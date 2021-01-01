Current squad:



GKs (3)



Alisson

Kelleher

Jaros



Defenders (9)



Robertson

Tsimikas

VvD

Konate

Gomez

SvdD

Quansah

TAA

Bradley



Midfielders (eight)



Endo

MacAllister

Szoboszlia

Jones

Gravenberch

Bajcetic

Elliott

Morton



Forwards (6)



Salah

Nunez

Jota

Gakpo

Carvalho

Diaz



Thats 26 players.



On top of that we have Nat Phillips who we all expect not to be part of the 1st team squad but currently has a 1st team type squad type wage.



In terms of young players who could realistically make or supplement that group above we have Beck, Nyoni, Clark, Doak. Last season Doak made 15 out of 24 match day squads when fit. Clark made the match day squad 23 times last season (out of 58 games). Those 2 arent included in the 26 above and probably need to be loaned or space found in squad to accommodate their development. Im really interested to see how Slot utilises and develops the likes of Nyoni, Clark and Doak. Klopp purposefully made room for them last season and provided them with opportunity at 1st team level.



In addition theres McConnel, Gordon, Koumas who were in and around the squad last summer. Those 3 plus the 4 above (Beck, Nyoni, Clark and Doak) need to be sold, loaned or found a place in a 26-28 man squad.



I only put this together so people see how big the squad is. Given theres be no ins or outs so far we cant go into the season without there being a lot of transfers in the next few weeks. The current squad is too big to carry into a season as it is. It would be wasted resources and also wouldnt be fair on the development of a large number of players in the 22 and under age bracket.



If we are to see 2 or 3 players come in, I think youll see about 8-10 of the players in the 1st team squad or close to 1st team squad go out (excluding likes of Rhys Williams and Koumetio). Either sales or maybe a fair few loans. Thats a lot of business to complete in 4 weeks.



Are others viewing it the same way and expecting a significant number of outs to accommodate 2-3 ins? This isnt a money thing either. Its a squad size question.