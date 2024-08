My money is on Angelo Stiller for the following reasons



Ornstein seems to have stumbled upon this deal and reached out to the club for confirmation and it looks like he has been asked to hold off for a while maybe 24 - 48 hours. If it was any of the usual suspects (Ederson, Varela, Zubi, etc) you bet Romano would have reached out to their agent or someone in the club and gotten some more information. This tells me it is someone no one is talking about and given Stiller's profile like Alexis but with more agility, athleticism, and a left foot he seems to tick a lot of boxes.