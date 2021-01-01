Each to their own but I think that would be a significant step down. Wed have two senior CBs with significant top flight experience, one highly promising youngster, one fairly promising youngster with a season in the BuLi, and the indomitable Nat Phillips.
We arguably need a new CB anyway. If we sell Gomez it becomes essential.
Ive not seen the slightest hint of us signing a LB, either in terms of targets or journos saying its a position we are looking to reinforce. Unless we sell Tsimikas it wont happen. Frankly Id rather sell Tsimikas than Gordon and use Gomez as a backup LB as he looked very comfortable there last year.
Agree we need a DM though.
Exactly.
If Van de Berg turns out to be this seasons Quansah then fantastic but the reality is I doubt the club even expected Quansah to become last seasons Quansah - if they did they wouldnt have tried to sign Colwill.
The reality is if you keep gambling on existing players level massively improving to compensate for deficiencies youll get stung. Were lost a stalwart in Matip (albeit one who you only get half a season out of but at a guess I reckon he still did 20 games last season) and were now discussing losing someone who played a huge amount of games across multiple positions - if he does we absolutely need a new one and there are currently zero credible links to any defender coming in. That obviously doesnt mean we arent after one but that business needs to be done.
Really weird situation were in currently, could easily end up being a great transfer window but theres a lot of business to be done in the next month if it is.