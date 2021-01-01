Speaking on his YouTube channel about the situation around Gordon and Liverpool, Romano has said that it would be no surprise at all to see the winger arrive at Anfield.
What I can tell you is in the next days I expect Liverpool to accelerate. So I expect them to enter into concrete talks to activate some options, Romano said.
I can confirm what I always said in here is that the appreciation in Anthony Gordon. Let me say that Liverpool appreciate Anthony Gordon a lot. They tried to sign him in June when Newcastle were in a panic."