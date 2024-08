The Times saying that United, who are looking at alternatives for Ugarte, are considering Richard Rios and Martin Zubimendi. Wonder if our list might be similar. Although they're also considering Sander Berge so...



I don't think they'll go for Zubimendi. Perhaps in a perfect world in which they can get offload some of misfit toys he might be somebody they're interested in. But I think it's noticeable they shifted away from Ugarte after offering below PSG's asking price and that they want a cheaper alternative. The latter definitely signalled by talk they could bring Amrabat back. Berge might be more realistic for them as like last summer they can't shift away their dross.Personally, I think Zubimendi is probably off the table for everyone this summer. He doesn't seem to be pushing for a move and Real Sociedad don't seem like they need to sell him.