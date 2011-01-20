I dont think its a case of people wanting "Shiny New Toys" , i think alot of people can see we desperately need a solid defensive midfielder, which in honesty we have needed for three seasons now, and people understandably are getting worried, as lets be honest last season if we had of had the Solid DM and maybe even a someone abit more of a full back to replace Robbo ( no slight on Gomez) we may well have carried on bear in mind we was top for most of the season till injuries , Afcon and our entire frontline not being able to hit a barn door with a banjo we may well have won.



Personally for me we need a LB - DM - LW/RW



LB to be back up for Robbo to eventually take over or better than both Robbo and Tsimi (difficult with Robbo not so much for Tsimi).



DM we need badly and have for three years, I just dont see Endo being that guy in the new way we play, Gravenberch could be, but he would have to apply his self to fully be that guy.



LW/RW to eventually replace Salah ( if thats posible) , or to move Gakpo or Diaz to RW and be the new LW preferably who can score goal, ATM for me LW should be Gakpo's with Salah RW and Diaz backup to both, centrally Nunez and Jota both of whom for me have to prove themselves this year, Nunez on his composure and Jota on his fitness.

