Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10960 on: Today at 04:40:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:37:23 pm
So much so that we've already decided to loan him out to Bournemouth and wait for Ali to leave?  ;D

That's what other PL teams have been doing for years. Buying players before they become ludicrously expensive and loaning them out. You get a loan fee and your player gets a load of first team football. Maybe Slot doesn't want to lose Alisson in his first season but Alisson wants a big lucrative move before long.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10961 on: Today at 04:40:55 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:37:23 pm
I like Kelleher but I don't personally think he's good enough to be our first team goalkeeper in the long term, and I don't think that's all that controversial either. He's very talented but I'm not 100% convinced by his shot stopping. He's an excellent second choice and I daresay he could be a first team PL goalkeeper, but I think if we want to win the CL or PL we need to ideally find someone from the tier above him.

I think it's because we are used to the best GK on the planet.

Anyone bar a few keepers in the world will be a decent drop off from Ali.

For instance is this Georgian Lad good on the ball ?

It's going to be very important for Slot as he likes the GK to step up inbetween the CBs at times.

I also would say its way more important to improve on some other players then Kelleher.

Can't see more than 3 signings and can't see one of those being a GK.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10962 on: Today at 04:42:09 pm
Actually think signing a keeper we believe is going to be world class for only £25m and loaning him out to recover maybe 20% of that in loan fees is a great idea. He will then be ready when Alisson eventually leaves.

We would be better doing a bit more of that when opportunities arise.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10963 on: Today at 04:42:53 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:40:03 pm
That's what other PL teams have been doing for years. Buying players before they become ludicrously expensive and loaning them out. You get a loan fee and your player gets a load of first team football. Maybe Slot doesn't want to lose Alisson in his first season but Alisson wants a big lucrative move before long.

It's what we need to be doing more of. Crazy people are against it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10964 on: Today at 04:43:13 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:40:55 pm
I think it's because we are used to the best GK on the planet.

Anyone bar a few keepers in the world will be a decent drop off from Ali.

For instance is this Georgian Lad good on the ball ?

It's going to be very important for Slot as he likes the GK to step up inbetween the CBs at times.

I totally take your point on the drop off from Ali to anyone being significant. I've no idea how good Mamardashvili is with his feet but by all accounts he was outstanding in La Liga last season and he was hugely impressive in the Euros. You're always buying potential to an extent when you're getting keepers at his age. Kelleher turns 26 this season which feels crazy.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10965 on: Today at 04:43:38 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 04:34:07 pm
Sounds like we're willing to let Doak go out on loan. Might increase the chances of an attacker coming in.

https://x.com/charliegordonsj/status/1820422000956866790
 

Once they guarantee game time
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10966 on: Today at 04:43:46 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 04:38:12 pm
We're not even moving players out at this point. Had all summer for most of them. 

Hardly anyone else has started to move players until now. It makes perfect sense as to why. It's down to risk management. Most top end PL squads will have had a significant chunk of players at either the Euros, the Copa America or the Olympics. Players will be coming back in various forms of fitness. You aren't going to rush them back. You are going to try to see what reserves might make a jump. You don't want a situation where you end up having a mini-injury crisis during an overseas tour with not enough players. Most clubs including ourselves will probably start moving players on in the next week or so, with some players being held back right until the end of the window as a precaution.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10967 on: Today at 04:43:55 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:42:53 pm
It's what we need to be doing more of. Crazy people are against it.

If that's the plan fair enough but I just can't see the club spending 30m on a player and loaning him out.

When was the last time we did that?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10968 on: Today at 04:44:10 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:17:50 pm
Big fan of how difficult Liverpool have made signing footballers.

It's always been this way? We are trying to sign the best players without willing to spend big. ALways going to be difficult.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10969 on: Today at 04:45:43 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:43:55 pm
If that's the plan fair enough but I just can't see the club spending 30m on a player and loaning him out.

When was the last time we did that?

We've not yet but it's a bit different with keepers if you have an established number one.

Maybe FSG have decided it's a low risk approach to avoid big fees. If we spend £30m on him and and he never quite makes it, we'd probably make most of that back.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10970 on: Today at 04:47:24 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:43:13 pm
I totally take your point on the drop off from Ali to anyone being significant. I've no idea how good Mamardashvili is with his feet but by all accounts he was outstanding in La Liga last season and he was hugely impressive in the Euros. You're always buying potential to an extent when you're getting keepers at his age. Kelleher turns 26 this season which feels crazy.

https://fbref.com/en/stathead/player_comparison.cgi?request=1&sum=0&dom_lg=1&dom_cup=1&player_id1=62d7ef38&p1yrfrom=2023-2024&player_id2=d4b73232&p2yrfrom=2023-2024&player_id3=98ea5115&p3yrfrom=2023-2024&player_id4=3bb7b8b4&p4yrfrom=2023-2024&player_id5=7a2e46a8&p5yrfrom=2023-2024

Doesn't seem like a massive upgrade on Kelleher to me.

Kelleher had a better save percentage than Ali by .02% last season.

His good, I just don't think his better than Kelleher.

I'd love the club to buy and loan etc I just don't see it personally.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10971 on: Today at 04:47:30 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:43:55 pm
If that's the plan fair enough but I just can't see the club spending 30m on a player and loaning him out.

When was the last time we did that?

£25m and you'd get few million a year in loan fees as well as his wages paid. If we are prepared to do this the nerds must be pretty confident about him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10972 on: Today at 04:49:13 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:43:55 pm
If that's the plan fair enough but I just can't see the club spending 30m on a player and loaning him out.

When was the last time we did that?

I think the club is at the stage where it is cash-rich at the moment. If we are not prepared to pay top dollar for elite players then it makes sense to invest that money into players that are likely to increases in value. The likes of City and Chelsea have been doing it for years.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10973 on: Today at 04:49:16 pm
Look at the source mate? And the sauce you're on too...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10974 on: Today at 04:50:00 pm
It seems a good plan if it's about succession planning and this lad is decent.

But is it even a good source??
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10975 on: Today at 04:50:27 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:47:30 pm
£25m and you'd get few million a year in loan fees as well as his wages paid. If we are prepared to do this the nerds must be pretty confident about him.

I'm not arguing that his not a good player.

I just fail to see the club committing 25m pounds when they theres a LW for 75m they want to buy potentially and any midfielder will be at least 50m pounds aswell.

I'm happy to be wrong in this instance and hopefully I am - I'm purely basing it on the past transfer business.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10976 on: Today at 04:52:00 pm
I see Cadena Cope are reporting on it too. They are decent source.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10977 on: Today at 04:52:30 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:50:27 pm
I'm not arguing that his not a good player.

I just fail to see the club committing 25m pounds when they theres a LW for 75m they want to buy potentially and any midfielder will be at least 50m pounds aswell.

I'm happy to be wrong in this instance and hopefully I am - I'm purely basing it on the past transfer business.

Maybe Alisson has told them he wants to leave in a years time. There's things we won't know.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10978 on: Today at 04:54:49 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:52:00 pm
I see Cadena Cope are reporting on it too. They are decent source.

They are yeah.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10979 on: Today at 04:55:22 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:52:30 pm
Maybe Alisson has told them he wants to leave in a years time. There's things we won't know.

You could be right, I'm not pretending to say we or I know everything.

Was just looking at it from a view of previous signings.

I would love the club to go in that direction, It would help more in the risks being minimized with we can recoup loan fees and get other teams to develop them also.


Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10980 on: Today at 04:58:14 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:49:13 pm
I think the club is at the stage where it is cash-rich at the moment. If we are not prepared to pay top dollar for elite players then it makes sense to invest that money into players that are likely to increases in value. The likes of City and Chelsea have been doing it for years.

The concern would be would we do it, if we're banking on Ali to stay for the next 5+ years? Ali has 3 years left on his deal, nearly 32, a top end wage, so the club may cash in next summer or the year after if he's happy to move on. I'd hope he stays, personally.

We already have another £20m asset in Kelleher backing him up. I don't see the Georgia lad, for the fee quoted, as the sort of signing we'd make if we were planning on Ali staying medium-long term. Plus would he want to sign for us if Ali's future is at Liverpool? He'd only take the shirt after he leaves. City and Chelsea attract these sort of players by throwing money at them.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10981 on: Today at 04:58:32 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:50:27 pm
I'm not arguing that his not a good player.

I just fail to see the club committing 25m pounds when they theres a LW for 75m they want to buy potentially and any midfielder will be at least 50m pounds aswell.

I'm happy to be wrong in this instance and hopefully I am - I'm purely basing it on the past transfer business.

I really don't think the cash situation is remotely concerning for the club/owners at the moment. Our net spend on transfers is low, we (apparently) had £110m to spend on Caicedo last summer and spent less than half of that on Grav/Endo. Ultimately, my impression is that the club are keen to sanction any deal that they feel represents value for money. Gakpo is the best exampe for me. He doesn't feel like a player we particularly needed, given that we had Diaz, Nunez and Jota. But he was available at a fee we were comfortable with. Gravenberch is another. Sometimes we're content to sink money into players in the form of opportunity costs.

With Gakpo or Gravenberch you can put them in the squad and see how they do. With a keeper it's a bit harder as we're not going to rotate and there's only one spot. So if we see a player at good value and buy him, then loaning is a better option than him sitting on the bench (and a more palatable one for a player).

We're also in a position to make some money from sales. I don't think spending £25m or so on a keeper like this would stop us spending on a DM, CB or LW. I think there are other reasons that might preclude us buying players in all of those positions, most likely seeming to be the availability of players we consider to be upgrades.



Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10982 on: Today at 04:59:43 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:43:55 pm
If that's the plan fair enough but I just can't see the club spending 30m on a player and loaning him out.

When was the last time we did that?

Wasn't technically a loan, but we pretty much let Naby Keita stay at RB Leipzig for a season after agreeing to pay over £50m for him

We did buy Origi for £10m and loaned him straight back to Lille. That was over a decade ago.

Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:45:43 pm
We've not yet but it's a bit different with keepers if you have an established number one.

Maybe FSG have decided it's a low risk approach to avoid big fees. If we spend £30m on him and and he never quite makes it, we'd probably make most of that back.

Goalkeepers are a strange one. Their transfer fees are lower than you'd expect given the importance in the side. It never works trying to have two first-choice keepers battling it either. I think this could be smart because it would give him a year to acclimatize to the PL, plus in this scenario get a loan fee off Bournemouth. There seems to be quite a bit of interest for him within the PL (Chelsea, Spurs, Newcastle and Bournemouth have all been linked at various points). You'd like to think if he does a decent enough job on loan, but we change our mind, there would still be a market for him.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10983 on: Today at 05:00:59 pm
Ali is 32 in October and has 3 years left on his deal.We know Michael Edwards doesn't like giving out more than a years contract to palyers over 30.  Safe to say the next contract Ali would;ve got with us would've been a years extension with pretty much the same pay.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10984 on: Today at 05:05:56 pm

Ali is 32 in October and has 3 years left on his deal.We know Michael Edwards doesn't like giving out more than a years contract to palyers over 30.  Safe to say the next contract Ali would;ve got with us would've been a years extension with pretty much the same pay.

Ali is a strange one. Normally you wouldn't worry too much about a keeper being in his early thirties. The issue is that Ali's is very reliant on his speed off his line. Add in that he tends to pick up injuries and it isn't as clear cut as a normal keeper.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10985 on: Today at 05:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:00:59 pm
Ali is 32 in October and has 3 years left on his deal.We know Michael Edwards doesn't like giving out more than a years contract to palyers over 30.  Safe to say the next contract Ali would;ve got with us would've been a years extension with pretty much the same pay.

Goalkeepers have generally more longevity than particularly midfielders and forwards. The likes of Mane, Henderson, Fabinho, Bobby's and Gini's legs had gone by/before 32-33 and have done nothing since leaving. Did well to get decent fees when we did for a few of them.

But the issue is, if you're prepared to lose top class talent you have to replace it. I think this is a key factor in Klopp not wanting to lose these kind of players, as they cost big money to replace and we're not often to prepared to pay that (whether it be the fees or the wages) or the player we want chooses Real Madrid or fucking Chelsea or someone.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10986 on: Today at 05:07:55 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:58:32 pm
I really don't think the cash situation is remotely concerning for the club/owners at the moment. Our net spend on transfers is low, we (apparently) had £110m to spend on Caicedo last summer and spent less than half of that on Grav/Endo. Ultimately, my impression is that the club are keen to sanction any deal that they feel represents value for money. Gakpo is the best exampe for me. He doesn't feel like a player we particularly needed, given that we had Diaz, Nunez and Jota. But he was available at a fee we were comfortable with. Gravenberch is another. Sometimes we're content to sink money into players in the form of opportunity costs.

With Gakpo or Gravenberch you can put them in the squad and see how they do. With a keeper it's a bit harder as we're not going to rotate and there's only one spot. So if we see a player at good value and buy him, then loaning is a better option than him sitting on the bench (and a more palatable one for a player).

We're also in a position to make some money from sales. I don't think spending £25m or so on a keeper like this would stop us spending on a DM, CB or LW. I think there are other reasons that might preclude us buying players in all of those positions, most likely seeming to be the availability of players we consider to be upgrades.


I honestly love the plan, I just might have to see it put into fruition before my mind on how they approach it changes.

Although your point with the keeper being loaned compared to an outfield player does hold weight so I'm assuming there might be legs if its Bournemouth now especially with Hughes connections there.

Maybe thats why they want another club - feeder club I know others have mentioned/therozised this.
 


Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:59:43 pm
Wasn't technically a loan, but we pretty much let Naby Keita stay at RB Leipzig for a season after agreeing to pay over £50m for him

We did buy Origi for £10m and loaned him straight back to Lille. That was over a decade ago.

Goalkeepers are a strange one. Their transfer fees are lower than you'd expect given the importance in the side. It never works trying to have two first-choice keepers battling it either. I think this could be smart because it would give him a year to acclimatize to the PL, plus in this scenario get a loan fee off Bournemouth. There seems to be quite a bit of interest for him within the PL (Chelsea, Spurs, Newcastle and Bournemouth have all been linked at various points). You'd like to think if he does a decent enough job on loan, but we change our mind, there would still be a market for him.



I did think about Naby but didn't remember Origi - kind of only thought back to Klopps tenure but they were here before Klopp so you're right.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10987 on: Today at 05:08:46 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:55:22 pm
You could be right, I'm not pretending to say we or I know everything.

Was just looking at it from a view of previous signings.

I would love the club to go in that direction, It would help more in the risks being minimized with we can recoup loan fees and get other teams to develop them also.

I'd much rather they spent it on a DM..but Slot sounds like he wants to try Gravenberch there. It will be a disaster but he can find that out himself.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10988 on: Today at 05:10:31 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:08:46 pm
I'd much rather they spent it on a DM..but Slot sounds like he wants to try Gravenberch there. It will be a disaster but he can find that out himself.

You mean he hasn't given you a call to get your expert opinion on it?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10989 on: Today at 05:12:42 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:08:46 pm
I'd much rather they spent it on a DM..but Slot sounds like he wants to try Gravenberch there. It will be a disaster but he can find that out himself.

The thing with Grav, it must have been something Klopp considered given he was so short of options. Yet he'd play Endo or Mac there who are both exceptionally slow. Grav has the raw attributes but he's very raw and needs to show more.  But then Lucas was signed as a more attacking mid and was moulded into a top DM before a bad injury. It's not impossible, but it's not really a gamble Slot can take in his first season for such a fundamental position, when he could go out and sign a specialist.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10990 on: Today at 05:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:49:16 pm
Look at the source mate?

Samie talking about sources has to be the funniest post of the decade!   ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10991 on: Today at 05:14:43 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:10:31 pm
You mean he hasn't given you a call to get your expert opinion on it?

Don't bother, some people can't even see we don't play with a single 6 ala Fabinho anymore, yet will use that as a stick to beat our current players with for new roles under Slot.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10992 on: Today at 05:15:29 pm »
Any stats out there for the most press resistant midfielders? Would be interesting to see if we have any of them already.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10993 on: Today at 05:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:12:42 pm
The thing with Grav, it must have been something Klopp considered given he was so short of options. Yet he'd play Endo or Mac there who are both exceptionally slow. Grav has the raw attributes but he's very raw and needs to show more.  But then Lucas was signed as a more attacking mid and was moulded into a top DM before a bad injury. It's not impossible, but it's not really a gamble Slot can take in his first season for such a fundamental position, when he could go out and sign a specialist.

Gravenberch does have all the technical and physical tools it's just the tactical/IQ side of the game.

With Slots record of being able to improve players I'm assuming he backs his coaching to be able to teach him the tactical side.

I don't think its as easy as it was under Klopp to identify which midfielder would be suited now.


Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10994 on: Today at 05:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:15:29 pm
Any stats out there for the most press resistant midfielders? Would be interesting to see if we have any of them already.

Curtis Jones and Macca are up there from memory mate.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10995 on: Today at 05:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:15:29 pm
Any stats out there for the most press resistant midfielders? Would be interesting to see if we have any of them already.

How do you even measure that?

Also Mac Allister isnt that good at it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10996 on: Today at 05:17:21 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Today at 05:14:09 pm
Samie talking about sources has to be the funniest post of the decade!   ;D

 ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10997 on: Today at 05:17:50 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:17:01 pm
Curtis Jones and Macca are up there from memory mate.

I dont think Mac Allister is that good at it. Or at least we do need a system that supports him, he isnt good at it if left on his lonesome.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10998 on: Today at 05:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:07:05 pm
Goalkeepers have generally more longevity than particularly midfielders and forwards. The likes of Mane, Henderson, Fabinho, Bobby's and Gini's legs had gone by/before 32-33 and have done nothing since leaving. Did well to get decent fees when we did for a few of them.

But the issue is, if you're prepared to lose top class talent you have to replace it. I think this is a key factor in Klopp not wanting to lose these kind of players, as they cost big money to replace and we're not often to prepared to pay that (whether it be the fees or the wages) or the player we want chooses Real Madrid or fucking Chelsea or someone.

I think the nightmare scenario is that we move Kelleher on this summer because he wants first-team football and then Ali decides he wants to move on in the next year or two. We are then left scrabbling around for a first-choice keeper.

I think everything will hinge on how committed Ali is. Like Mane before him he might fancy a change of scenery and one last big move.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10999 on: Today at 05:18:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:17:05 pm
How do you even measure that?
Don't know, that's why I asked  :D
