely be there now.

Similarly, where does the conviction that he has no interest in leaving Spain come from? Is it based on recent info?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11925 on: Today at 10:11:59 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:10:44 am
If we want someone of the Rodri standard we are going to have to coach a gifted footballer to that level because there isn't another footballer in Europe that good.


To be fair though that is a bit like saying you can coach a gifted player to become the best goalscorer on the planet. The really elite goalscorers have a sixth sense about where to be in the box. Sure you can coach a player to improve his movement and anticipation. What you cannot coach is that instinct and game intelligence to be in the right place at the right time. You can ask an elite goalscorer why they made a particular run and they wouldn't have a clue.

That for me is what Rodri has. He is like a chess player who thinks five moves ahead. There are far quicker players than him but he is invariably first to a loose ball or appears from nowhere to put a block in. He is technically very good, he is an okay athlete but what separated him is his anticipation and reading of the game.

That is why I am wary of the notion that you can coach an 8 to become an elite defensive 6. No matter how much you coach a player you cannot instill instincts if they aren't there. As someone once said the first couple of yards are in the head.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11926 on: Today at 10:14:27 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:09:47 am
I love how LovelyCushionedHeader said about negativity and the first reply was Fromola, who could find a complaint at an orgy. Poetic.

I've no issue with us going for or signing Zubimendi btw. I just don't see either being the case.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11927 on: Today at 10:17:18 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 10:11:52 am
Similarly, where does the conviction that he has no interest in leaving Spain come from? Is it based on recent info?
Arsenal and Bayern wanted him this summer I believe and he turned both down due to wanting to stay in Spain.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11928 on: Today at 10:17:30 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:09:47 am
I love how LovelyCushionedHeader said about negativity and the first reply was Fromola, who could find a complaint at an orgy. Poetic.

Dont fancy your orifice?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11929 on: Today at 10:18:23 am »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Today at 10:11:23 am
Nicely said. At 22 he still has a rather long way to go and will definitely improve.

And of course we are looking for a very good player as they said the bar is set pretty high but also very nicely pricedand that is the most difficult part.

For me zubi is a non subject as he doesnt want to leave Spain (as heard).

If we have this fantastic squad that is really hard to improve on and only really need one or two additions then why are we looking for players that are nicely priced.

I could understand it when we didn't have much money and needed multiple additions to the squad. Surely we should be doing what City did with Rodri ad what Arsenal did with Rice bringing in the right player who will give us years of service.. Look at how successful Madrid have been at doing that.

At some stage you have to trust the process and back yourself instead of always looking to mitigate risk. VVD, Ali and Fabinho shows how well that pays off.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11930 on: Today at 10:18:53 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:44:10 am
Exactly why I couldn't understand the panic from supporters these past 3 weeks. Straight from the horse's mouth.
Now, we just need to get the horse to actually drink the water.

People just like new shiny things.

Slot had to see up close what he was working with (and with internationals now back he's still yet to see the whole squad), so it was natural we'd have to wait to see what needed addressing before bringing anyone in. The DM position looked the stand out issue (mentioned before that had Klopp been still with us I think we'd have already had a DM in through the door), but with a new manager under a different system it may not have been the same problem. Clearly though it is.



Quote from: danm77 on Today at 09:00:10 am
Why is this thread so hidden away? Would be good to have an LFC specific one in the main LFC section of the forum.

Anyway, plonking this here.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/aug/06/liverpool-transfer-window-arne-slot-defensive-midfielder

Andy Hunter
Tue 6 Aug 2024 21.00 CEST

Liverpool never anticipated a busy summer, at least in terms of incomings, for several reasons. Aside from a defensive midfielder there is a belief that there are no glaring holes to fill in a team that remain in the early stages of development and capable of improving on the clubs third-place finish last season. The chance to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle interested Liverpool when he was offered in June but, with Luis Díaz, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Núñez able to play on the left  though Slot sees Núñez as an out-and-out centre-forward  talks never seriously advanced. A move for Gordon has not been revisited.
Liverpool were also keen on Leny Yoro, because of the teenagers outstanding talent rather than an urgent need to strengthen in central defence, only for Manchester United to blow them and Real Madrid away with a deal worth 62m plus 8m in add-ons to Lille..

Said when the window opened that if we only brought in a quality DM I'd be more than happy (assuming there were no major outgoings, and I'd include Doak in that). It's an addition that would have completed Klopp's team, hopefully the same applies to Slot.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11931 on: Today at 10:21:06 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:49:56 am
Why not go for him last year then?

All we've heard for two years is there's no good enough DM's about for us.

Probably the same reason no one got him, he made no secret of the fact he had zero desire to leave Sociedad
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11932 on: Today at 10:24:15 am »
I'd prefer Stiller over Zubimendi, but I'm not really fussed either way.  Wouldn't be surprised if it's someone else out of nowhere though.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #11933 on: Today at 10:24:29 am »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on June 18, 2024, 07:43:00 am
We're gonna do jack shit this transfer window, aren't we?  :-X
I haven't kept up with it lately, but it seems like nothing significant has happened yet, right? I think we won't see any major Slot transfers until January.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11934 on: Today at 10:25:21 am »
Hopefully Varela news on page 300.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #11935 on: Today at 10:25:26 am »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 10:24:29 am
I haven't kept up with it lately, but it seems like nothing significant has happened yet, right? I think we won't see any major Slot transfers until January.

Is that coming from your well researched position of not keeping up with it lately? :D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #11936 on: Today at 10:26:35 am »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 10:24:29 am
I haven't kept up with it lately, but it seems like nothing significant has happened yet, right? I think we won't see any major Slot transfers until January.

Ornstein came out yesterday saying we were moving for a number 6 target, and wrote it in a way like we had the target and we were moving ahead, just not who it was.

Just they play outside the premier League
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11937 on: Today at 10:26:49 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:18:23 am
If we have this fantastic squad that is really hard to improve on and only really need one or two additions then why are we looking for players that are nicely priced.

I could understand it when we didn't have much money and needed multiple additions to the squad. Surely we should be doing what City did with Rodri ad what Arsenal did with Rice bringing in the right player who will give us years of service.. Look at how successful Madrid have been at doing that.

At some stage you have to trust the process and back yourself instead of always looking to mitigate risk. VVD, Ali and Fabinho shows how well that pays off.

Agree with this. The hard work has been done by Jurgen in building the squad (not just additions like Mac and Dom but bringing through Bradley and Quansah as well as developing Jones into a more well rounded player), so with only one (or two) additions needed we should be going big on signings now.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11938 on: Today at 10:27:33 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:03:25 am
If beating the press is the number one priority. I like the philosophy of we are more concentrating on ourselves in possession than worrying about what the opposition will do against our slow DM
Should be. Can't have journalists snooping around and competitors know what we're up to.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11939 on: Today at 10:30:03 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:35:02 am
He is now. His first 18 months at 115, less so.

He's developed into a top player - encouraging for others who are prepared to be coached.
Hes a top player, but dont forget how much he has been helped by the officials. Should be atleast booked in every single game he plays.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11940 on: Today at 10:34:34 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:25:21 am
Hopefully Varela news on page 300.

Too small!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11941 on: Today at 10:34:42 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:09:09 am
Look at you, trying to disassociate yourself from the transfer forum. "Ha ha, look at those other losers (my content is top notch of course)"

If the mods are like parents who lock their children in the basement when they have visitors, for fear they embarass them, you are the kid who pretends to enjoy it. For shame Craig, for shame.
I wouldnt know what an embarrassing post was if CraigDS didnt chip in every single fucking time to let us all know. So he does a good job of that to be fair.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11942 on: Today at 10:36:23 am »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11943 on: Today at 10:36:23 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:34:42 am
I wouldnt know what an embarrassing post was if CraigDS didnt chip in every single fucking time to let us all know. So he does a good job of that to be fair.



* it's you're, which is annoying as fuck, but I didn't make the gif.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11944 on: Today at 10:36:31 am »
warming to the idea it might be Stiller or Varela (ill through Caqueret in as a darkhorse)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11945 on: Today at 10:37:02 am »
Got nothing to do.. work's taking a bit of a tacnking waiting for any announcements, so ... just thought I'd throw some random fya out there. "Slot" means "lock".
