Hes nowhere near good enough for us to be honest. If we continue playing a relatively higher line hell get done all the time.



I find it mad he keeps getting brought up as some sort of young VVD. His passing is terrible. i'm not just saying that. Literally any stats website will tell you that. Also, while fast when moving, he's slow starting. Which means in a high press he is useless. He also galoots the ball out of defence, rather than calmly passing it forward. He is a low block, high tackle kinda guy.Also, never buy a player after his break out year. Every single opposition manager will have taken note and will tear him a part next season when they highlight every single flaw and weakness in his game.That also applies to Gordon I might add.