Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:43:22 pm
Ive liked the look of Clark but its very long and congested road for him to try and crack the first 11.

Been strong rumours we were looking at the Ukrainian lad Sudakov, I wouldnt be shocked if we sold Clark and Carvalho and went for him.

Strong rumours from where? Literally not seen Sudakov mentioned anywhere
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:32:28 pm
Expecting the revenues generated by the club largely directly or indirectly through the supporters. To be spent on giving us the best chance of competing at the top table, now qualifies you to be called a whiney twat.

If only we would hand over our money and just leave the people running the club to concentrate on getting richer.
Come on Al. You know that to be a proper fan you have to be against the club spending money on players.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:12:03 pm
Come on Al. You know that to be a proper fan you have to be against the club spending money on players.

Yep a proper fan of FSG.

To be honest, I am glad that we are not signing anyone. All the usual suspects in the Transfer Thread about to have a complete meltdown ;D
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:21:17 pm
Yep a proper fan of FSG.
I wouldnt worry. I think theyre just John Henrys burner accounts.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:37:32 pm
I wouldnt worry. I think theyre just John Henrys burner accounts.

Just because someone thinks our owners have done a decent job doesnt make them FSG fans, we are all Liverpool fans first and foremost, its embarrassing to insinuate differently, but expected from those who use Tory as a slur on this forum.
Really not sure why people are freaking out. We have a strong squad that can improve.
The incomings we need have to be top end players representing better than we have. These are the words of our head coach. Let's be patient and enjoy the rest of pre-season.

While looking at options such as Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, and Szoboslai, I really can't help but get excited for the season. Trent is one of the best talents we have ever seen come through this club. We had a whole new midfield last season. This year they will go up a level.

Look at our world class marksmen in Jota and Salah. Think about our world class defender VVD and goalkeeper Becker. Think about Gakpo and Nunez, what if the new coach can truly unlock their potential - yes a big if but both strong players.

Look at the emergence of Conor Bradley, Quansah and Bajcetic. Konate is still a very young defender with huge potential. We have never had it so good in terms of the ability of the academy to deliver for the first team squad.


Then finally think about Michael Edwards track record... he has lots of credit in the bank.
So much to be excited about. Add one or two top draw talents to this team and we will fight for the league.
Feel free to whine when the transfer window closes and we haven't done any business, but how can you not be excited about the coming season.
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 06:58:31 pm
Really not sure why people are freaking out. We have a strong squad that can improve.
The incomings we need have to be top end players representing better than we have. These are the words of our head coach. Let's be patient and enjoy the rest of pre-season.

While looking at options such as Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, and Szoboslai, I really can't help but get excited for the season. Trent is one of the best talents we have ever seen come through this club. We had a whole new midfield last season. This year they will go up a level.

Look at our world class marksmen in Jota and Salah. Think about our world class defender VVD and goalkeeper Becker. Think about Gakpo and Nunez, what if the new coach can truly unlock their potential - yes a big if but both strong players.

Look at the emergence of Conor Bradley, Quansah and Bajcetic. Konate is still a very young defender with huge potential. We have never had it so good in terms of the ability of the academy to deliver for the first team squad.


Then finally think about Michael Edwards track record... he has lots of credit in the bank.
So much to be excited about. Add one or two top draw talents to this team and we will fight for the league.
Feel free to whine when the transfer window closes and we haven't done any business, but how can you not be excited about the coming season.

I would say 90% of Liverpool fans agree with your penultimate sentence. Its only the delusional who say we dont need anyone and the bedwetters who think we need a complete rebuild. Most of the arguments on here are basically because people express themselves differently but largely agree on the substance.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:39:47 pm
Just because someone thinks our owners have done a decent job doesnt make them FSG fans, we are all Liverpool fans first and foremost, its embarrassing to insinuate differently, but expected from those who use Tory as a slur on this forum.
I do think they've done a good job. Its just hilarious seeing people lose their heads because someone says they should spend more on signing players.
Bit disappointed were open to selling Clark. Definitely need a buyback in there.

Anyway, quite excited by the prospect of the next few weeks in terms of transfers. I think we end up doing three.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:10:31 pm
I do think they've done a good job. Its just hilarious seeing people lose their heads because someone says they should spend more on signing players.

Literally no one has lost their heads because someone said they should spend more.
It's hilarious seeing people lose their heads any time someone comes remotely close to defending the ownership.
Fucking hell :D
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:13:04 pm
Bit disappointed were open to selling Clark. Definitely need a buyback in there.

Anyway, quite excited by the prospect of the next few weeks in terms of transfers. I think we end up doing three.

I reckon in some cases a sale and buy back makes more sense, not only as the buying team is more inclined to play and develop the player, but it also allows the player to settle for a few seasons and not be continually moved around.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:13:04 pm
Bit disappointed were open to selling Clark. Definitely need a buyback in there.

Anyway, quite excited by the prospect of the next few weeks in terms of transfers. I think we end up doing three.

Yep, he looked really good last season.

Pearce does say we prefer a loan.
Clark is deffo an interesting one. He does look good but not sure he's one who screams top class to me, of course it's never easy to tell and anything could happen. I'd be much more keen to loan him personally. Salzburg would be a good option, and if someone wants to take him for more money off the back then fair enough, sell with a buy-back and sell on clause etc.

Interesting to know what his take is on it too. He'll be keen to play football no doubt and perhaps not enthused Klopp/Lijnders are gone. He's already left his boyhood club to be here remember. Fair enough if he wants to go and play elsewhere but not seen any signs of that have we. So yeah, loan preferably for me.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:39:47 pm
Just because someone thinks our owners have done a decent job doesnt make them FSG fans, we are all Liverpool fans first and foremost, its embarrassing to insinuate differently, but expected from those who use Tory as a slur on this forum.

That is what we should aspire to. 'Liverpool FC exists to be decent'.
