explain to me how Liverpool having 3 more world class players (which we could comfortably afford) wouldnt result in us winning more titles? cant wait for the answer
explain to me how that post, require such an asinine response as you gave.
No, actually dont.
Then entitlment is strong with a few of you this morning mind.
Personally, I dont care who they do or dont sign at this point, the upset and anger this causes some of you is unbelievable, it truly is. This club is well run (and no, that doesn t make FSG perfect), has won a lot in recent years despite going up against the worst cheats the league has known, yet, that gets glossed over when Transfer Season is in full flow. And thats the issue here, your anger is so miss-placed much of the time. Could FSG spend more? Sure, but it really isnt the be all and end all. Enjoy the matches.