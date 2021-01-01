

As Ive said before its an utter waste of time parsing the words used by journos and frankly the club. Its all bullshit until something actually happens.



A specialist 6, a double pivot, blah blah. Ornstein, Romano, the bloke on the bus, none of them know.



A week ago Slot said hed be surprised if we brought no one in. Now he says its difficult to improve the squad. Whatever. I might infer the first statement revealed his desire and the second was expectation management but Id be wasting my time.



As things stand we could do anything from a £110m Caicedo type move on the one hand to badging Sepp Van den Berg as a remodelled inverted 6 on the other. Ill wait to see where we fall on that spectrum.