Offline Jm55

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10120 on: Today at 03:50:43 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 03:29:50 pm

Each to their own but I think that would be a significant step down. Wed have two senior CBs with significant top flight experience, one highly promising youngster, one fairly promising youngster with a season in the BuLi, and the indomitable Nat Phillips.

We arguably need a new CB anyway. If we sell Gomez it becomes essential.

Ive not seen the slightest hint of us signing a LB, either in terms of targets or journos saying its a position we are looking to reinforce. Unless we sell Tsimikas it wont happen. Frankly Id rather sell Tsimikas than Gordon and use Gomez as a backup LB as he looked very comfortable there last year.

Agree we need a DM though.

Exactly.

If Van de Berg turns out to be this seasons Quansah then fantastic but the reality is I doubt the club even expected Quansah to become last seasons Quansah - if they did they wouldnt have tried to sign Colwill.


The reality is if you keep gambling on existing players level massively improving to compensate for deficiencies youll get stung. Were lost a stalwart in Matip (albeit one who you only get half a season out of but at a guess I reckon he still did 20 games last season) and were now discussing losing someone who played a huge amount of games across multiple positions - if he does we absolutely need a new one and there are currently zero credible links to any defender coming in. That obviously doesnt mean we arent after one but that business needs to be done.

Really weird situation were in currently, could easily end up being a great transfer window but theres a lot of business to be done in the next month if it is.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10121 on: Today at 03:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:04:04 pm
I am guessing Hughes have trouble attracting first choice targets especially with Klopp gone and that's why we are looking at an average player like Gordon from his old friend instead of Nico for example.

How exactly is not being after Nico Williams a sign that we can't attract first choice targets? We have never actually been linked with Nico so why exactly is there an assumption that he is out first choice target?

For us to struggle getting first choice targets we have to in fact struggle to get our first choice target, and we basically do not know who any of our targets are really
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10122 on: Today at 03:52:14 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:30:54 pm
I think our journalists have said that if players gets sold replacements will be brought in.

Great! Basterds of Young, Left of the Dial and Alex Chilton are my favourites.
Online MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10123 on: Today at 03:53:08 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:31:56 pm
Gordon looks good, playing wise, but hes never played for a top club. So doesnt really have to play against a low block team. It remains to be seen how effective he would be as his main attribute seems to be his pace. Id like us to sign him but not sure how much better than Diaz he would be.
I think this is overblown a bit
Many sides press higher now but Newcastle are a top 6 club basically last 2 years so they would have dominated games at home & faced a low block
Pace even in a low block is still a great asset just to get in at the back post or make a yard of space
Offline JP!

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10124 on: Today at 03:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:52:14 pm
Great! Basterds of Young, Left of the Dial and Alex Chilton are my favourites.

Best post on this forum for many, many years. :D

"God, what a mess"
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10125 on: Today at 03:56:10 pm »
Hasn't Nico Williams already turned down Barcelona to stay at Athletic Bilbao for the season? Why is his name coming up again?
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10126 on: Today at 03:57:20 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 03:53:17 pm
Best post on this forum for many, many years. :D

"God, what a mess"

:D
Offline JP!

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10127 on: Today at 03:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:51:40 pm
How exactly is not being after Nico Williams a sign that we can't attract first choice targets? We have never actually been linked with Nico so why exactly is there an assumption that he is out first choice target?

For us to struggle getting first choice targets we have to in fact struggle to get our first choice target, and we basically do not know who any of our targets are really

Quite, and it's also worth remembering Salah wasn't our first choice target. Allegedly, of course.

There's a very odd thing in here sometimes that you've commented on before where people come up with targets out of their own mind and then get pissed off we don't sign them.
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10128 on: Today at 03:59:15 pm »
Palace want £70mil for Guéhi with a fair bit upfront, wonder how they'll fund that and keep within PSR.. Know any cash rich clubs..
Online Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10129 on: Today at 04:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:59:15 pm
Palace want £70mil for Guéhi with a fair bit upfront, wonder how they'll fund that and keep within PSR.. Know any cash rich clubs..

Hes not my first choice if Gomez left as Id like a left footer really, I do like him though and think hes good enough for all of the top clubs.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10130 on: Today at 04:06:47 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:59:15 pm
Palace want £70mil for Guéhi with a fair bit upfront, wonder how they'll fund that and keep within PSR.. Know any cash rich clubs..

£70m. They won't get that but I doubt they feel they need to sell. Just shows how the mad parts of the market still are.
Online Legs

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10131 on: Today at 04:17:29 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:06:47 pm
£70m. They won't get that but I doubt they feel they need to sell. Just shows how the mad parts of the market still are.

No chance say they want £70m but will probably take £55m ish.
Offline clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10132 on: Today at 04:31:50 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:59:15 pm
Palace want £70mil for Guéhi with a fair bit upfront, wonder how they'll fund that and keep within PSR.. Know any cash rich clubs..

Come on they'll do dodgy deals with chelsea next June. £50m per academy player each.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10133 on: Today at 04:59:31 pm »
Whos that defender Everton have? Werent we after him? Sure I read we were looking at him when he was in Holland last season. Any good like?

Be funny if we tried for him knowing their money troubles n  got Gordon an all.
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10134 on: Today at 05:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:59:31 pm
Whos that defender Everton have? Werent we after him? Sure I read we were looking at him when he was in Holland last season. Any good like?

Be funny if we tried for him knowing their money troubles n  got Gordon an all.

Heitinga? He signed a few weeks ago, bit old mind.
Online Peabee

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10135 on: Today at 05:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:59:31 pm
Whos that defender Everton have? Werent we after him? Sure I read we were looking at him when he was in Holland last season. Any good like?

Be funny if we tried for him knowing their money troubles n  got Gordon an all.

Tony Hibbert?

https://www.paradata.org.uk/article/personal-account-major-tony-hibberts-experiences-battle-arnhem
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10136 on: Today at 05:09:20 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:02:20 pm
Is Nat Phillips staying?

FOREVER
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10137 on: Today at 05:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:01:01 pm
Heitinga? He signed a few weeks ago, bit old mind.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:04:43 pm
Tony Hibbert?

https://www.paradata.org.uk/article/personal-account-major-tony-hibberts-experiences-battle-arnhem
Thanks lads. Can always trust Rawk to help you out

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10138 on: Today at 05:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:59:31 pm
Whos that defender Everton have? Werent we after him? Sure I read we were looking at him when he was in Holland last season. Any good like?

Branthwaite?
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10139 on: Today at 05:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:09:42 pm
Thanks lads. Can always trust Rawk to help you out

Spoiler
c*nts
[close]

No need to spoiler that. It's the one thing that won't cause any arguments in this thread.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10140 on: Today at 05:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:12:53 pm
No need to spoiler that. It's the one thing that won't cause any arguments in this thread.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10141 on: Today at 05:13:34 pm »
If Liverpool also want Guehi no way he's picking Newcastle over us so I assume we don't.

Don't see the point of him moving there because it's not a big enough step and he'll be too expensive to go to a bigger club if he does well. A club that actually has a chance of winning trophies.
Online Peabee

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10142 on: Today at 05:13:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:12:53 pm
No need to spoiler that. It's the one thing that won't cause any arguments in this thread.

Oi.

 ;D
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10143 on: Today at 05:14:14 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:12:14 pm
Branthwaite?
Aye. Any good? We were apparently watching him in Holland. Didnt utds deal for him fall through?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10144 on: Today at 05:15:26 pm »
https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1819402245118791769

We'd rather sell Beck but our valuation hasn't been met.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10145 on: Today at 05:16:44 pm »
Can't see us having any interest in Guehi. Just a half decent CB, who is below average in the air.
Online Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10146 on: Today at 05:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:14:14 pm
Aye. Any good? We were apparently watching him in Holland. Didnt utds deal for him fall through?

Hes a brilliant centre half prospect. Big, quick, good with his feet, left footed, seems level headed as well. United have been trying for him all summer but Everton want Maguire money for him. Too expensive for us I imagine but he profiles perfectly as a player. Could be one for next summer if Virgil doesnt renew.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10147 on: Today at 05:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:18:51 pm
Hes a brilliant centre half prospect. Big, quick, good with his feet, left footed, seems level headed as well. United have been trying for him all summer but Everton want Maguire money for him. Too expensive for us I imagine but he profiles perfectly as a player. Could be one for next summer if Virgil doesnt renew.
Nice one mate. :thumbup
