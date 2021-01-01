I find it mad he keeps getting brought up as some sort of young VVD. His passing is terrible. i'm not just saying that. Literally any stats website will tell you that. Also, while fast when moving, he's slow starting. Which means in a high press he is useless. He also galoots the ball out of defence, rather than calmly passing it forward. He is a low block, high tackle kinda guy.



Also, never buy a player after his break out year. Every single opposition manager will have taken note and will tear him a part next season when they highlight every single flaw and weakness in his game.



That also applies to Gordon I might add.



Nobodys said hes a young Virgil  good luck finding one of those by the way, they come along once a decade if youre lucky, Ibous probably the most athletic of all the top defenders in the world at the moment, but hes not as gifted technically as Virgil.Branthwaites a good player, hes on the right trajectory to being one of the better defenders in the league. His breakout season was at PSV where he had a really strong second half to the season, hes looked very comfortable at PL level and has good experience. Its always a challenge to tell how defenders at proper shite clubs like Everton translate to the bigger teams. Most of the blues I know think Branthwaites a much better prospect than Stones was when he was there. Stones is a top player.