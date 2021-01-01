« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 06:52:48 pm
They would never sell to us. They arent a proper football club and only define themselves by not being us.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 06:53:31 pm
Hes nowhere near good enough for us to be honest. If we continue playing a relatively higher line hell get done all the time.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 06:55:58 pm
More chance of me negotiating finally the fight we've all longed to see... Al v Craig outside Everton 2.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 06:58:41 pm
Has the 4D chess already started?

Gomez randomly named as a swap deal option much later down the line when all of the talk was about Quansah being discussed at the time.

Gomez price advertised as 45 million.

Newcastle now after Guehi.

All feels a little bit connected.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 06:59:57 pm
Mate, this lot barely know how to play Ludo. Why ask this lot?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:19:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:55:58 pm
More chance of me negotiating finally the fight we've all longed to see... Al v Craig outside Everton 2.

Im ready. John is ready to sort Evertons new ground as the venue and give me a grand entrance stepping off his yacht to Mone, Money, Money.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:20:23 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:09:42 pm
Thanks lads. Can always trust Rawk to help you out

Pleasure sir  :lickin
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:24:22 pm
Ian Doyle would put some money on us signing Gordon this month

https://x.com/theanfieldbuzz/status/1819435305969074647?s=46
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:29:51 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:19:25 pm
Im ready. John is ready to sort Evertons new ground as the venue and give me a grand entrance stepping off his yacht to Mone, Money, Money.

At best I can offer you is a Susan Boyle tribute act mate.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:33:22 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:24:22 pm
Ian Doyle would put some money on us signing Gordon this month

https://x.com/theanfieldbuzz/status/1819435305969074647?s=46

Considering every journalist seems to be aware of Gordon's wish to go to Liverpool and vice versa. But Ian Doyle it would seem has been personally briefed is my guess, I say that because his piece the other day went a bit further than others did.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:35:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:29:51 pm
At best I can offer you is a Susan Boyle tribute act mate.

Sounds too up market for their new place.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:38:51 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:33:22 pm
Considering every journalist seems to be aware of Gordon's wish to go to Liverpool and vice versa. But Ian Doyle it would seem has been personally briefed is my guess, I say that because his piece the other day went a bit further than others did.

Yeah it's interesting, It's certainly a nice difference from "nothing in this" "I've been told it won't happen" we usually get.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:40:35 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:24:22 pm
Ian Doyle would put some money on us signing Gordon this month

https://x.com/theanfieldbuzz/status/1819435305969074647?s=46

He can get 5/4 and more than double his money
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:46:40 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:24:22 pm
Ian Doyle would put some money on us signing Gordon this month

https://x.com/theanfieldbuzz/status/1819435305969074647?s=46
Does anyone know if Doyle has a history of gambling losses?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:46:58 pm
Look at Ian's reply hahaha
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:10:24 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:52:48 pm
They would never sell to us. They arent a proper football club and only define themselves by not being us.
Yeah - even if the suits are open, the fans will massacre them. They won't sell to us.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:12:37 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:46:58 pm
Look at Ian's reply hahaha

What did he say? I don't have Twitter/X.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:14:30 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:24:22 pm
Ian Doyle would put some money on us signing Gordon this month

https://x.com/theanfieldbuzz/status/1819435305969074647?s=46

Does he call him Tony?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:14:34 pm
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 08:12:37 pm
What did he say? I don't have Twitter/X.
Dunno how the thing works mate.. been looking for his reply, but can't see anything.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:15:59 pm
"His money" as in the lad who posted it  not Ian.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:16:00 pm
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 08:12:37 pm
What did he say? I don't have Twitter/X.
Ian Doyle
@IanDoyleSport
Yes, your money
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:17:04 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:53:31 pm
Hes nowhere near good enough for us to be honest. If we continue playing a relatively higher line hell get done all the time.
I find it mad he keeps getting brought up as some sort of young VVD. His passing is terrible. i'm not just saying that. Literally any stats website will tell you that. Also, while fast when moving, he's slow starting. Which means in a high press he is useless. He also galoots the ball out of defence, rather than calmly passing it forward. He is a low block, high tackle kinda guy.

Also, never buy a player after his break out year. Every single opposition manager will have taken note and will tear him a part next season when they highlight every single flaw and weakness in his game.

That also applies to Gordon I might add.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:18:53 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:16:00 pm
Ian Doyle
@IanDoyleSport
Yes, your money

Haha thanks, mate.

The Gordon stuff is the one that makes the least sense to me - not because he's a bad player or anything, but because we're stocked in his position and he's not really going to be a replacement for Mo when he eventually moves on. Even with Jota playing more central this season, we'd have three lleft-sided attackers in Gakpo, Diaz, and Gordon. So unless someone is moving on and we haven't heard it, it just doesn't make any sense to me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:26:06 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:52:14 pm
Great! Basterds of Young, Left of the Dial and Alex Chilton are my favourites.

Hope it's not the live album 'The shit hits the fans'
