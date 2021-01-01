« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

QC

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10840 on: Today at 02:09:45 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:03:26 pm
Linked with a goalkeeper all of the sudden:

https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1820445231419945298

[🚨] 𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Liverpool are advancing in talks to sign Mamardashvili.

They want to sign him to future proof Alisson's departure who is expected to stay for at least one more season.

Allison expected to give us one more season? Is there nothing positive on twitter ffs
DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10841 on: Today at 02:10:23 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:03:26 pm
Linked with a goalkeeper all of the sudden:

https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1820445231419945298

[🚨] 𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Liverpool are advancing in talks to sign Mamardashvili.

They want to sign him to future proof Alisson's departure who is expected to stay for at least one more season.

He looks outstanding to be fair but hard to get excited given we already have the best goalkeeper in the history of the sport and what it might mean for Goatlisson's future. (if true anyway)
Thereds01012023

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10842 on: Today at 02:10:31 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:06:38 pm
It is true but if it results in us not signing anyone it's a bit like saying 'it's really hard to win the CL and only one team can do it so we'll just have to wait and see'.

The point is that our recruitment team are employed to recruit players for Liverpool Football Club, the job description must, by default (for now at least), mean that they will mostly be looking at players in the bracket that they describe as that's the requirements of potential signings for the football club. Fair enough, it's not easy, it may be expensive or whatever but the alternative cannot be 'none available again, sorry', they simply have to bring the players in that we need to be successful.

I'll reserve judgment until the end of the window as there's time for pretty much everything which we want to be done to get done but as each week passes it does get more concerning to me at least, especially when these soundbites seem to be getting drip fed.

We get fed the same stuff year in year out, it all starts positive then over the course of the summer the information and views change and we end up panic buying someone to appease some of the fans while getting promised next summer will be the summer we start properly investing, FSG are lucky are fans are so gullible they can keep getting away with the lack of investment.
Garlicbread

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10843 on: Today at 02:10:40 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 02:09:45 pm
Allison expected to give us one more season? Is there nothing positive on twitter ffs

To be fair it's the Valencia journo saying that so might just be guesswork really.
JRed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10844 on: Today at 02:10:57 pm
Quote from: Thereds01012023 on Today at 01:54:55 pm
Arne Slot:

"Like I said, the bar is really high for new signings because we have so many good players"

'It is not so easy to first find a player to meet those standards and then ask, Is he available?" Then we have to find an agreement with them, so it is not always easy to find a player who can help us but Richard is working hard on it and let's see what comes from this."

The inevitable the right calibre of player wasnt available this summer, we will now work on summer 2025 recruitment

Its coming

I completely agree with you. There are loads of players available who could improve us. United have shown the way forward in the transfer market. Theyve pulled out a few masterstrokes lately in Hoijland , Antony , Sancho and Onana. I cant believe they didnt win the Quadruple last season with those players.
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10845 on: Today at 02:11:35 pm


We had this nonsense last summer. We were told that Klopp wanted a ball playing 6 and that he saw Macca as the 6 and we didn't need a DM. Then Endo played 30+ 90s in terms of minutes

Slot plays with a DM at Feyenoord he had Wiefer.
Jm55

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10846 on: Today at 02:12:17 pm
Quote from: Thereds01012023 on Today at 02:10:31 pm
We get fed the same stuff year in year out, it all starts positive then over the course of the summer the information and views change and we end up panic buying someone to appease some of the fans while getting promised next summer will be the summer we start properly investing, FSG are lucky are fans are so gullible they can keep getting away with the lack of investment.

In fairness though more often than not the team that we end the summer with ends up being really good and we go the distance in the major tournaments.

Last summer there was a lot of scepticism (myself included) and it turned out fine, I can only really think of the refusal to sign a centre-half in 2020 as the big omission but even that would have only been Kabak anyway as that's who we were linked with (and ended up getting in on loan anyway).

Thereds01012023

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10847 on: Today at 02:12:40 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:10:57 pm
I completely agree with you. There are loads of players available who could improve us. United have shown the way forward in the transfer market. Theyve pulled out a few masterstrokes lately in Hoijland , Antony , Sancho and Onana. I cant believe they didnt win the Quadruple last season with those players.

So you use United as an example for what gain? To prove spending money doesnt win anything? Why not use Real Madrid or city? The teams who dont fail to invest, get it right and win countless trophies.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10848 on: Today at 02:12:46 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:03:26 pm
Linked with a goalkeeper all of the sudden:

https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1820445231419945298

[🚨] 𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Liverpool are advancing in talks to sign Mamardashvili.

They want to sign him to future proof Alisson's departure who is expected to stay for at least one more season.

To be fair, we were allegedly trying to buy a keeper earlier in the window (Di Gregorio) but his agent noted he'd had already given Juventus his word to join them. And Marca was linking us and Newcastle with Mamardashvili at the end of June. If this latest report is true, it would only makes sense if we have a buyer for Kelleher.
Tonyh8su

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10849 on: Today at 02:13:13 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 02:00:02 pm
Which would be the right approach. Why waste money now on a bang average squad player adding no real value when we've got potentially one or two huge holes to fill in a years time.

Youre spot on, this is the right approach. After finishing 3rd last year and being knocked out of Europe by Atalanta theres not a single player on earth that would improve this Liverpool squad. Not one.

The right move would be to wait another 2 or so years for the ever-promised War chest that gets leaked into the press when the going gets tough mid-season after fuck all ambition the summer before.

If Slot waits til 2026 or, even better, 2027 itll be a gigantic war chest then considering Klopp never took them up on it.
Garlicbread

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10850 on: Today at 02:13:53 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:12:46 pm
To be fair, we were allegedly trying to buy a keeper earlier in the window (Di Gregorio) but his agent noted he'd had already given Juventus his word to join them. And Marca was linking us and Newcastle with Mamardashvili at the end of June. If this latest report is true, it would only makes sense if we have a buyer for Kelleher.

Apparently we're willing to loan out Mamardashvili to Bournemouth. Which might make sense considering Hughes being there before.
peachybum

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10851 on: Today at 02:14:13 pm
Quote from: Thereds01012023 on Today at 02:10:31 pm
We get fed the same stuff year in year out,

We spent £140m+ on midfield last year and Alexis, Gravenberch and Szoboszlai all have huge potential for the next several years.
Thereds01012023

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10852 on: Today at 02:14:49 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:12:17 pm
In fairness though more often than not the team that we end the summer with ends up being really good and we go the distance in the major tournaments.

Last summer there was a lot of scepticism (myself included) and it turned out fine, I can only really think of the refusal to sign a centre-half in 2020 as the big omission but even that would have only been Kabak anyway as that's who we were linked with (and ended up getting in on loan anyway).

We net out the F.A cup and Europa in the quarter finals at the hands of weaker opposition and got comfortably left behind in the title race at the business end of the season finishing 3rd quite far off top. The investment last season needed to be much better then it was, this season weve invested even less.
