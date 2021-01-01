« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:44:25 pm
Its not hard to improve the squad, thats bollocks. Still convinced there are moves being made.

They probably are because Klopp is well regarded as one of it the not best managers around in last two years has finished 5th and 3rd and knocked out in the last 16 of UCL and quarters in Europa.

That doesn't sound like a squad that can't be improved on.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:34:19 pm
Not going to requote the whole thing like! But yeah, Gravenberch for DM, thats a very interesting prospect actually.

Reading those quotes, Slotter defo pushing the responsiblity on Hughes there too  ;D 



Yeah I'd like to see more of him playing there, he definitely looks like he has the physical attributes for it. I'm not sure if had a go there last season or not but maybe we'll see it in the next game too
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:19:51 am
Or could be joking about the rumour.

Thats to sane for this thread, take that elsewhere!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:22:17 am
Do we actually have transfer plans may be the point. I find it quite funny that some posters try and portray the notion that Liverpool are experts at keeping things quiet and then suddenly unveiling players. For that to happen all of the selling club, the player and his agent need to keep radio silence.

I am rapidly coming to the conclusion that we rarely have transfer plans. We don't set out a number one target and then enter negotiations for a player that often. When we do that we tend to miss out on them like Touchameni, Werner and Bellingham.

What we do is have a list of players we quite like Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, Szobozslai etc and if we find that any of them become available at a decent price usually after another club has done the initial hard work then we come in and strike a deal. Things don't leak because they don't have a chance to.

If players sea are interested in aren't signed because they are 'too expensive' or over valued then it becomes we weren't really interested in him anyway.

My issue is that yes we do have a squad of good players. However unlike the title winning squad very few are elite and in the pomp of their careers. We also have a coach who needs very specific attributes in a player. So is this policy of waiting around for someone we are interested in to fall into our lap going to allow us to win titles in the coming years.

We have huge revenues now and very little needs to be spent on infrastructure or on building a squad. So shouldn't we be using that financial power to start targeting 1 or 2 elite players per season who play in the positions we are weak in.

Do you honestly believe we don't have a transfer plan? You can't just pick a number 1 target and start negotiating with him and plaster it all over the news. The player has to want to come among other things, and any conversation with his club are generally not made public just to prove to us that we have a plan in place. We're a bloody good side, who have been very successful in the transfer market in recent years and competed at the very top. We're not a Micky Mouse operation.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:18:41 am
I hope we sign some players this week. If only because I have a few days off this week and following the minute by minute reports in here will kill a lot of time.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fnwrR7j6NFQ&amp;t=291s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fnwrR7j6NFQ&amp;t=291s</a>

This is brilliant, if you have a spare 55mins.

spoiler Graham said he'd have players he could recommend for a "6" ;)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:02:48 pm
They probably are because Klopp is well regarded as one of it the not best managers around in last two years has finished 5th and 3rd and knocked out in the last 16 of UCL and quarters in Europa.

That doesn't sound like a squad that can't be improved on.

Indeed. Weve probably got the best squad in terms of numbers and options in each position but weve got two positions where clear improvements can be made.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:07:19 pm
This Athletic vid may help kill 16 minutes or so, for you.

Again, no insight whatsoever, but a nice list of suggestions.

:)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kWOGLiTgD2o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kWOGLiTgD2o</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWOGLiTgD2o

Thanks, will give it a listen.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:02:48 pm
They probably are because Klopp is well regarded as one of it the not best managers around in last two years has finished 5th and 3rd and knocked out in the last 16 of UCL and quarters in Europa.

That doesn't sound like a squad that can't be improved on.

Such a tedious way of looking at things, its akin to those fans that say Klopp underachieved because he only won one league which disregards all context.

We finished third last season but led the league for a long part, we had rotten luck with injuries and eventually ran out of gas, but we were still up there and a bit more luck going our way and that very same squad could have won the league.

If were going to discuss the merits and quality of the squad, lets not reduce it to playground levels of well they didnt win the CL/league so they can obviously be improved upon. Im not sure even if we invested half a billion pounds our squad could be as good as Citys or Madrids on paper, that doesnt mean we shouldnt be trying - of course we should - but it does highlight the difficulties when were massively up against it. The only way to compete with those clubs is to find absolutely elite talent willing to come to the club, settling for second and third tier players for the sake of doing it shouldnt be the strategy, weve all seen how long signing shite for the sake of it can set the club back. The obvious caveat to all of this is the club signed - and continue to retain - Endo, who is an average player with limited prospects looking forward. If we fail to recruit a replacement this window well look daft, even if its not a like for like, it really shouldnt be that hard to upgrade on a bang average senior player.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:02:48 pm
They probably are because Klopp is well regarded as one of it the not best managers around in last two years has finished 5th and 3rd and knocked out in the last 16 of UCL and quarters in Europa.

That doesn't sound like a squad that can't be improved on.

Any squad can always be improved on. Look at Real Madrid.

We still haven't replaced Fabinho and Matip.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:15:31 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fnwrR7j6NFQ&amp;t=291s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fnwrR7j6NFQ&amp;t=291s</a>
This is brilliant, if you have a spare 55mins.

spoiler Graham said he'd have players he could recommend for a "6" ;)

Thanks. Saw this on here the other day (and the arguments that followed!) but I don't know, I'm not a huge fan of listening to ex-employees who aren't players or managers talking about their time at the club. There's a lot if variables that go into successes and failures at a club and what I do know is that we've been successful over the last decade or so, I don't want that magic ruined by delving too much in depth about how things worked behind the scenes. Also, from the sounds of things, some if it relates to stuff that happened around a decade ago - it gets tedious reading about it after a while.

For what it's worth I'd be surprised if we don't sign anyone - and we probably will - although for what positions I'm not sure. The squad is stocked in all areas and who knows what Slot thinks about which areas we could do with filling?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
At least the last time the owners did their "there's nobody better" line, we had just won the Champions League and went on to storm the league. But, after limping into 3rd place and getting a spanking by feckin Atalanta in a competition we should have won, not adding to the squad/first team is negligent. Add in to that losing players like Matip (I'm not including Thiago) and looking back to last summer where it was so painfully obvious we needed a 6 and signed Endo as a short term measure, it's absolutely mental.

BUT, having said that, Jurgen leaving on top of the end of 2022 has broken me a little bit and there's definitely a distance there between me and English football. Last year I was furiously refreshing this thread and other sites when the Caicedo stuff was going on, I kind of don't care this year.

Obviously I'll watch every moment and I'll be in Anfield and all the usual, it just doesn't feel like my whole world is revolving around how well Liverpool are doing.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Slots comment on Gravenberch doing well in the 6 role were interesting. Van der Vaart said earlier in the summer that if he was advising Gravenberch, he would encourage him to focus on being a 6, as he has all the tools to do really well there. As he looked at the Liverpool squad he saw a plethora of options, but saw an open lane to someone grabbing hold of the 6 spot.

Gravenberch can play on the half turn and is fairly press resistant. He is a footballer, and thats what Slot is looking for above all else. Gravenberch would need to up his intensity and get his foot in a bit more - Im not saying the 6 role is all about tackling and putting yourself about, but it does require a bit of that.

Might be one to watch as Slot shapes his team.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Arne Slot:

"Like I said, the bar is really high for new signings because we have so many good players"

'It is not so easy to first find a player to meet those standards and then ask, Is he available?" Then we have to find an agreement with them, so it is not always easy to find a player who can help us but Richard is working hard on it and let's see what comes from this."

The inevitable the right calibre of player wasnt available this summer, we will now work on summer 2025 recruitment

Its coming 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Owners have found another man that won't rock the boat...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:55:31 pm
Owners have found another man that won't rock the boat...

He sounds like a man that knows that FSG will be giving him a "warchest" in summer 2026.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Thereds01012023 on Today at 01:54:55 pm
Arne Slot:

"Like I said, the bar is really high for new signings because we have so many good players"

'It is not so easy to first find a player to meet those standards and then ask, Is he available?" Then we have to find an agreement with them, so it is not always easy to find a player who can help us but Richard is working hard on it and let's see what comes from this."

The inevitable the right calibre of player wasnt available this summer, we will now work on summer 2025 recruitment

Its coming

You still haven't made the jump to Redcafe yet?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 01:57:17 pm
He sounds like a man that knows that FSG will be giving him a "warchest" in summer 2026.

Which would be the right approach. Why waste money now on a bang average squad player adding no real value when we've got potentially one or two huge holes to fill in a years time.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:55:31 pm
Owners have found another man that won't rock the boat...

John Henry so Mr Slot first question, are you a yes man?

Slot  yes

John Henry youre hired

Job done
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:59:43 pm
You still haven't made the jump to Redcafe yet?

Made the jump from Redcafe.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Thereds01012023 on Today at 01:54:55 pm
Arne Slot:

"Like I said, the bar is really high for new signings because we have so many good players"

'It is not so easy to first find a player to meet those standards and then ask, Is he available?" Then we have to find an agreement with them, so it is not always easy to find a player who can help us but Richard is working hard on it and let's see what comes from this."

The inevitable the right calibre of player wasnt available this summer, we will now work on summer 2025 recruitment

Its coming

This is true to be honest the bar is too high but at the same time not for all positions like the DM role for example. This PR stuff doesn't work anymore.

Slot seems a very good coach but his success will depend on how ruthless he is otherwise he will end up like Klopp when he said I have all the midfielders I need etc only for his midfield to be embarrassed by every small team.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 01:50:55 pm
At least the last time the owners did their "there's nobody better" line, we had just won the Champions League and went on to storm the league. But, after limping into 3rd place and getting a spanking by feckin Atalanta in a competition we should have won, not adding to the squad/first team is negligent. Add in to that losing players like Matip (I'm not including Thiago) and looking back to last summer where it was so painfully obvious we needed a 6 and signed Endo as a short term measure, it's absolutely mental.

BUT, having said that, Jurgen leaving on top of the end of 2022 has broken me a little bit and there's definitely a distance there between me and English football. Last year I was furiously refreshing this thread and other sites when the Caicedo stuff was going on, I kind of don't care this year.

Obviously I'll watch every moment and I'll be in Anfield and all the usual, it just doesn't feel like my whole world is revolving around how well Liverpool are doing.

'Nobody better' was used regarding no midfielders in 2022. Then we were scraping around to get Arthur on deadline day.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Interesting comments from Slot. Seems like we may have identified players who are available but after chatting to them, their agent/reps took the piss and we said nah you're alright.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:55:31 pm
Owners have found another man that won't rock the boat...
Richard Hughes with the easiest job in the world.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:12:38 pm
Do you honestly believe we don't have a transfer plan? You can't just pick a number 1 target and start negotiating with him and plaster it all over the news. The player has to want to come among other things, and any conversation with his club are generally not made public just to prove to us that we have a plan in place. We're a bloody good side, who have been very successful in the transfer market in recent years and competed at the very top. We're not a Micky Mouse operation.


I think we have a transfer strategy that was successful at building a squad capable of competing under Klopp.

I think though when you get to a certain level then that strategy has to change. Looking for value will only get you so far. When we won the CL and League we continued with the strategy. Not really targeting players who would improve us but looking for deals to fall into our lap.

If you want to go from a good team to a great one then that is what you have to do. You can't state the obvious which is that there is a small pool of players who will improve our first 11 so we will wait for one to become available. You have to identify those players and go out and get them the way we did with VVD and the way Arsenal did with Rice.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:39:43 pm
Any squad can always be improved on. Look at Real Madrid.

We still haven't replaced Fabinho and Matip.

Surely Quansah is Matip's replacement?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Hope this isn't turning another FSG thread again.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: jackh on Today at 02:01:33 pm
Surely Quansah is Matip's replacement?

Yeah that seems obvious and if Gomez isn't looking to leave, it doesn't necessarily make sense to add another CB.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Linked with a goalkeeper all of the sudden:

https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1820445231419945298

[🚨] 𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Liverpool are advancing in talks to sign Mamardashvili.

They want to sign him to future proof Alisson's departure who is expected to stay for at least one more season.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Pretty much ignored all the transfer stuff for the last few weeks as new manager and players off playing tournaments etc.. but am starting to get a bit worried now to be honest. Hopefully see some much needed additions to the squad in the next couple of weeks.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Thereds01012023 on Today at 02:00:08 pm
John Henry so Mr Slot first question, are you a yes man?

Slot  yes

John Henry youre hired

Job done

We beat you 3-0!  :wave
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:00:26 pm
This is true to be honest the bar is too high but at the same time not for all positions like the DM role for example.

If Slots first choice double pivot is Alexis and Gravenberch (which i think it will be) who are we realistically getting to improve that? And what does that say to potential transfers in the future that these lads got 1 season and were then replaced? And why would you waste resources on more depth when you've got Jones, Endo, Bajetic, Dom and the U23's as back ups?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:00:32 pm
'Nobody better' was used regarding no midfielders in 2022. Then we were scraping around to get Arthur on deadline day.

Shocking really, not sure if its arrogance from the board of what but it really is shocking, this squad can be improved on and players have been available this summer for decent prices.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Thereds01012023 on Today at 02:00
John Henry so Mr Slot first question, are you a yes man?

Slot  yes

John Henry youre hired

Job done

Give up. You've already outed yourself as a United fan.  :D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:00:32 pm
'Nobody better' was used regarding no midfielders in 2022. Then we were scraping around to get Arthur on deadline day.

Kabak and Davies were the best we could get. Endo was the best we could get last season.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:00:26 pm
This is true to be honest the bar is too high but at the same time not for all positions like the DM role for example. This PR stuff doesn't work anymore.

Slot seems a very good coach but his success will depend on how ruthless he is otherwise he will end up like Klopp when he said I have all the midfielders I need etc only for his midfield to be embarrassed by every small team.

It is true but if it results in us not signing anyone it's a bit like saying 'it's really hard to win the CL and only one team can do it so we'll just have to wait and see'.

The point is that our recruitment team are employed to recruit players for Liverpool Football Club, the job description must, by default (for now at least), mean that they will mostly be looking at players in the bracket that they describe as that's the requirements of potential signings for the football club. Fair enough, it's not easy, it may be expensive or whatever but the alternative cannot be 'none available again, sorry', they simply have to bring the players in that we need to be successful.

I'll reserve judgment until the end of the window as there's time for pretty much everything which we want to be done to get done but as each week passes it does get more concerning to me at least, especially when these soundbites seem to be getting drip fed.

The window shuts 3 weeks on Saturday and we've signed no-one, there's no real links barr the Gordon stuff and we've not renewed any contracts which apparently was the priority. Again, it may all get sorted but I can see why people start to grow concerned now.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:03:26 pm
Linked with a goalkeeper all of the sudden:

https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1820445231419945298

[🚨] 𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Liverpool are advancing in talks to sign Mamardashvili.

They want to sign him to future proof Alisson's departure who is expected to stay for at least one more season.
Hmmm...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: jackh on Today at 02:01:33 pm
Surely Quansah is Matip's replacement?

Quansah was promoted instead of signing someone last summer. (a CB was being targeted). Matip has now left. Maybe Van Den Berg will be Matip's replacement but is currently up for sale.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:05:44 pm
Kabak and Davies were the best we could get. Endo was the best we could get last season.

I refuse to believe that's true, because they were both fucking crap
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:03:25 pm
Yeah that seems obvious and if Gomez isn't looking to leave, it doesn't necessarily make sense to add another CB.

Yeah. A CM and wide forward have also been positions that've been mentioned, if Gomez is staying then we might be working on those as more  of a priority.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:53:36 pm
Slots comment on Gravenberch doing well in the 6 role were interesting. Van der Vaart said earlier in the summer that if he was advising Gravenberch, he would encourage him to focus on being a 6, as he has all the tools to do really well there. As he looked at the Liverpool squad he saw a plethora of options, but saw an open lane to someone grabbing hold of the 6 spot.

Gravenberch can play on the half turn and is fairly press resistant. He is a footballer, and thats what Slot is looking for above all else. Gravenberch would need to up his intensity and get his foot in a bit more - Im not saying the 6 role is all about tackling and putting yourself about, but it does require a bit of that.

Might be one to watch as Slot shapes his team.


It was widely briefed when we bought him that we had this in mind.  How quickly people forget.

Chillax mofos
