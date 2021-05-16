« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11160 on: Today at 10:33:15 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:31:26 pm
KFC says Bastoni move is on the cards

Who? What?
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11161 on: Today at 10:34:34 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:33:15 pm
Who? What?

IndyKalia - I don't believe it was just trying to give the thread something else to talk about  ;D

https://x.com/indykaila/status/1820573144396038401
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11162 on: Today at 10:34:56 pm
bastoni is good choice
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11163 on: Today at 10:36:12 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:32:45 pm
What are our expectations in such a situation?
This is it ultimately. We werent good enough to challenge on domestic and European fronts last season and this year were back in the champions league with more matches. Last year was good after the debacle of 22-23 but its now time to kick on which involves a couple of high quality additions.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11164 on: Today at 10:36:20 pm
There is no chance we sign Bastoni.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11165 on: Today at 10:36:38 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 10:34:56 pm
bastoni is good choice
But unfortunately indykalia isnt.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11166 on: Today at 10:38:08 pm
He didn't even make that one believable  :butt
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11167 on: Today at 10:39:21 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:36:12 pm
This is it ultimately. We weren’t good enough to challenge on domestic and European fronts last season and this year we’re back in the champions league with more matches. Last year was good after the debacle of 22-23 but it’s now time to kick on which involves a couple of high quality additions.

Ultimately we have no excuses. If we dont buy players and we end up with less than 70-75 points (depending on whats good enough for fourth) then its a major fuck up by Slot and Hughes. We cant have a situation where an underperformance is then forgiven because we never signed players.

The goal is to perform and do well in the league. As it stands, Slot needs to get this side to perform to the levels that Klopp did. Thats the job.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11168 on: Today at 10:40:00 pm
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 10:38:08 pm
He didn't even make that one believable  :butt

Yeah. There are a million names he could have mentioned and you can see it happening. We would never go for a player like Bastoni.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11169 on: Today at 10:41:58 pm
The lengths some of you will go to defend our owners is quite staggering. I mean some of the arguments to deride supporters who want the best for club, in order to defend them is laughable. At an absolute minimum we need a proven centre half and defensive midfielder but a couple of signings would be too much to expect for one of the biggest clubs in world. Deary me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11170 on: Today at 10:43:18 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:00:53 pm
Despite the man himself consistently going on the record to say the opposite. He even spent time in his leaving speeches to reiterate his overall views on the ownership.

The thing is my view of the ownership is that they have generally done well there are a couple of things that they could have done differently chiefly fund infrastructure which they ultimately own. I have not demanded that the club borrows money to buy players

Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:00:53 pm
They're not perfect, our recruitment system clearly hasn't worked as well as it did in the period around 2016-19, and I do think we need to strengthen this summer. But we don't know what is driving decisions to sign or not sign certain players, yet some emphatically blame the owners. It genuinely could be that Slot thinks we have players that he could mould into his ideal 6, for example, but some won't even entertain that possibility. It's down to the owners choosing not to spend.

Firstly for me the cautious approach of the clubs recruitment policy meant that it was much easier to recruit around 2016-2019. We were starting from a low base and it was much easier to bring in players that were better than we had. Pretty much the same thing happened last summer. A drop off in the midfield meant it was easier to improve the squad.

My issue is that when we have had a strong team and now a strong team and a strong squad we haven't really shifted up the recruitment policy. The only time we did with the likes of VVD, Ali and Fabinho we reaped the rewards. For me once you get to a certain level you wont improve by waiting for value players to appear.   

You need a more aggressive strategy that targets the small pool of players that will improve you. My criticism that we seem to be happy that we have a good squad and good players but will only act if an opportunity turns up. I think Gordon is an example of that.

Then we get around to the notion that Slot wants to mould a player into his ideal 6. Unfortunately, that was the kind of argument used last summer. Klopp apparently didn't want a defensive-minded player in midfield, he wanted ball players in there. In fact it was suggested that he wanted to mould Macca into his ideal 6.

Then we ended up with Endo a player who quite clearly isn't good enough to be starting week in week out for us playing 30+ 90's. Personally, I think trying to mould a player without defensive instincts into a 6 is a massive risk. Suggesting that Slot is up for it during his first season at Liverpool I think is bizarre.

For me it isn't a question of the owners being to blame for being tight or being mingebags I think it is more nuanced than that. For me the parameters the recruitment team are using are too restrictive and not really conducive to overtaking the likes of City and Arsenal.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11171 on: Today at 10:44:17 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:39:21 pm
Ultimately we have no excuses. If we dont buy players and we end up with less than 70-75 points (depending on whats good enough for fourth) then its a major fuck up by Slot and Hughes. We cant have a situation where an underperformance is then forgiven because we never signed players.

The goal is to perform and do well in the league. As it stands, Slot needs to get this side to perform to the levels that Klopp did. Thats the job.
Which is why I dont believe well do nothing. Feeling slightly more cautious as the month wears on but Hughes has been employed to direct recruitment and it would be a pretty poor start if he couldnt identify 1 or 2 new faces.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11172 on: Today at 10:47:25 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:44:17 pm
Which is why I dont believe well do nothing. Feeling slightly more cautious as the month wears on but Hughes has been employed to direct recruitment and it would be a pretty poor start if he couldnt identify 1 or 2 new faces.
Having hand-picked Slot I can't believe they recruitment team will then fail to provide him with any first team squad additions for the new season.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11173 on: Today at 10:50:07 pm
Why do we "need" those positions when we've currently 4 senior centre backs and VDB and 5 CMs for two spots? That's not even counting Morton, McConnell, Clark, Nyoni et al who could use game time.

What senior centre back is coming to sit on the bench behind VVD, Konate and one of Englands best young talents, at a minimum?

Who is the mythical DM that we should sign that's magically better than Gravenberch and Curtis Jones, if as it seems Slot wants to play one of those two with one of our best talents in MacAllister?

I can only speak for myself but I've never seen it as a responsibility to "defend the owners" but just to apply what I see as logic and not be so bothered about transfers that I'm saying we "need" things that on the surface don't seem particularly problematic.

I think that's what causes peoples anger because its like banging your head against a brick wall in here. Improvement is nice but tgere's no obvious position or hole in the squad to go after so when people say things like "desperately need" it just sounds a bit fucking weird. Our squads massive so sans buying an unquestionable starter I don't actually think many deals make sense, and I'm not sure where that will come from.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11174 on: Today at 10:51:53 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:44:17 pm
Which is why I dont believe well do nothing. Feeling slightly more cautious as the month wears on but Hughes has been employed to direct recruitment and it would be a pretty poor start if he couldnt identify 1 or 2 new faces.

The thing is from a business perspective both Slot and Hughes are both new and therefore high risk. The sensible thing to do if you are naturally cautious is to have them prove themselves before you start spending big.

My guess would be that we will sell a few players build up a kitty and then allow Slot and Hughes to spend it. See how it goes and then if things go well spend more next time.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11175 on: Today at 10:55:39 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:47:25 pm
Having hand-picked Slot I can't believe they recruitment team will then fail to provide him with any first team squad additions for the new season.
Agree, doesnt add up at all. I know hes only been in for a few weeks but you imagine hell have fastidiously watched most of our games from last season on video. That will have hopefully brought him to the conclusion that we were far too easy to play through at times and are too soft in the middle of the park. This narrative about virtually impossible to improve the squad is utter bollocks. The only team this century that could have an argument to being perfect is probably Barca circa 2008-12 and they always looked to improve. Players will come and hopefully the silence means no one has a clue who they are.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11176 on: Today at 10:58:02 pm
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 10:38:08 pm
He didn't even make that one believable  :butt

Hes just trying to rally the troops knowing full well its bullshit and there is fuck all else to talk about.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11177 on: Today at 10:59:00 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:50:07 pm
Why do we "need" those positions when we've currently 4 senior centre backs and VDB and 5 CMs for two spots? That's not even counting Morton, McConnell, Clark, Nyoni et al who could use game time.

What senior centre back is coming to sit on the bench behind VVD, Konate and one of Englands best young talents, at a minimum?

Who is the mythical DM that we should sign that's magically better than Gravenberch and Curtis Jones, if as it seems Slot wants to play one of those two with one of our best talents in MacAllister?

I love the centreback options we have but I think looking at our four under the belief that you cannot improve them is not sensible. Firstly, Konate is injured a lot and he was ousted in the end by Quansah, a player that if we are being honest came out of nowhere. Then you have Gomez who has had his issues as well and did most of his best work for a while not at centreback.

As for midfield, i cant see how we can honestly say that Gravenberch and Jones are the best midfielders we can get anywhere in Europe.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11178 on: Today at 10:59:26 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:51:53 pm
The thing is from a business perspective both Slot and Hughes are both new and therefore high risk. The sensible thing to do if you are naturally cautious is to have them prove themselves before you start spending big.

My guess would be that we will sell a few players build up a kitty and then allow Slot and Hughes to spend it. See how it goes and then if things go well spend more next time.
Possibly but depends what you mean by big. Nowadays a couple of 50 million players isnt particularly high risk. Fortunately for us, the positions we need to improve dont need massive outlays. Think youre right about sales but were running out of time to sell a few. At the start of June I thought we might see Tsimi, Endo, Morton and possibly one of Clark and McConnell leaving. That would bring in 50/60m but as it is, no one has gone.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11179 on: Today at 11:00:56 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:55:39 pm
Agree, doesnt add up at all. I know hes only been in for a few weeks but you imagine hell have fastidiously watched most of our games from last season on video. That will have hopefully brought him to the conclusion that we were far too easy to play through at times and are too soft in the middle of the park. This narrative about virtually impossible to improve the squad is utter bollocks. The only team this century that could have an argument to being perfect is probably Barca circa 2008-12 and they always looked to improve. Players will come and hopefully the silence means no one has a clue who they are.
All from a single tweet by a journo not particularly close to our club.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11180 on: Today at 11:02:07 pm
I think we will sign players so personally I'd rather not join in with the bleating and braying of barn animals
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11181 on: Today at 11:02:16 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:32:45 pm
What are our expectations in such a situation?

Not sure what you mean, KH. My expectations are that the head coach and SD are supported to make the signings they think are necessary. Personally, I think CB and a DM are positions that we should look to strengthen at the moment, but I entirely recognise that I have none of the knowledge that Slot and Hughes have, and therefore my thoughts might be completely at odds with theirs. So I won't be demanding or expecting anything in particular, as long as they're backed to do whatever they deem necessary... which might be nothing  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11182 on: Today at 11:02:45 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:50:07 pm
Why do we "need" those positions when we've currently 4 senior centre backs and VDB and 5 CMs for two spots? That's not even counting Morton, McConnell, Clark, Nyoni et al who could use game time.

What senior centre back is coming to sit on the bench behind VVD, Konate and one of Englands best young talents, at a minimum?

Who is the mythical DM that we should sign that's magically better than Gravenberch and Curtis Jones, if as it seems Slot wants to play one of those two with one of our best talents in MacAllister?

I can only speak for myself but I've never seen it as a responsibility to "defend the owners" but just to apply what I see as logic and not be so bothered about transfers that I'm saying we "need" things that on the surface don't seem particularly problematic.

I think that's what causes peoples anger because its like banging your head against a brick wall in here. Improvement is nice but tgere's no obvious position or hole in the squad to go after so when people say things like "desperately need" it just sounds a bit fucking weird. Our squads massive so sans buying an unquestionable starter I don't actually think many deals make sense, and I'm not sure where that will come from.

Extraordinarily delusional this.

When have either ravenberch or Curtis proven themselves as competent DMs, yet your implication is we can't inprove in that position, despite Endo being the one who occupied it for most of last season.

As far the centre halves:

VVD- another year older and haa played a huge amount of football which i suspect may take it's toll
Konate-injury prone and his form dipped last year
Quansah- clearly an exciting prospect but shouldn't be relied upon presently for a team with the highest ambitions
Gomez Hasn't had a consistent run for a few seasons which would be concerning
VDB- Barely kicked a competitive ball for us
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11183 on: Today at 11:03:23 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:59:00 pm


As for midfield, i cant see how we can honestly say that Gravenberch and Jones are the best midfielders we can get anywhere in Europe.

Yep its ridiculous, Im optimistic about both but its a hell of a leap. On the plus side if all this is accurate then no excuses for not winning at least one of the league or CL unless we get 100 points and City get 101.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11184 on: Today at 11:05:14 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:02:16 pm
Not sure what you mean, KH. My expectations are that the head coach and SD are supported to make the signings they think are necessary. Personally, I think CB and a DM are positions that we should look to strengthen at the moment, but I entirely recognise that I have none of the knowledge that Slot and Hughes have, and therefore my thoughts might be completely at odds with theirs. So I won't be demanding or expecting anything in particular, as long as they're backed to do whatever they deem necessary... which might be nothing  ;D

I meant of the season? Do signings affect the expectations?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11185 on: Today at 11:06:50 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:50:07 pm
Why do we "need" those positions when we've currently 4 senior centre backs and VDB and 5 CMs for two spots? That's not even counting Morton, McConnell, Clark, Nyoni et al who could use game time.

What senior centre back is coming to sit on the bench behind VVD, Konate and one of Englands best young talents, at a minimum?

Who is the mythical DM that we should sign that's magically better than Gravenberch and Curtis Jones, if as it seems Slot wants to play one of those two with one of our best talents in MacAllister?

I can only speak for myself but I've never seen it as a responsibility to "defend the owners" but just to apply what I see as logic and not be so bothered about transfers that I'm saying we "need" things that on the surface don't seem particularly problematic.

I think that's what causes peoples anger because its like banging your head against a brick wall in here. Improvement is nice but tgere's no obvious position or hole in the squad to go after so when people say things like "desperately need" it just sounds a bit fucking weird. Our squads massive so sans buying an unquestionable starter I don't actually think many deals make sense, and I'm not sure where that will come from.

Surely we should be targeting a long term replacement for VVD who may not even be here this time next season. We have VVD who has stated he doesn't want to play as much. An Injury prone Konate and Quansah who whilst being a great talent has only played 17 games in the Premier League. Gomez hasn't been seen as a viable option at centreback for a good while and has already been offered to Newcastle. Van Den Berg would be a huge gamble as a 4th choice centreback.

As for midfield we quite simply do not have a defensive-minded midfield player unless we gamble on Bajcetic both staying fit and fulfilling his promise. As for players better than Jones and Gravenberch as a DM well Klopp had those options but instead plumbed for Endo. So surely the question should be can we find a 'mythical' DM better than Endo?

For me we have a lot of very good players but very few elite players in the peak years of their career and that is what wins you titles. 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11186 on: Today at 11:08:50 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:02:45 pm
Extraordinarily delusional this.

When have either ravenberch or Curtis proven themselves as competent DMs, yet your implication is we can't inprove in that position, despite Endo being the one who occupied it for most of last season.

When have they played there in this system? The requirements in a double pivot are very different to a sole 6 in a 4-3-3.

It's not delusional at all. I'd like players too btw, but there is actually a possibility you're confusing need and want and that the manager might have other ideas.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11187 on: Today at 11:10:08 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 11:00:56 pm
All from a single tweet by a journo not particularly close to our club.

Slot himself has said something similar.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11188 on: Today at 11:11:16 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:10:08 pm
Slot himself has said something similar.
I missed that (genuinely). What did he have to say?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11189 on: Today at 11:13:02 pm
He said that standard line "I;m happy with the squad" and Al...well you know Al....
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11190 on: Today at 11:13:13 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:43:18 pm
The thing is my view of the ownership is that they have generally done well there are a couple of things that they could have done differently chiefly fund infrastructure which they ultimately own. I have not demanded that the club borrows money to buy players

Firstly for me the cautious approach of the clubs recruitment policy meant that it was much easier to recruit around 2016-2019. We were starting from a low base and it was much easier to bring in players that were better than we had. Pretty much the same thing happened last summer. A drop off in the midfield meant it was easier to improve the squad.

My issue is that when we have had a strong team and now a strong team and a strong squad we haven't really shifted up the recruitment policy. The only time we did with the likes of VVD, Ali and Fabinho we reaped the rewards. For me once you get to a certain level you wont improve by waiting for value players to appear.   

You need a more aggressive strategy that targets the small pool of players that will improve you. My criticism that we seem to be happy that we have a good squad and good players but will only act if an opportunity turns up. I think Gordon is an example of that.

Then we get around to the notion that Slot wants to mould a player into his ideal 6. Unfortunately, that was the kind of argument used last summer. Klopp apparently didn't want a defensive-minded player in midfield, he wanted ball players in there. In fact it was suggested that he wanted to mould Macca into his ideal 6.

Then we ended up with Endo a player who quite clearly isn't good enough to be starting week in week out for us playing 30+ 90's. Personally, I think trying to mould a player without defensive instincts into a 6 is a massive risk. Suggesting that Slot is up for it during his first season at Liverpool I think is bizarre.

For me it isn't a question of the owners being to blame for being tight or being mingebags I think it is more nuanced than that. For me the parameters the recruitment team are using are too restrictive and not really conducive to overtaking the likes of City and Arsenal.

I actually agree with a lot of the opinions you've shared here, Al, but the fundamental point is that they're opinions. We don't know the inner workings of the club and we don't know what drives the decision making process.

I think it's fair to say that a new manager and sporting director might have different views on the squad to the previous manager. They might see possible position shifts that hadn't been considered, so discarding the possibility that Slot might want more of a ball playing pair of 6s because Klopp signed Endo, doesn't really stack up as an argument. Again, this is just an illustrative example, Slot might absolutely want a destroyer in the middle. The point is we don't know.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11191 on: Today at 11:13:26 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:10:08 pm
Slot himself has said something similar.

To be fair he didnt say anything close to it being impossible more just that we have a good group and thus its not easy to get better one but we are trying.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11192 on: Today at 11:16:33 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:08:50 pm
When have they played there in this system?

It's not delusional at all. I'd like players too but there is actually a possibility you're confusing need and want and that the manager might have other ideas.

A change of system doesn't magically turn attack-minded players into players with defensive instincts though. That is the issue. It doesn't turn attack-minded players into players who can go deep receive the ball in tight areas and beat the press.

If it was possible to just turn 8's into 6's at the drop of a hat. Then teams wouldn't be paying fortunes for the likes of Rodri, Rice, Touchameni and Caicedo.

Playing as a DM in a Slot team isn't easier for me it is much harder than a Klopp team.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11193 on: Today at 11:17:10 pm
Essays in the transfer thread.

I remember when it was bear gifs, dodgy tweets, shit jokes and random fun. Damn, we used to be able to have a whole transfer forum with threads for each player without even 10% of the shite one thread gets now. Guess thats indicative of how the internet is these days.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11194 on: Today at 11:19:01 pm
And we used to get storytime by Macca twice a day.  :'(
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11195 on: Today at 11:19:29 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:17:10 pm
Essays in the transfer thread.

I remember when it was bear gifs, dodgy tweets, shit jokes and random fun. Damn, we used to be able to have a whole transfer forum with threads for each player without even 10% of the shite one thread gets now. Guess thats indicative of how the internet is these days.
It's the law of internet entropy. You can only keep order for so long, before shit starts to breakdown. I don't envy the mods.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11196 on: Today at 11:19:49 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:17:10 pm
Essays in the transfer thread.

I remember when it was bear gifs, dodgy tweets, shit jokes and random fun. Damn, we used to be able to have a whole transfer forum with threads for each player without even 10% of the shite one thread gets now. Guess thats indicative of how the internet is these days.

Fuck it, its Gomis
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11197 on: Today at 11:23:02 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:05:14 pm
I meant of the season? Do signings affect the expectations?

I think so, from a fan's perspective, but ultimately what does that matter? If we think we need a 6 but Slot doesn't, it'll affect our own expectations. I'll still trust the manager's opinion over anyone in here - including myself.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11198 on: Today at 11:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:23:02 pm
I think so, from a fan's perspective, but ultimately what does that matter? If we think we need a 6 but Slot doesn't, it'll affect our own expectations. I'll still trust the manager's opinion over anyone in here - including myself.

Of course it doesnt matter. So i guess the conclusion is that its not worth even talking about it or anything.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11199 on: Today at 11:25:45 pm »
Bastoni :lmao
