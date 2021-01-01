You have illustrated the point perfectly. It isn't so much buying to sell. It is about risk mitigation. It is about how much money you get back if it doesn't work out. That for me is why we are obsessed with risk mitigation and younger players. You can buy shite like Andy Carroll but because he is young you can get a chunk of your money back.



That is why Klopp wanted us to take more risks. For me doing the right things in terms of signing younger players and building a relatively cheap squad is that it give you the headroom to bring an a VVD, Ali or Fabinho.



I love Klopp and Im not in the business of digging him out like a few posters have been. However, he isnt perfect and his mantra around wanting players aged 27-32 is very much an opinion rather than a fact or something thats universally accepted. Hes a coach, he wants players that can take instruction, accept their role within a team and get on with it without any fuss. Hed probably tell you Carvalhos one of the brighter talents hes worked with in his career, hed also probably tell you that he was a boy and not mature enough yet.I dont have an issue with the club mitigating risk in the transfer market as it pretty much directly correlates with success. Arguably the two best clubs in the world (Real Madrid, Cheats) also almost exclusively target players of a similar age range to us and dont blow money on more senior options. You could actually argue that their two most high profile signings of players at peak age have been two of their biggest mistakes, with Grealish and Hazard underwhelming vs their transfer fees. Its pretty much the blueprint for success now, investing in 26+ year olds only makes sense if theyre exceptional value (eg Rudiger, Kovacic, Gundogan), blitzing huge money on players mid/late peak just doesnt make sense anymore, Im sure Thiagos taught us that.