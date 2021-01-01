« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 251 252 253 254 255 [256]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 439098 times)

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,733
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10200 on: Today at 09:39:06 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10201 on: Today at 09:40:05 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:33:06 pm
Bobby Clark subject to a 6m bid from Salzburg, rejected

https://x.com/daveockop/status/1819469482764784098?s=46

Not bad, for a loan fee.
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10202 on: Today at 09:50:21 pm »
Of all the players we have Lijnders picks Bobby Clark I guess that shows how higher he is rated, i think he will be one that does make it .
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10203 on: Today at 09:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:33:06 pm
Bobby Clark subject to a 6m bid from Salzburg, rejected

https://x.com/daveockop/status/1819469482764784098?s=46
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,006
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10204 on: Today at 09:54:01 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:17:04 pm
I find it mad he keeps getting brought up as some sort of young VVD. His passing is terrible. i'm not just saying that. Literally any stats website will tell you that. Also, while fast when moving, he's slow starting. Which means in a high press he is useless. He also galoots the ball out of defence, rather than calmly passing it forward. He is a low block, high tackle kinda guy.

Also, never buy a player after his break out year. Every single opposition manager will have taken note and will tear him a part next season when they highlight every single flaw and weakness in his game.

That also applies to Gordon I might add.

Nobodys said hes a young Virgil  good luck finding one of those by the way, they come along once a decade if youre lucky, Ibous probably the most athletic of all the top defenders in the world at the moment, but hes not as gifted technically as Virgil.

Branthwaites a good player, hes on the right trajectory to being one of the better defenders in the league. His breakout season was at PSV where he had a really strong second half to the season, hes looked very comfortable at PL level and has good experience. Its always a challenge to tell how defenders at proper shite clubs like Everton translate to the bigger teams. Most of the blues I know think Branthwaites a much better prospect than Stones was when he was there. Stones is a top player.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10205 on: Today at 09:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 09:40:05 pm
Not bad, for a loan fee.
It would be a decent loan move for him. He'd play CL football.

For me he's well-rounded for his age.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 251 252 253 254 255 [256]   Go Up
« previous next »
 