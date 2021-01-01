« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Thereds01012023 on Today at 12:24:18 pm
NEW: Liverpool continue to keep dialogue open with Anthony Gordon's reps.

While any move is difficult this summer there is a strong belief a move will materialise in the coming transfer windows.

@DaveOCKOP
And so it begins, signings being pushed to future transfer windows, same story will be pushed next summer to with a different player. fSG really taking our fanbase for mugs

The Gordon one would make sense if his contract situation is legit. Would give us another season to see if he can produce solid numbers again and his price wouldnt rise if he really is down to 12 months left of his current contract.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Nothing wrong with waiting a year for Gordon. Next summer his value won't be too much different from Diaz. He's not worth a £40m premium this summer. Not when he wants to only join us and he's not much better than Diaz

If we wait for a DM though. Different story
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Thereds01012023 on Today at 12:24:18 pm
And so it begins, signings being pushed to future transfer windows, same story will be pushed next summer to with a different player. fSG really taking our fanbase for mugs

If anybody of significance leaves they will be replaced. They haven't. We have a massive squad. It's not stupid for the club to wait on Gordon for a year and bring him in when Salah leaves and those minutes of game time are actually available.

We have plenty of evidence that when a position actually NEEDS to be addressed it is. We needed a striker when Origi left and they brought in Nunez. When all our midfield left they signed 4 midfielders in one window.

We promote youth and don't sign people for the sake of it. Which is the correct approach imo.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:37:07 pm
If anybody of significance leaves they will be replaced. They haven't. We have a massive squad. It's not stupid for the club to wait on Gordon for a year and bring him in when Salah leaves and those minutes of game time are actually available.

We have plenty of evidence that when a position actually NEEDS to be addressed it is. We needed a striker when Origi left and they brought in Nunez. When all our midfield left they signed 4 midfielders in one window.

We promote youth and don't sign people for the sake of it. Which is the correct approach imo.

We should have been strengthening our midfield like a season or two before, probably wouldnt have to sign 4 midfielders in one window, its about timing, of course well eventually make signings but we leave it to late at times.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:37:07 pm
If anybody of significance leaves they will be replaced. They haven't. We have a massive squad. It's not stupid for the club to wait on Gordon for a year and bring him in when Salah leaves and those minutes of game time are actually available.

We have plenty of evidence that when a position actually NEEDS to be addressed it is. We needed a striker when Origi left and they brought in Nunez. When all our midfield left they signed 4 midfielders in one window.

We promote youth and don't sign people for the sake of it. Which is the correct approach imo.

The whole CB situation with Kabak and that surfer dude we signed doesn't really add weight to your thinking, but I know what you mean.

We'll either gain trust in the new set up in the coming weeks or we won't.

I think we need 1 signing really, a midfielder upgrade on Endo. Aside from that it will be opportunities to upgrade like you say.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:37:07 pm
If anybody of significance leaves they will be replaced. They haven't. We have a massive squad. It's not stupid for the club to wait on Gordon for a year and bring him in when Salah leaves and those minutes of game time are actually available.

We have plenty of evidence that when a position actually NEEDS to be addressed it is. We needed a striker when Origi left and they brought in Nunez. When all our midfield left they signed 4 midfielders in one window.

We promote youth and don't sign people for the sake of it. Which is the correct approach imo.

When we sold Lovren we brought in?

When VVD, Gomez and Matip were all out for the season we brought in Kabak and Davies.

When we sold Fabinho and Henderson we brought in Endo.

Waiting for Gordon is akin to waiting for Bellingham. What happens if Gordon has a breakout season and we get gazumped? What happens if Newcastle decides to keep him and let him run down his deal?

We have clear areas of the squad that needs improving. We should be addressing those issues and not waiting and hoping that a deal comes off in the future.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:37:07 pm
If anybody of significance leaves they will be replaced. They haven't. We have a massive squad. It's not stupid for the club to wait on Gordon for a year and bring him in when Salah leaves and those minutes of game time are actually available.

We have plenty of evidence that when a position actually NEEDS to be addressed it is. We needed a striker when Origi left and they brought in Nunez. When all our midfield left they signed 4 midfielders in one window.

We promote youth and don't sign people for the sake of it. Which is the correct approach imo.

It would be the correct approach if it could be backed up be significant success, 1 title in over 34 years would suggest our approach to the transfer window has really been correct as weve hardly ever had enough to win the league, strange take on things when we havent had the success to back up claims we are doing things right.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:37:07 pm
If anybody of significance leaves they will be replaced. They haven't. We have a massive squad. It's not stupid for the club to wait on Gordon for a year and bring him in when Salah leaves and those minutes of game time are actually available.

We have plenty of evidence that when a position actually NEEDS to be addressed it is. We needed a striker when Origi left and they brought in Nunez. When all our midfield left they signed 4 midfielders in one window.

We promote youth and don't sign people for the sake of it. Which is the correct approach imo.

Where do you think this strategy will get us? It sounds very conservative. Liverpool should be aiming for 1st not top4. We are fuckin Liverpool not Ajax or Porto not an academy. One of the richest in the world with a huge fan base
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Thereds01012023 on Today at 12:52:57 pm
It would be the correct approach if it could be backed up be significant success, 1 title in over 34 years would suggest our approach to the transfer window has really been correct as weve hardly ever had enough to win the league, strange take on things when we havent had the success to back up claims we are doing things right.

and an unfair take to ignore the number one reason that stopped Liverpool from winning even more than they did in the last few years - competing with sportswashing cheats who dont have a budget. 

Liverpool where not shy to spend previously either in many of those seasons, if you think thats all it would have taken to win a few more trophies (and its not just domestic leagus that count by the way), then I have news for you.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Thereds01012023 on Today at 12:52:57 pm
It would be the correct approach if it could be backed up be significant success, 1 title in over 34 years would suggest our approach to the transfer window has really been correct as weve hardly ever had enough to win the league, strange take on things when we havent had the success to back up claims we are doing things right.

Didn't know the same people were in charge for 34 years till now
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Thereds01012023 on Today at 12:52:57 pm
It would be the correct approach if it could be backed up be significant success, 1 title in over 34 years would suggest our approach to the transfer window has really been correct as weve hardly ever had enough to win the league, strange take on things when we havent had the success to back up claims we are doing things right.

Are you really arguing this hasn't been a success period? Seriously? How many of those 34 years has our current owners and recruitment team been in place? Why are you referencing the years before they were here to criticise THEIR approach?

We finish seconded with 92 and 97 points. They're truely amazing totals. We lost two CL finals. Not winning the league or those one off cup finals has nothing to do with our transfer approach. Maybe you really believe John Henry should have anticipated Salah dislocating his shoulder and Karius getting a concussion by signing their replacements before it happened. Or maybe he should have signed Courtois so he couldn't be man of the match against us.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:56:23 pm
and an unfair take to ignore the number one reason that stopped Liverpool from winning even more than they did in the last few years - competing with sportswashing cheats who dont have a budget. 

Liverpool where not shy to spend previously either in many of those seasons, if you think thats all it would have taken to win a few more trophies (and its not just domestic leagus that count by the way), then I have news for you.

explain to me how Liverpool having 3 more world class players (which we could comfortably afford) wouldnt result in us winning more titles? cant wait for the answer
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:04:08 pm
explain to me how Liverpool having 3 more world class players (which we could comfortably afford) wouldnt result in us winning more titles? cant wait for the answer
With more world class players, we'd have had 105 points I guess :D.  Football is as simple as ABC.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:06:41 pm
With more world class players, we'd have had 105 points I guess :D.  Football is as simple as ABC.

and the reverse must also be true then? remove VVD, Salah and Alisson from
the team and it wouldnt make any difference at all to us over a season right?  :lmao

Football is a game, complicated by idiots never run truer
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:08:56 pm
and the reverse must also be true then? remove VVD, Salah and Alisson from
the team and it wouldnt make any difference at all to us over a season right?  :lmao

Football is a game, complicated by idiots never run truer
Yes, we'd have definitely had a lot more point and we'd have been near-perfect because buying 3 more world class players guarantees perfection :P
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:31:42 pm
No need to stress. Were going big in summer 2027. I thought everyone knew that?

Summer Warchest 2025
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:11:42 pm
Yes, we'd have definitely had a lot more point and we'd have been near-perfect because buying 3 more world class players guarantees perfection :P

considering we lost league titles down to 1 point Ill let you draw your own conclusion
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:13:15 pm
considering we lost league titles down to 1 point Ill let you draw your own conclusion
We were near perfect already. You're not seeing what's implied mate.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Thereds01012023 on Today at 12:24:18 pm
NEW: Liverpool continue to keep dialogue open with Anthony Gordon's reps.

While any move is difficult this summer there is a strong belief a move will materialise in the coming transfer windows.

[
@DaveOCKOP
]

And so it begins, signings being pushed to future transfer windows, same story will be pushed next summer to with a different player. fSG really taking our fanbase for mugs

If DaveOCKOP is reporting this then it will definately be true
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
It's a lovely Saturday (it is where I am anyway) go and touch some grass and give being a whingebag a weekend off and resume fresh and full of moaning on Monday.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:04:08 pm
explain to me how Liverpool having 3 more world class players (which we could comfortably afford) wouldnt result in us winning more titles? cant wait for the answer

explain to me how that post, require such an asinine response as you gave.

No, actually dont.

Then entitlment is strong with a few of you this morning mind.

Personally, I dont care who they do or dont sign at this point, the upset and anger this causes some of you is unbelievable, it truly is.   This club is well run (and no, that doesn t make FSG perfect), has won a lot in recent years despite going up against the worst cheats the league has known, yet, that gets glossed over when Transfer Season is in full flow. And thats the issue here, your anger is so miss-placed much of the time.  Could FSG spend more? Sure, but it really isnt the be all and end all. Enjoy the matches.
