Why do we "need" those positions when we've currently 4 senior centre backs and VDB and 5 CMs for two spots? That's not even counting Morton, McConnell, Clark, Nyoni et al who could use game time.



What senior centre back is coming to sit on the bench behind VVD, Konate and one of Englands best young talents, at a minimum?



Who is the mythical DM that we should sign that's magically better than Gravenberch and Curtis Jones, if as it seems Slot wants to play one of those two with one of our best talents in MacAllister?

I agree with the defence part but I do think we need an actual ball winner in midfield who can protect the back four, especially if the full backs are going to keep pushing up. People are calling for Gordon, but our attack was largely fine last year - we scored more than in three of the last four seasons. It was conceding 41 in 38 that put us out of contention in the end and I'd say the main reason was the lack of someone who could dominate that spot in front of the defence. Neither Jones nor Gravenberch fits that role really, as neither are the kind of player that naturally hangs back.You can make an argument for left back if you want, but unless we're high enough on Bajcetic to start him in midfield, that's the key part of the team I'd say needs strengthening. I just don't see the point of selling someone like Gomez or Diaz to get players who will cost a lot more and who haven't shown they're better at the top level, especially when we haven't seen how they perform in this system.