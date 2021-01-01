« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11400 on: Today at 10:27:06 am »
Not really a 6 though seems to consider himself one but Kimmich still hasnt signed a new deal. Kimmich, Mac, Dom/Harvey probably wins the CL. Our midfield is young but perhaps wouldnt want to add him to Robbo, Mo, Virg though
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11401 on: Today at 10:28:14 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 10:14:33 am
Why would we say specialist then buy someone in a similar mould to what we already have. Specialist surely means defensive specialist.

The point is that Endo is the only player we have who you could loosely term as a specialist 6. Someone with some defensive instincts who largely concentrates on protecting the back four. A specialist 6 or a defensive midfield player doesn't have to be a pure destroyer. It would be nice if they have the physicality to win a lot of duels but the main thing is that they have the defensive acumen to read the game and get into good positions.

Someone like a Rice or Rodri are not pure destroyers but they read the game really well and anticipate things and get themselves into good positions.
Schmarn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11402 on: Today at 10:35:07 am »

As Ive said before its an utter waste of time parsing the words used by journos and frankly the club. Its all bullshit until something actually happens.

A specialist 6, a double pivot, blah blah. Ornstein, Romano, the bloke on the bus, none of them know.

A week ago Slot said hed be surprised if we brought no one in. Now he says its difficult to improve the squad. Whatever. I might infer the first statement revealed his desire and the second was expectation management but Id be wasting my time.

As things stand we could do anything from a £110m Caicedo type move on the one hand to badging Sepp Van den Berg as a remodelled inverted 6 on the other.  Ill wait to see where we fall on that spectrum.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11403 on: Today at 10:38:22 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 10:06:10 am
Specialist suggests a raw destroyer.

Does it? Thiago was a 6, he was the 6 archetype that Klopp always based it on, his dream player. And he wasn't that
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11404 on: Today at 10:39:41 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:27:06 am
Not really a 6 though seems to consider himself one but Kimmich still hasnt signed a new deal. Kimmich, Mac, Dom/Harvey probably wins the CL. Our midfield is young but perhaps wouldnt want to add him to Robbo, Mo, Virg though

Not saying we should sign Kimmich but players like that highlight how restrictive the parameters that are given to the recruitment team are. I am fully onboard with the idea that the majority of our signings should be players in their early twenties who make perfect sense from a financial perspective.

However, sometimes you need to veer away from that. Examples would be the impact the likes of Kovacic and Jorginho have made at City and Arsenal. Experienced pro's who can come in and give a consistent level of performance and above all help you manage games.
Zlen

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11405 on: Today at 10:40:14 am »
Not really that bothered about a six, prima Makelele won't help us if we enter the season with this roster of centerbacks. Konate is simply too unreliable and we need to add quality to that line urgently after Matip left. Will be interesting to see what happens in the end and where does the club think we should invest (if at all).
Phineus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11406 on: Today at 10:40:58 am »
What about Fofana at Monaco? Always looked decent, or did he join Milan in end?
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11407 on: Today at 10:43:07 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:38:22 am
Does it? Thiago was a 6, he was the 6 archetype that Klopp always based it on, his dream player. And he wasn't that

Thiago was brought in to play in a three with Fabinho as the 6. Thiago was a playmaker who would look to find pockets of space often deep. He could do the dirty stuff as well but he wasn't a specialist 6.
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11408 on: Today at 10:46:13 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:40:14 am
Not really that bothered about a six, prima Makelele won't help us if we enter the season with this roster of centerbacks. Konate is simply too unreliable and we need to add quality to that line urgently after Matip left. Will be interesting to see what happens in the end and where does the club think we should invest (if at all).

The biggest problem the centre backs faced last season though was a lack of protection in front of them. I think we should be looking at another centreback ideally one who could play as a hybrid LCB/LB. However if it is a choice between the two then it is a specialist 6 every time.
Jayo10

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11409 on: Today at 10:46:54 am »
I think it's possible our centre backs will look completely different players within a different system allowing for quality cover in front of them.

That's one aspect of our play where we have huge scope for improvement, being more defensively resolute.
lamonti

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11410 on: Today at 10:48:56 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 10:06:10 am
Specialist suggests a raw destroyer.

A "raw destroyer". Fuck me that is genuinely one of the most insane descriptions of a central midfielder I've ever heard. 😂😂😂

But is he a natural, pure, raw destroyer? I don't want a refined destroyer. Or one who has been trained at destruction. They have to have an instinct for destruction... a real noble-born member of the Destruction Royal Family.
Zlen

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11411 on: Today at 10:50:12 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:46:13 am
The biggest problem the centre backs faced last season though was a lack of protection in front of them. I think we should be looking at another centreback ideally one who could play as a hybrid LCB/LB. However if it is a choice between the two then it is a specialist 6 every time.

I just think we're actually shorter on quality in CB, when objectivelly considering Konate and not just looking at his peak performance. We have three good CBs and one of them is very injury prone and slow to build up form. We might not have a dedicated defensive 6 of high quality, but we do have 3-4 solid options and generous ability to rotate.

In any case, will be interesting to see what the club sees as our priority for the season.
lamonti

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11412 on: Today at 10:50:59 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:29:41 am
"Hi David, it's Richard Hughes. Can you just say something like 'We're looking at signing a 6 definitely'. They're going absolutely spare on RAWK."

"I feel for you Richard, but can't you give me a name?"

"I'm sorry David, it's different here. Michael keeps tapping a sign that says The Liverpool Way"

"I'm gonna need more than that Richard. I can't report that. This isn't Fabrizio you're talking to."

"OK... tell them that he doesn't play in the Premier League, but he is over 6 feet tall."

"Well... OK, but I'm gonna need a banger to drop in the week before the deadline. Or first dibs on the Anthony Gordon thing."

"You'll be in my thoughts David, but Michael keeps tapping a sign that says Joycey Banger"


Text incoming for Orny:
Tx Dave... guessing game should keep them busy for a week while we start doing our assessments on the squad. Sincerly, RH 😘
A Complete Flop

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11413 on: Today at 10:51:25 am »
Can't understand why people get so worked up over possible transfers. When a deals done it will be announced. A lot of these "in the know" bullshit artists make a living off playing fans like fiddles throwing names around when in reality 99% of the time they know the square root of fcuk all.
stewy17

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11414 on: Today at 10:52:54 am »
Come on lads and lasses I want to see a solid list of suggestions for who it could be, put your Mickey Edwards hats on.
stewy17

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11415 on: Today at 10:53:33 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 10:51:25 am
Can't understand why people get so worked up over possible transfers. When a deals done it will be announced. A lot of these "in the know" bullshit artists make a living off playing fans like fiddles throwing names around when in reality 99% of the time they know the square root of fcuk all.

Hi mate, think you're in the wrong thread if you don't like people being loons about transfers.
stewy17

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11416 on: Today at 10:54:22 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 10:06:10 am
Specialist suggests a raw destroyer.

I don't think it means that at all.
Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11417 on: Today at 10:54:29 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:11:22 am
Derek Zoolander: What is this? A center for ants? How can we be expected to teach children to learn how to read... if they can't even fit inside the building?
Mugatu: Derek, this is just a small...
Derek Zoolander: I don't wanna hear your excuses! The building has to be at least... three times bigger than this!

Can see some rivalry between him and Szoboszlai in the really really good looking stakes.
Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11418 on: Today at 10:55:36 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:03:58 am
Stiller. You heard it here first.

Do it.
A Red Abroad

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11419 on: Today at 10:57:45 am »
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11420 on: Today at 10:59:12 am »
Dont watch enough football to know about DMs in other leagues. Would have to trust Hughes on this one.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11421 on: Today at 10:59:55 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:43:07 am
Thiago was brought in to play in a three with Fabinho as the 6. Thiago was a playmaker who would look to find pockets of space often deep. He could do the dirty stuff as well but he wasn't a specialist 6.

No while he was at Munich Klopp loved him as the perfect 6, he was the dream player for him.
Schmidt

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11422 on: Today at 11:02:28 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:59:12 am
Dont watch enough football to know about DMs in other leagues. Would have to trust Hughes on this one.

I'm sure he's thrilled to have your blessing.
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11423 on: Today at 11:07:51 am »
Based on nothing at all.

Would you swap Trent for Camavinga or Tchouameni this window (if Trent refuses a new contract)?
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11424 on: Today at 11:11:17 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:07:51 am
Based on nothing at all.

Would you swap Trent for Camavinga or Tchouameni this window (if Trent refuses a new contract)?

Only if either of those players have raw destroyer on their FM description.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11425 on: Today at 11:15:23 am »
"Raw Destroyer"

Not sure if I'm on RAWK or an all male sauna website...
paulrazor

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11426 on: Today at 11:16:16 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:29:41 am
"Hi David, it's Richard Hughes. Can you just say something like 'We're looking at signing a 6 definitely'. They're going absolutely spare on RAWK."

"I feel for you Richard, but can't you give me a name?"

"I'm sorry David, it's different here. Michael keeps tapping a sign that says The Liverpool Way"

"I'm gonna need more than that Richard. I can't report that. This isn't Fabrizio you're talking to."

"OK... tell them that he doesn't play in the Premier League, but he is over 6 feet tall."

"Well... OK, but I'm gonna need a banger to drop in the week before the deadline. Or first dibs on the Anthony Gordon thing."

"You'll be in my thoughts David, but Michael keeps tapping a sign that says Joycey Banger"



now tell them were signing no one
Cafe De Paris

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11427 on: Today at 11:16:22 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:53:33 am
Hi mate, think you're in the wrong thread if you don't like people being loons about transfers.
;D
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11428 on: Today at 11:16:34 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:59:55 am
No while he was at Munich Klopp loved him as the perfect 6, he was the dream player for him.

At Munich Thiago was paired with the likes of Javi Martinez, Xabi Alonso or Phillip Lahm. More defensively minded players. Thiago wasn't a specialist 6. He was an all-around midfield player who could play as a 6, 8 or 10.

At Liverpool Fabinho was the specialist 6 with the likes of Thiago and Henderson as hybrid 6/8's. Thiago was the dream player because he was so versatile. If you want a modern comparison then it would be Macca. Who can play as the 2nd six, as an 8 or as a 10. The thing is Macca isn't a specialist 6 so we ended up playing Endo as the first six with Macca as the 2nd six.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11429 on: Today at 11:18:04 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:40:58 am
What about Fofana at Monaco? Always looked decent, or did he join Milan in end?

He's not a no.6
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11430 on: Today at 11:18:14 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:07:51 am
Based on nothing at all.

Would you swap Trent for Camavinga or Tchouameni this window (if Trent refuses a new contract)?

In a heartbeat if Trent is set on going.
Schmidt

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11431 on: Today at 11:22:26 am »
I'm guessing Ornstein was told to hold off on the name until we're down to the formalities, if he even has it.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11432 on: Today at 11:24:24 am »
Would make sense if it's Zubimendi as he's been on holiday after the Euros so nothing was going to happen before now.
Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11433 on: Today at 11:24:55 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:15:23 am
"Raw Destroyer"

Not sure if I'm on RAWK or an all male sauna website...

if youre in an all male sauna say hi to Craig for me
rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11434 on: Today at 11:25:28 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:08:43 am
Utd have pulled out of signing Ugarte. Could it possibly be him?

I don't think it is him. I think they've pulled out for PSR/FFP reasons. They've reportedly been skating a fine line with regard to and there have been few takers for the players they've been keen to offload. The fact Ornstein mentioned they want a cheaper alternative, including possibly bringing Amrabat back seems to back that up
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11435 on: Today at 11:25:37 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 09:59:51 am
Some seem to think its Varela

His first name being Alan did put a smile on my face.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11436 on: Today at 11:25:56 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:24:24 am
Would make sense if it's Zubimendi as he's been on holiday after the Euros so nothing was going to happen before now.

Would love him teaching Bajcetic that role. There's a big enough age gap between them too
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11437 on: Today at 11:30:28 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:22:26 am
I'm guessing Ornstein was told to hold off on the name until we're down to the formalities, if he even has it.

The deal may be done and we have agreed not to break it until the selling club have brought in their replacement.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11438 on: Today at 11:31:17 am »
What is a 6 these days anyway?
DangerScouse

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11439 on: Today at 11:35:38 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:30:28 am
The deal may be done and we have agreed not to break it until the selling club have brought in their replacement.

Yeah, i suspect this will conclude quite quickly and we'll probably get more info from Ornstein and Joyce later today.
