Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Who let Eeyore out?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Maybe we should look at transfers we are linked with.

Outgoing


Kelleher £20m-25m
Van Den Berg £15m-20m
Morton £15-20m
Endo £12m+
Clark £12m+
Gomez £40-45m
Diaz £50m-60m

Incoming

?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
There's numerous but my sources aren;t liked on here to be taken seriously.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:27:36 pm
You stated we weren't a financial powerhouse. How does Liverpool constantly being in the top 10 for revenues become not being a financial powerhouse?

It is akin to stating multi-billionaires aren't rich because the richest people on the planet have 50% more money than them.

No, you compared us to Madrid and United under Perez and Glazers. Saying "huge clubs win things".

Sure, those two clubs could ride out having shit owners because they were massive financially. Dwarfing us. We didn't have that benefit, hence we didn't consistently win or challenge despite being in the top 10 of clubs worldwide for revenues.

It takes more than that if you aren't at the very very top financially (we weren't then).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:41:16 pm
Well thats funny considering you think this squad doesnt have what it takes to win the league. Im guessing not being able to win the league is worth it to laugh at the tears of internet fans.

To be honest, I was referring to Al and his friends, but it seems that you are not giving up your title easily ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Gordon is still on holiday

I reckon Gomez and Endo will be sold once the tour is over also.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Nothing really solid in terms of Diaz or Kelleher is there?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:18:57 pm
Clark is deffo an interesting one. He does look good but not sure he's one who screams top class to me, of course it's never easy to tell and anything could happen. I'd be much more keen to loan him personally. Salzburg would be a good option, and if someone wants to take him for more money off the back then fair enough, sell with a buy-back and sell on clause etc.

Interesting to know what his take is on it too. He'll be keen to play football no doubt and perhaps not enthused Klopp/Lijnders are gone. He's already left his boyhood club to be here remember. Fair enough if he wants to go and play elsewhere but not seen any signs of that have we. So yeah, loan preferably for me.

Unfortunate for him he's not been fit in pre-season to try and put himself in Slot's plans. Similar with Danns.

I think if we loan Clark it'll be difficult for him to come back and break in (a bit like Morton who will likely be sold).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:46:10 pm
Nothing really solid in terms of Diaz or Kelleher is there?

The usual suspects have been more than willing to put price tags on Kelleher and Diaz though.

Compare that to the silence regarding the players we are looking to sign. Gordon in a few windows time.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Isn't this is how we want it?

Would you prefer a Riquelme to Everton situation?
