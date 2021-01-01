They probably are because Klopp is well regarded as one of it the not best managers around in last two years has finished 5th and 3rd and knocked out in the last 16 of UCL and quarters in Europa.



That doesn't sound like a squad that can't be improved on.



Such a tedious way of looking at things, its akin to those fans that say Klopp underachieved because he only won one league which disregards all context.We finished third last season but led the league for a long part, we had rotten luck with injuries and eventually ran out of gas, but we were still up there and a bit more luck going our way and that very same squad could have won the league.If were going to discuss the merits and quality of the squad, lets not reduce it to playground levels of well they didnt win the CL/league so they can obviously be improved upon. Im not sure even if we invested half a billion pounds our squad could be as good as Citys or Madrids on paper, that doesnt mean we shouldnt be trying - of course we should - but it does highlight the difficulties when were massively up against it. The only way to compete with those clubs is to find absolutely elite talent willing to come to the club, settling for second and third tier players for the sake of doing it shouldnt be the strategy, weve all seen how long signing shite for the sake of it can set the club back. The obvious caveat to all of this is the club signed - and continue to retain - Endo, who is an average player with limited prospects looking forward. If we fail to recruit a replacement this window well look daft, even if its not a like for like, it really shouldnt be that hard to upgrade on a bang average senior player.