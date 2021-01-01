« previous next »
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11120 on: Today at 08:03:48 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:30:37 pm
People are acting like we dont have a 6 because we wont part with our money, thats clearly not the case as weve shown a willingness to part with outrageous sums.

The Wharton one really is a case of hindsight being 20/20. I know some supporters had mentioned him but lets not act like he was the lock of the century just waiting to be scooped up. Lets also not ignore that Klopp was leaving, the club had more than enough going on off the field whereby its more than likely they decided to sit the January window out. We were also competing for a title and still bedding in four midfielders, with our own highly rated prospect working his way back from injury. Wharton looks a great player, but hes probably done the right thing for his career, stepped up to a safe PL team where he can play regularly and develop out of the limelight. Hell still get his big move but the chances he succeeds there increase tenfold now hes made a few extra strides in his development. I imagine when he wants to leave Palace well be interested, but well debate that when that day comes

But if our model requires us to box smarter than our rivals then that's what we need though, we need to be on it.

I get that Klopp leaving meant it wasn't viable for Jan, but we could have got him earlier. We'd seen him with Morton every week the year before so knew how good he was. It's only one example, other good 6's have moved elsewhere only this summer.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Eeyore

  Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11121 on: Today at 08:06:19 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:51:08 pm
How many players have the club signed for the first team at their ideal age/profile and sold on for a high value/profit?

Off the top of my head theres only Coutinho, so this idea that were signing younger players to retain a higher value is nonsense. We want players of that age because we can get more years out of them and we can enjoy the peak of their performance here at the club. Someone like Guimaraes is a great example of why signing a player thats already peaked/peaking is such a high risk. Imagine his legs go at the same point as Fabinhos, its literally about 18-20 months away. Imagine we paid his £100n clause and his legs went at 28/29? Wed be fucked. The real question is why we didnt sign him leaving France, which was and still is piss poor on our part.

You have illustrated the point perfectly. It isn't so much buying to sell. It is about risk mitigation. It is about how much money you get back if it doesn't work out. That for me is why we are obsessed with risk mitigation and younger players. You can buy shite like Andy Carroll but because he is young you can get a chunk of your money back.

That is why Klopp wanted us to take more risks. For me doing the right things in terms of signing younger players and building a relatively cheap squad is that it give you the headroom to bring an a VVD, Ali or Fabinho.

"Ohhh-kayyy"

Boaty McBoatface

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11122 on: Today at 08:06:26 pm
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 07:39:44 pm
That's an interesting point about formation changes increasing the importance of a 6 - I'd have to think about that - and it stands to reason that if the FBs bomb fwd the 6 becomes more important as a third CB. But then in 1988/89 Steve Nichol was FOTY and from right back scored a hatrick!! So were the FBs not overlapping back then? And Stve McMahon sat deep
The backpass rule is also a contributing factor. Back then if a defender or deeper midfielder got in trouble, he could just knock the ball back to the keeper to pick up.
Eeyore

  Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11123 on: Today at 08:08:58 pm
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 07:51:58 pm
There must be a destroyer in Aregntina/Brazil who can also play FFS. And surely theyre cheap

Most of the Argentinian destroyers ended up at the bottom of the South Atlantic in 82.
Reeves

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11124 on: Today at 08:11:34 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:06:26 pm
The backpass rule is also a contributing factor. Back then if a defender or deeper midfielder got in trouble, he could just knock the ball back to the keeper to pick up.

A very good point. that makes it massively more important for the DM to be able to play. And boy did we over any other team utilise that back pass
Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11125 on: Today at 08:11:40 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:08:58 pm
Most of the Argentinian destroyers ended up at the bottom of the South Atlantic in 82.

Why don't you be on this wavelength more often?  ;D
DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11126 on: Today at 08:20:11 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:08:58 pm
Most of the Argentinian destroyers ended up at the bottom of the South Atlantic in 82.

You should head off to the MacAllister thread and discuss Argentinian culture you would find it interesting 😉
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11127 on: Today at 08:26:32 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:06:19 pm
You have illustrated the point perfectly. It isn't so much buying to sell. It is about risk mitigation. It is about how much money you get back if it doesn't work out. That for me is why we are obsessed with risk mitigation and younger players. You can buy shite like Andy Carroll but because he is young you can get a chunk of your money back.

That is why Klopp wanted us to take more risks. For me doing the right things in terms of signing younger players and building a relatively cheap squad is that it give you the headroom to bring an a VVD, Ali or Fabinho.

I love Klopp and Im not in the business of digging him out like a few posters have been. However, he isnt perfect and his mantra around wanting players aged 27-32 is very much an opinion rather than a fact or something thats universally accepted. Hes a coach, he wants players that can take instruction, accept their role within a team and get on with it without any fuss. Hed probably tell you Carvalhos one of the brighter talents hes worked with in his career, hed also probably tell you that he was a boy and not mature enough yet.

I dont have an issue with the club mitigating risk in the transfer market as it pretty much directly correlates with success. Arguably the two best clubs in the world (Real Madrid, Cheats) also almost exclusively target players of a similar age range to us and dont blow money on more senior options. You could actually argue that their two most high profile signings of players at peak age have been two of their biggest mistakes, with Grealish and Hazard underwhelming vs their transfer fees. Its pretty much the blueprint for success now, investing in 26+ year olds only makes sense if theyre exceptional value (eg Rudiger, Kovacic, Gundogan), blitzing huge money on players mid/late peak just doesnt make sense anymore, Im sure Thiagos taught us that.
Number 7

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11128 on: Today at 08:29:28 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:26:15 pm
Where's the Caicedo money John?

Big Jorg picked up the wrong suitcase when he set off into the sunset last summer. And that was the end of the Caicedo money.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11129 on: Today at 08:31:39 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:02:17 pm
If Wharton wanted to play and that was the most important factor in choosing his next club, that quite clearly gave a club like Palace an advantage over a club like us. Its well documented that we wanted to sign Evan Ferguson when he was leaving Bohemians, its just as well documented that he chose to go to Brighton as the path to the first 11 was clearer and he knew if he succeeded the big move would always be there further down the line. There are parallels with Wharton. Id also question whether Klopp couldve introduced and bedded in a brand new player from the championship during that January/February period, it was nuts and he was focused solely on his final few months, Id be amazed if he was interested in recruitment for his final few months.

I'd imagine if we went out and spent £20m+ on Wharton in January  or last summer a lot of the same people clamouring for him now would be moaning about the manager not being supported and only given money to spend on Championship players.

End of the day football development is not linear. As you point out with Ferguson players sometimes opt to take opportunities at clubs lower on the rung for more opportunities; sometimes players we want end up at our rivals for more money because that's more important to them than playing week-in. It happens every season and it'll happen with pretty much every club in some form. Most of it unreported until years later. Just because it isn't in the papers or now on social media doesn't mean it never happened.

For all we know Klopp could have been offered Wharton or a number of other players people have feted and turned them down because he wanted somebody else. The club can't win with some people when it comes to recruitment.
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11130 on: Today at 08:32:59 pm
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 07:51:58 pm
There must be a destroyer in Aregntina/Brazil who can also play FFS. And surely theyre cheap
We have Baj who can do both. He combines Spanish elegance with the dirty work.
rocco

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11131 on: Today at 08:35:00 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11132 on: Today at 08:37:58 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:06:19 pm
You have illustrated the point perfectly. It isn't so much buying to sell. It is about risk mitigation. It is about how much money you get back if it doesn't work out. That for me is why we are obsessed with risk mitigation and younger players. You can buy shite like Andy Carroll but because he is young you can get a chunk of your money back.

That is why Klopp wanted us to take more risks. For me doing the right things in terms of signing younger players and building a relatively cheap squad is that it give you the headroom to bring an a VVD, Ali or Fabinho.

I love how much weight you give to what you think Klopp thought/wanted. You take selected quotes and contort them to fit with your line of thinking, whilst ignoring everything he said that is completely in contrast.

And I say this because of all the unknowns in the world, one of the things I'm most sure about is that if you ever gave your opinions to Klopp about Liverpool and how's it run he would think you're an absolute moron.
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11133 on: Today at 08:46:13 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:35:00 pm
Personally think more a natural 10

He reminds me (not in style or physique but in position) of Dele Alli. He doesnt quite have a natural skillset of a proper midfielder, he doesnt have the physical characteristics of a forward or a winger, but he just seems to have that instinctive ability to score from almost anywhere in and around the box. For a side at our level he probably doesnt offer enough as an all round player, like wed need more pace or more ability in possession, I wouldnt be shocked if he has a really good career in the top half of the PL though.
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11134 on: Today at 08:47:29 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 08:03:47 pm
And showed about as much defensive or positional aptitude. Being tall doesn't mean you're suited to the position. I'd say Bajcetic has shown more in that position than Gravenberch has so far.

Well if Slot wants to play him there what does it matter what you or I think?
Eeyore

  Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11135 on: Today at 09:01:03 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:37:58 pm
I love how much weight you give to what you think Klopp thought/wanted. You take selected quotes and contort them to fit with your line of thinking, whilst ignoring everything he said that is completely in contrast.

And I say this because of all the unknowns in the world, one of the things I'm most sure about is that if you ever gave your opinions to Klopp about Liverpool and how's it run he would think you're an absolute moron.

I love the irony.

You take what Klopp actually said and then ignore it. You then comeback with a hysterical made up theory of what Klopp's opinion would be about someone else's opinion.

I have seen some shite posted on here but takes the biscuit.  ;D ;D

Klopp stated that when we had money we spent it. When we didn't have money we didn't. Well guess what the Dynasty money has paid down a chunk of debt. We have reduced the wage bill with the likes of Thiago, Matip and Klopp leaving. We have the revenues from the ARE coming on stream. We have a huge financial boost of qualifying for en extended CL.

We are clearly very busy looking to sell players and raise funds. So we should be spending money considering we have clear deficiencies in the squad and the real possibility of losing elite talent in the next 12 months.

mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11136 on: Today at 09:06:54 pm
A Northen journo put out Newcastle may have a decision to make it Gordon delays signing a new contract.

Feel like they trying to put it on him forcing his way out to save face :-X
Garlicbread

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11137 on: Today at 09:08:35 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:06:54 pm
A Northen journo put out Newcastle may have a decision to make it Gordon delays signing a new contract.

Feel like they trying to put it on him forcing his way out to save face :-X

He seems to confirm that his contracts up in 2026 as well.
Caston

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11138 on: Today at 09:12:05 pm
Breaking news from Indy at 10.30!
rocco

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11139 on: Today at 09:13:09 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:08:35 pm
He seems to confirm that his contracts up in 2026 as well.

June 2026
Eeyore

  Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11140 on: Today at 09:14:10 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:08:35 pm
He seems to confirm that his contracts up in 2026 as well.

It is mad if Gordon's deal is up in 2026. Why would a club with unlimited resources but up against PSR only give him a 3 and a half year deal. Idiots.
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11141 on: Today at 09:15:35 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:14:10 pm
It is mad if Gordon's deal is up in 2026. Why would a club with unlimited resources but up against PSR only give him a 3 and a half year deal. Idiots.

He probably had a plan to move up to Chelsea etc but then his dream appears to be on the cards.
Peabee

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11142 on: Today at 09:17:09 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:14:10 pm
It is mad if Gordon's deal is up in 2026. Why would a club with unlimited resources but up against PSR only give him a 3 and a half year deal. Idiots.

It could be that he requested a shorter deal with him thinking ahead.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:01:03 pm
I love the irony.

You take what Klopp actually said and then ignore it. You then comeback with a hysterical made up theory of what Klopp's opinion would be about someone else's opinion.

I have seen some shite posted on here but takes the biscuit.  ;D ;D

Klopp stated that when we had money we spent it. When we didn't have money we didn't. Well guess what the Dynasty money has paid down a chunk of debt. We have reduced the wage bill with the likes of Thiago, Matip and Klopp leaving. We have the revenues from the ARE coming on stream. We have a huge financial boost of qualifying for en extended CL.

We are clearly very busy looking to sell players and raise funds. So we should be spending money considering we have clear deficiencies in the squad and the real possibility of losing elite talent in the next 12 months.

Klopp would despise you Al. There's dozens of quotes from him out there that would support this view, but I know you'd never accept it so I'm going to spend my time doing something less painful and bang my head against a brick wall for a while instead.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11144 on: Today at 09:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:14:10 pm
It is mad if Gordon's deal is up in 2026. Why would a club with unlimited resources but up against PSR only give him a 3 and a half year deal. Idiots.
Maybe that's the only way they could convince him to sign. Clever by Gordon's people. He either gets a renewal, gets sold, or a big signing on fee when his contract runs out. And it's also a sign that he backs himself to improve enough to earn those rewards.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11145 on: Today at 09:21:49 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:12:05 pm
Breaking news from Indy at 10.30!
YES THIS IS IT
Online tubby

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11146 on: Today at 09:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:12:05 pm
Breaking news from Indy at 10.30!

New burger roll out.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11147 on: Today at 09:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:12:05 pm
Breaking news from Indy at 10.30!

Because he retweeted an old Trent post. It's probably gonna be something with Trent.
Online Tobelius

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11148 on: Today at 09:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:12:05 pm
Breaking news from Indy at 10.30!

My order is finally ready for delivery
Online Legs

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11149 on: Today at 09:26:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:24:18 pm
New burger roll out.

Burger head will be online at 10.40pm to rule it out too !
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11150 on: Today at 09:29:57 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:17:58 pm
Klopp would despise you Al. There's dozens of quotes from him out there that would support this view, but I know you'd never accept it so I'm going to spend my time doing something less painful and bang my head against a brick wall for a while instead.

I doubt Klopp has ever despised anyone in his life. So stop projecting your silly childish views on to a man who is a fantastic human being.

What Klopp didn't like was fans who suggested that we should spend money we don't have. To put the club into debt to buy players. That is not what I am suggesting. Bizarrely I am suggesting one of the richest clubs on the planet spends some of its revenues on improving a squad that has clear deficiencies.

I am sure Jurgen would be fully on board with that don't you?
Online Sonofthewind

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11151 on: Today at 09:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:12:05 pm
Breaking news from Indy at 10.30!

Planned breaking news is a bit of an oxymoron
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11152 on: Today at 09:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:29:57 pm
I doubt Klopp has ever despised anyone in his life. So stop projecting your silly childish views on to a man who is a fantastic human being.

What Klopp didn't like was fans who suggested that we should spend money we don't have. To put the club into debt to buy players. That is not what I am suggesting. Bizarrely I am suggesting one of the richest clubs on the planet spends some of its revenues on improving a squad that has clear deficiencies.

I am sure Jurgen would be fully on board with that don't you?

Do you think Jürgen would be fully on board with your feelings about FSG?
