Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Sonofthewind

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10920 on: Today at 03:23:02 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:18:39 pm
Ali and his wife are fervent catholics, aren't they? How would they square that with living in a country where they could not practise their religion?

Ask their mate Bobby probably.
rocco

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,413
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10921 on: Today at 03:25:07 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:20:26 pm
Bobby is there mate..

Born again Christian I'm fairly sure also not catholic.

They can post on insta when out of the country, which apparently most of the players don't even live in Saudi - Kuwait they live and travel right?

Bobby after a few months of not posting started to post bible verses etc again.

EDIT - Even if Ali would leave which I think is bullshit. Kelleher quits what Slot wants and Jaros has looked great.

Don't see them spending 30m euros on a keeper, doesn't make sense at all even if you were to sell Ali.

30m ?  for the best keeper in the world
Sonofthewind

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10922 on: Today at 03:28:22 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 03:25:07 pm
30m ?  for the best keeper in the world

I think they meant spending 30m for the Georgian fella
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,649
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10923 on: Today at 03:29:11 pm »
Boaty McBoatface

  Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10924 on: Today at 03:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 03:23:02 pm
Ask their mate Bobby probably.
That's Pastor Bobby to you now mate. ;D
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,649
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10925 on: Today at 03:30:47 pm »
Speaking on his YouTube channel about the situation around Gordon and Liverpool, Romano has said that it would be no surprise at all to see the winger arrive at Anfield.

What I can tell you is in the next days I expect Liverpool to accelerate. So I expect them to enter into concrete talks to activate some options, Romano said.

I can confirm what I always said in here is that the appreciation in Anthony Gordon. Let me say that Liverpool appreciate Anthony Gordon a lot. They tried to sign him in June when Newcastle were in a panic."
Garlicbread

  Veet lurk brurred.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,082
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10926 on: Today at 03:31:38 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:30:47 pm
Speaking on his YouTube channel about the situation around Gordon and Liverpool, Romano has said that it would be no surprise at all to see the winger arrive at Anfield.

What I can tell you is in the next days I expect Liverpool to accelerate. So I expect them to enter into concrete talks to activate some options, Romano said.

I can confirm what I always said in here is that the appreciation in Anthony Gordon. Let me say that Liverpool appreciate Anthony Gordon a lot. They tried to sign him in June when Newcastle were in a panic."

Mark Douglas who seems to be a Newcastle journo saying they might go for Bowen, Kudus(this place wouldn't be happy!) or Eze if they sell Gordon.
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,269
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10927 on: Today at 03:32:02 pm »
Yes! Romano says it best when he says nothing at all.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Sonofthewind

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10928 on: Today at 03:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:30:47 pm
Speaking on his YouTube channel about the situation around Gordon and Liverpool, Romano has said that it would be no surprise at all to see the winger arrive at Anfield.

What I can tell you is in the next days I expect Liverpool to accelerate. So I expect them to enter into concrete talks to activate some options, Romano said.

“I can confirm what I always said in here is that the appreciation in Anthony Gordon. Let me say that Liverpool appreciate Anthony Gordon a lot. They tried to sign him in June when Newcastle were in a panic."

Imagine how many would lose their heads if we signed a left winger and a keeper and called it a day. Fume would be off the charts
Too early for flapjacks?

  It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10929 on: Today at 03:39:33 pm »
Alisson has just entered his prime now. He has another 5 years as one of the best keepers in the world. If he fancies having a go at another top league then fair enough but it would be a shame to see him go to Saudi for the money.
Lynndenberries

  Not iste björksmak
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,092
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10930 on: Today at 03:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:31:38 pm
Mark Douglas who seems to be a Newcastle journo saying they might go for Bowen, Kudus(this place wouldn't be happy!) or Eze if they sell Gordon.
I could see Bowen going there. West Ham have spent a good amount of money without any notable departures.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10931 on: Today at 03:43:12 pm »
It would be us being proactive if it's true. Always thought Alisson wouldn't stay here his whole career.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Garlicbread

  Veet lurk brurred.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,082
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10932 on: Today at 03:43:36 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:43:02 pm
I could see Bowen going there. West Ham have spent a good amount of money without any notable departures.

Yeah Bowen out of those makes sense.
tommy LFC

  Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,590
  • VAR is shite.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10933 on: Today at 03:43:53 pm »
I really like how calm Slot is through all this. Other managers would probably be moaning by now and getting excuses in early.

The way he talks up his current squad must make them feel 7 feet tall. Great way to endear himself to them and build confidence.

It does seem like we are genuinely just going to see who is available and take advantage - hence the links to goalkeepers and left wingers.

The whole club is exuding positivity calmness, and I love it.
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Sonofthewind

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10934 on: Today at 03:46:16 pm »
Can Taffarel speak Georgian?
