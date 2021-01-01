I'm not arguing that his not a good player.



I just fail to see the club committing 25m pounds when they theres a LW for 75m they want to buy potentially and any midfielder will be at least 50m pounds aswell.



I'm happy to be wrong in this instance and hopefully I am - I'm purely basing it on the past transfer business.



I really don't think the cash situation is remotely concerning for the club/owners at the moment. Our net spend on transfers is low, we (apparently) had £110m to spend on Caicedo last summer and spent less than half of that on Grav/Endo. Ultimately, my impression is that the club are keen to sanction any deal that they feel represents value for money. Gakpo is the best exampe for me. He doesn't feel like a player we particularly needed, given that we had Diaz, Nunez and Jota. But he was available at a fee we were comfortable with. Gravenberch is another. Sometimes we're content to sink money into players in the form of opportunity costs.With Gakpo or Gravenberch you can put them in the squad and see how they do. With a keeper it's a bit harder as we're not going to rotate and there's only one spot. So if we see a player at good value and buy him, then loaning is a better option than him sitting on the bench (and a more palatable one for a player).We're also in a position to make some money from sales. I don't think spending £25m or so on a keeper like this would stop us spending on a DM, CB or LW. I think there are other reasons that might preclude us buying players in all of those positions, most likely seeming to be the availability of players we consider to be upgrades.