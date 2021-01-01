

Each to their own but I think that would be a significant step down. Wed have two senior CBs with significant top flight experience, one highly promising youngster, one fairly promising youngster with a season in the BuLi, and the indomitable Nat Phillips.



We arguably need a new CB anyway. If we sell Gomez it becomes essential.



Ive not seen the slightest hint of us signing a LB, either in terms of targets or journos saying its a position we are looking to reinforce. Unless we sell Tsimikas it wont happen. Frankly Id rather sell Tsimikas than Gordon and use Gomez as a backup LB as he looked very comfortable there last year.



Agree we need a DM though.



Exactly.If Van de Berg turns out to be this seasons Quansah then fantastic but the reality is I doubt the club even expected Quansah to become last seasons Quansah - if they did they wouldnt have tried to sign Colwill.The reality is if you keep gambling on existing players level massively improving to compensate for deficiencies youll get stung. Were lost a stalwart in Matip (albeit one who you only get half a season out of but at a guess I reckon he still did 20 games last season) and were now discussing losing someone who played a huge amount of games across multiple positions - if he does we absolutely need a new one and there are currently zero credible links to any defender coming in. That obviously doesnt mean we arent after one but that business needs to be done.Really weird situation were in currently, could easily end up being a great transfer window but theres a lot of business to be done in the next month if it is.