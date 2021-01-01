And that we have good players.



PS we don't 'desperately' need a DM at all.



I dont think our need is desperate but Im wary based on what Ive seen and read that Endo may really not suit Slots style. I feel like hes the most obvious position we can improve upon.Beyond him we have depth for the two deeper midfield roles in Mac, Jones, Grav and Baj. But for playing week in week out in the PL and CL, I do think its our biggest issue.And I love Endo for context. Im not advocating selling him necessarily.Beyond him a CB is obviously significant. The position Ive not seen any chat about that I do think is interesting based on the Slot set up is CF. Jota looks to be ideal, but Gakpo and Diaz both look better off the left and Mo plays off the right. Nunez feels like the elephant in the room to me.Under Klopp we played quick, direct, chaotic footbal, to borrow a term from a recent Athletic article. Under Slot our play across the pitch and particularly in the final third seems more considered. We will look to give away fewer chances, but likely at the cost of having fewer chances ourselves. This puts chance conversion at a premium, which is obviously an issue for Nunez who is many, many positive things but clinical is not one of them.I hope to be proved wrong but I really do think that if we got a good offer for him now and could bring in someone who was a better finisher, we should consider it.