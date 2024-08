Guys we do not need a destroyer. Slot's team is compact and holds the middle down. Two in the middle and 3 at the back behind. There will be a lot less space for both Macca and the "6" to cover each.



This won't be Konate chasing someone down the RB channel with Mac running half the pitch to help cover. You can already see from pre-season there will be less space for each player to cover and less reliance on physicality to bail us out.



Even if they're not having to cover big areas, having a slow midfield would still be a weakness for the team. It makes you that split second slower to 50/50s and second balls, that split second slower to track runners or get back into position when we've pushed on a bit, split second slower to join the attack when it's called for. I don't really care what the system is, you'll stuggle to find a team in this league that has done well fielding a slow midfield. We're not loaded with pace in other areas of the team either - Gakpo and Jota aren't especially quick by foward standards, Quansah probably has a shade less pace than you'd ideally want, etc.