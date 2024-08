Imagine Chelsea fans being told they want to sign a player. They wouldn't even flinch and here's us trying to name every no.6 we can because we've been told we're hopeful of signing one



Should be quite a busy month, outgoings will probably be coming soon (some only on loan) but alongside this number six hopefully a couple more new faces with three contract extensions to follow. Get all that done and it has the potential to be very exciting going forward even post Klopp. The squad is already very good and for this summer just needs those few more upgrades or competition in the odd area.