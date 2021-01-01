Really not sure why people are freaking out. We have a strong squad that can improve.

The incomings we need have to be top end players representing better than we have. These are the words of our head coach. Let's be patient and enjoy the rest of pre-season.



While looking at options such as Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, and Szoboslai, I really can't help but get excited for the season. Trent is one of the best talents we have ever seen come through this club. We had a whole new midfield last season. This year they will go up a level.



Look at our world class marksmen in Jota and Salah. Think about our world class defender VVD and goalkeeper Becker. Think about Gakpo and Nunez, what if the new coach can truly unlock their potential - yes a big if but both strong players.



Look at the emergence of Conor Bradley, Quansah and Bajcetic. Konate is still a very young defender with huge potential. We have never had it so good in terms of the ability of the academy to deliver for the first team squad.





Then finally think about Michael Edwards track record... he has lots of credit in the bank.

So much to be excited about. Add one or two top draw talents to this team and we will fight for the league.

Feel free to whine when the transfer window closes and we haven't done any business, but how can you not be excited about the coming season.