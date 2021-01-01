« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 264 265 266 267 268 [269]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 463140 times)

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10720 on: Today at 06:24:37 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:06:28 am
Again - August has many meanings and years. Could be August 2025. Could be August Ames. Could be regal type August.

our title chances could end up just like her.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10721 on: Today at 07:55:55 am »
Right, Trent is back now get him to sign a new deal. If he refuses it's Bradley's season.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline just Riggins?

  • seeks man with gsoh 28-36. Likes a man in uniform.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,694
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10722 on: Today at 08:24:06 am »
Newcastles official approach is straightforward: it wont happen. But he has two years on his contract and while talks to extend it will be opened in the coming weeks, his value will arguably never be higher than it is at this point. If he delays an extension, Newcastle have a decision to make.
Armed with a huge Gordon profit they could renew interest in Jarrod Bowen or Mohammed Kudus of West Ham  or test the water with Crystal Palaces Eberechi Eze. It still feels unlikely  and Howe is on the record as saying he wont leave  but Newcastle will be glad to have such an important player back on Tyneside.
PSR concerns remain

The June scramble to comply with PSR was bruising for Newcastle and the ramifications have not fully resolved yet. They had to do deals they did not want to and no one at St James Park has a desire to go through that again.
Chief executive Darren Eales has been clear that Newcastle will spend the maximum they are allowed to under PSR and significant additions have been targeted. But all of this is being done with one eye on June 2025 and keeping Newcastle compliant.
There is leeway to do deals but sales remain important. So, too, is recruitment at academy level  where Newcastle have and will continue to be active this summer.
Do

Mark Douglas piece
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10723 on: Today at 08:27:50 am »
Just want Tony G. Pay whatever it takes.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10724 on: Today at 09:08:20 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:21:47 am
I dont think its a case of people wanting "Shiny New Toys" , i think alot of people can see we desperately need a solid defensive midfielder, which in honesty we have needed for three seasons now, and people understandably are getting worried, as lets be honest last season if we had of had the Solid DM and maybe even a someone abit more of a full back to replace Robbo ( no slight on Gomez) we may well have carried on bear in mind we was top for most of the season till injuries , Afcon and our entire frontline not being able to hit a barn door with a banjo we may well have won.

Personally for me we need a LB - DM - LW/RW 

LB to be back up for Robbo to eventually take over or better than both Robbo and Tsimi (difficult with Robbo not so much for Tsimi).

DM we need badly and have for three years, I just dont see Endo being that guy in the new way we play, Gravenberch could be, but he would have to apply his self to fully be that guy.

LW/RW to eventually replace Salah ( if thats posible) , or to move Gakpo or Diaz to RW and be the new LW preferably who can score goal, ATM for me LW should be Gakpo's  with Salah RW and Diaz backup to both, centrally Nunez and Jota both of whom for me have to prove themselves this year, Nunez on his composure and Jota on his fitness.

Nowhere has it been said that we won't sign a new DM, LB or RW/LW. It's just been said that the players we do sign will be good ones. And people are losing their shit about it!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,553
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10725 on: Today at 09:10:29 am »
I'd like a CB and a winger but at this point I'd be happy with a top DM (whoever that may be) and the big three signing new contracts.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,806
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10726 on: Today at 09:21:53 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:08:20 am
Nowhere has it been said that we won't sign a new DM, LB or RW/LW. It's just been said that the players we do sign will be good ones. And people are losing their shit about it!
Exactly this. A nothing statement from a nobody source that basically says Liverpool are being careful about who they buy and we end up with the internet equivalent of the Southport riots. People need to chill.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,076
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10727 on: Today at 09:27:51 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:08:20 am
Nowhere has it been said that we won't sign a new DM, LB or RW/LW. It's just been said that the players we do sign will be good ones. And people are losing their shit about it!

And that we have good players.

PS we don't 'desperately' need a DM at all.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,045
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10728 on: Today at 09:44:17 am »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 07:31:47 pm
That view only makes sense if youve won the league.

If youve finished third in the league and got twatted out of Europe by Atlanta it makes no sense whatsoever

This is with the premise that you dont think players can improve with coaching, age and experience.

Weve got a young squad. That has huge potential upside. Equally it has potential for inconsistency and for players not to fulfil that potential.

Whatever happened in last 6-8 weeks of last season, wasnt going to dictate what happened this summer. It was always going to be a situation where they put trust in the young squad to continue developing. That means creating opportunity for those players to do so. That means not filling up the squad with even more players.

None of this equates to not buying anyone this summer. Far from it. But it probably does mean wed only look to buy a select few players in terms of quantity and quality.

LB, CB, DM and RW are all potential positions for improvement or increasing depth. Equally we already have some strong options for those positions. Its not going to be easy to find players who are considerably better than we have, who are available and at the right price.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:46:21 am by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,565
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10729 on: Today at 09:48:06 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:27:51 am
And that we have good players.

PS we don't 'desperately' need a DM at all.

I dont think our need is desperate but Im wary based on what Ive seen and read that Endo may really not suit Slots style. I feel like hes the most obvious position we can improve upon.

Beyond him we have depth for the two deeper midfield roles in Mac, Jones, Grav and Baj. But for playing week in week out in the PL and CL, I do think its our biggest issue.

And I love Endo for context. Im not advocating selling him necessarily.

Beyond him a CB is obviously significant. The position Ive not seen any chat about that I do think is interesting based on the Slot set up is CF. Jota looks to be ideal, but Gakpo and Diaz both look better off the left and Mo plays off the right. Nunez feels like the elephant in the room to me.

Under Klopp we played quick, direct, chaotic footbal, to borrow a term from a recent Athletic article. Under Slot our play across the pitch and particularly in the final third seems more considered. We will look to give away fewer chances, but likely at the cost of having fewer chances ourselves. This puts chance conversion at a premium, which is obviously an issue for Nunez who is many, many positive things but clinical is not one of them.

I hope to be proved wrong but I really do think that if we got a good offer for him now and could bring in someone who was a better finisher, we should consider it.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10730 on: Today at 09:53:02 am »
PSG after Pacho. That's another gone off the list.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10731 on: Today at 09:54:15 am »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 08:24:06 am
Newcastles official approach is straightforward: it wont happen. But he has two years on his contract and while talks to extend it will be opened in the coming weeks, his value will arguably never be higher than it is at this point. If he delays an extension, Newcastle have a decision to make.
Armed with a huge Gordon profit they could renew interest in Jarrod Bowen or Mohammed Kudus of West Ham  or test the water with Crystal Palaces Eberechi Eze. It still feels unlikely  and Howe is on the record as saying he wont leave  but Newcastle will be glad to have such an important player back on Tyneside.
PSR concerns remain

The June scramble to comply with PSR was bruising for Newcastle and the ramifications have not fully resolved yet. They had to do deals they did not want to and no one at St James Park has a desire to go through that again.
Chief executive Darren Eales has been clear that Newcastle will spend the maximum they are allowed to under PSR and significant additions have been targeted. But all of this is being done with one eye on June 2025 and keeping Newcastle compliant.
There is leeway to do deals but sales remain important. So, too, is recruitment at academy level  where Newcastle have and will continue to be active this summer.
Do

Mark Douglas piece

Wonder if he knows Michael?

That sounds a bit like the usual transfer dance - putting it out there that officially they won't sell....but maybe
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,169
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10732 on: Today at 09:57:45 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 06:24:37 am
our title chances could end up just like her.

You mean tits up?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,627
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10733 on: Today at 10:00:07 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:48:06 am
I dont think our need is desperate but Im wary based on what Ive seen and read that Endo may really not suit Slots style. I feel like hes the most obvious position we can improve upon.

Beyond him we have depth for the two deeper midfield roles in Mac, Jones, Grav and Baj. But for playing week in week out in the PL and CL, I do think its our biggest issue.

And I love Endo for context. Im not advocating selling him necessarily.

Beyond him a CB is obviously significant. The position Ive not seen any chat about that I do think is interesting based on the Slot set up is CF. Jota looks to be ideal, but Gakpo and Diaz both look better off the left and Mo plays off the right. Nunez feels like the elephant in the room to me.

Under Klopp we played quick, direct, chaotic footbal, to borrow a term from a recent Athletic article. Under Slot our play across the pitch and particularly in the final third seems more considered. We will look to give away fewer chances, but likely at the cost of having fewer chances ourselves. This puts chance conversion at a premium, which is obviously an issue for Nunez who is many, many positive things but clinical is not one of them.

I hope to be proved wrong but I really do think that if we got a good offer for him now and could bring in someone who was a better finisher, we should consider it.

I agree replacing Endo seems the first bit of business we're doing.

I think Nunez will get a season to adapt but he might start it behind Jota in the pecking order. I do think Diaz looks good off the right though.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,823
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10734 on: Today at 10:00:10 am »
Todays the day our summer transfer activity ramps up! Maybe
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10735 on: Today at 10:06:46 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:08:20 am
Nowhere has it been said that we won't sign a new DM, LB or RW/LW. It's just been said that the players we do sign will be good ones. And people are losing their shit about it!


I wonder how the same posters would react if we were signing any old garbage for the sake of it.

The talk around how much we need a DM is interesting, but it's hard to gauge accurately at the moment. I think there's a genuine chance that Slot sees Mac Allister, Jones and Gravenberch as capable options for his version of the 6. That said, if £70m is enough to get Palace to do business on Wharton, it would be problem solved for 10 years.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:12:17 am by Avens »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,627
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10736 on: Today at 10:11:49 am »
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano· 2m
🚨🔴🔵 Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on deal to sign William Pacho from Eintracht Frankfurt!

Verbal agreement in place on 40m fee plus add-ons, agreement also with the player on personal terms.

Final details needed on payment terms and then here we go. 🇪🇨

Decent fee, he was linked with us before.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10737 on: Today at 10:14:35 am »
Wonder how concrete our interest in Pacho actually was. Might just have been agent chat.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10738 on: Today at 10:17:38 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:14:35 am
Wonder how concrete our interest in Pacho actually was. Might just have been agent chat.

I suspect as much because our link to him was one story a few months ago
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10739 on: Today at 10:33:03 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 09:57:45 am
You mean tits up?

depending i guess

either 7 feet underground or in ashes :(

looking at the squad if there are no sales, probably only endo could be a potential upgrade. and maybe some cash for fabio. would be happy for the squad to be at the stage at where it is now and see in mid season if some tweaks are needed. expect the usual reactive transfers rather than proactive ones as thats how we have been operating.

Got to give slot some time to adapt as well and see what he can do with the squad as he is known to develop players at his former club
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,627
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10740 on: Today at 10:33:46 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:14:35 am
Wonder how concrete our interest in Pacho actually was. Might just have been agent chat.

Yeah, I did think of a time we might be trying to emulate Sted and his clone of the 4 center backs for your backline but looks like Slot likes proper fullbacks.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,676
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10741 on: Today at 10:35:36 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:01:16 am
I'm more confident in Arsenal and Abu Dhabi making more signigns before the transfer window closes than I am of Liverpool doing so to be honest.

If you have more confidence in Arsenal and Man City, what are you doing here?
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10742 on: Today at 10:36:37 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:14:35 am
Wonder how concrete our interest in Pacho actually was. Might just have been agent chat.

It came out wed enquired about Guehi around a similar time. Maybe the idea of Gomez leaving was a lot more real then so we did our enquiries before that fell through.

Us not going for a defender is really worrying. I want Virgil playing less, Ibou cant be trusted, Gomez isnt good enough and Quansahs great but still learning. Hopefully when SVDB/Nat etc get sold we still move for one, Id be really concerned about our chances if Gomez has to make an extended run at centre back.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10743 on: Today at 10:37:15 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:21:25 pm
Honestly I find it incredible that news that we only want to sign really good players can lead to criticism.

I think it's more of a context thing to be honest.

Can any team in world football genuinely claim only a few options in world football would improve their squad? First XI is something a few could probably say but squad, I think that's so rare it might not even be a thing, which is saying a lot considering how much money some of these sides throw about every summer

It's a pretty huge claim to be honest and it isn't just saying we only want to sign really good players, it's a lot more than that
« Last Edit: Today at 10:39:16 am by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,676
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10744 on: Today at 10:40:10 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:53:02 am
PSG after Pacho. That's another gone off the list.

Was he ever on our list? I mean, I like the player, but we do have Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez and Van den Berg for the central defensive positions ...
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10745 on: Today at 10:50:50 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:37:15 am
I think it's more of a context thing to be honest.

Can any team in world football genuinely claim only a few options in world football would improve their squad? First XI is something a few could probably say but squad, I think that's so rare it might not even be a thing, which is saying a lot considering how much money some of these sides throw about every summer

It's a pretty huge claim to be honest and it isn't just saying we only want to sign really good players, it's a lot more than that

That's all well and good had the club actually come out and said something, but the claim hasn't come from the club has it?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,901
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10746 on: Today at 10:53:26 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:50:50 am
That's all well and good had the club actually come out and said something, but the claim hasn't come from the club has it?

Not even come from a decent source, just a random twatter account, but moaners gonna moan.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10747 on: Today at 10:56:04 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:50:50 am
That's all well and good had the club actually come out and said something, but the claim hasn't come from the club has it?

Even if they did. What club ever have told the truth during the summer transfer period.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10748 on: Today at 10:56:15 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:53:26 am
Not even come from a decent source, just a random twatter account, but moaners gonna moan.

Not really a random twitter account is it? It's a beeb journo who obviously had some access to us on the tour as he did an interview with Billy Hogan the other day.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,748
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10749 on: Today at 10:58:15 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:56:15 am
Not really a random twitter account is it? It's a beeb journo who obviously had some access to us on the tour as he did an interview with Billy Hogan the other day.

My money is STILL on him knowing about as much as the rest of us regarding LFC's transfer plans.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,669
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10750 on: Today at 10:59:22 am »
Someones just pointed out on twatter than in the recent video with Nunez, Diaz and Trent walking down the stairs, you can hear one of them saying real madrid? Ciao before they all start laughing.

Hopefully thats a sign of them saying bye to madrid instead of bye to Liverpool for Madrid.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,045
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10751 on: Today at 11:00:18 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:37:15 am
Can any team in world football genuinely claim only a few options in world football would improve their squad?

In binary terms Id say no.

There definitely lots players out there who we could sign who would make small incremental improvements to the squad. There is a lot fewer players who would make or have potential to make significant improvements to the squad.

Most clubs, but definitely Liverpool, wont generally commit funds to signing and paying a player were they view the potential short or long term improvement as relatively small.

Theres a lot of players we could buy who potentially upgrade on Tsimikas and Endo. Realistically how many are significant improvements or fit with the squad harmony - for example any left back is likely back up to Robertson next season.

Taking the media briefing in its literal sense is probably not a reflection of the entire evaluation process
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10752 on: Today at 11:05:36 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:56:15 am
Not really a random twitter account is it? It's a beeb journo who obviously had some access to us on the tour as he did an interview with Billy Hogan the other day.

Hardly anything new no matter who it came from. Careful not to disrupt the squad. Few players who could improve us. It's standard silly season jargon. Klopp said that an awful lot. All part of the game
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10753 on: Today at 11:08:09 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:00:18 am
In binary terms Id say no.

There definitely lots players out there who we could sign who would make small incremental improvements to the squad. There is a lot fewer players who would make or have potential to make significant improvements to the squad.

Most clubs, but definitely Liverpool, wont generally commit funds to signing and paying a player were they view the potential short or long term improvement as relatively small.

Theres a lot of players we could buy who potentially upgrade on Tsimikas and Endo. Realistically how many are significant improvements or fit with the squad harmony - for example any left back is likely back up to Robertson next season.

Taking the media briefing in its literal sense is probably not a reflection of the entire evaluation process

The best way to improve your squad is to sign first team players, with existing first team players then becoming squad players. Signing a back-up left back to marginally improve on your existing back-up left back is pointless.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10754 on: Today at 11:10:01 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:05:36 am
Hardly anything new no matter who it came from. Careful not to disrupt the squad. Few players who could improve us. It's standard silly season jargon. Klopp said that an awful lot. All part of the game

For sure, I don't really mind the content of it, last thing we need is more squad players or someone who's "decent" but we better not be hearing money excuses at the end of the window as these "few players" are gonna cost.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 264 265 266 267 268 [269]   Go Up
« previous next »
 