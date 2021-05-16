Despite the man himself consistently going on the record to say the opposite. He even spent time in his leaving speeches to reiterate his overall views on the ownership.

They're not perfect, our recruitment system clearly hasn't worked as well as it did in the period around 2016-19, and I do think we need to strengthen this summer. But we don't know what is driving decisions to sign or not sign certain players, yet some emphatically blame the owners. It genuinely could be that Slot thinks we have players that he could mould into his ideal 6, for example, but some won't even entertain that possibility. It's down to the owners choosing not to spend.



The thing is my view of the ownership is that they have generally done well there are a couple of things that they could have done differently chiefly fund infrastructure which they ultimately own. I have not demanded that the club borrows money to buy playersFirstly for me the cautious approach of the clubs recruitment policy meant that it was much easier to recruit around 2016-2019. We were starting from a low base and it was much easier to bring in players that were better than we had. Pretty much the same thing happened last summer. A drop off in the midfield meant it was easier to improve the squad.My issue is that when we have had a strong team and now a strong team and a strong squad we haven't really shifted up the recruitment policy. The only time we did with the likes of VVD, Ali and Fabinho we reaped the rewards. For me once you get to a certain level you wont improve by waiting for value players to appear.You need a more aggressive strategy that targets the small pool of players that will improve you. My criticism that we seem to be happy that we have a good squad and good players but will only act if an opportunity turns up. I think Gordon is an example of that.Then we get around to the notion that Slot wants to mould a player into his ideal 6. Unfortunately, that was the kind of argument used last summer. Klopp apparently didn't want a defensive-minded player in midfield, he wanted ball players in there. In fact it was suggested that he wanted to mould Macca into his ideal 6.Then we ended up with Endo a player who quite clearly isn't good enough to be starting week in week out for us playing 30+ 90's. Personally, I think trying to mould a player without defensive instincts into a 6 is a massive risk. Suggesting that Slot is up for it during his first season at Liverpool I think is bizarre.For me it isn't a question of the owners being to blame for being tight or being mingebags I think it is more nuanced than that. For me the parameters the recruitment team are using are too restrictive and not really conducive to overtaking the likes of City and Arsenal.