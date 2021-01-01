Current squad:
GKs (3)
Alisson
Kelleher
Jaros
Defenders (9)
Robertson
Tsimikas
VvD
Konate
Gomez
SvdD
Quansah
TAA
Bradley
Midfielders (eight)
Endo
MacAllister
Szoboszlia
Jones
Gravenberch
Bajcetic
Elliott
Morton
Forwards (6)
Salah
Nunez
Jota
Gakpo
Carvalho
Diaz
Thats 26 players.
On top of that we have Nat Phillips who we all expect not to be part of the 1st team squad but currently has a 1st team type squad type wage.
In terms of young players who could realistically make or supplement that group above we have Beck, Nyoni, Clark, Doak. Last season Doak made 15 out of 24 match day squads when fit. Clark made the match day squad 23 times last season (out of 58 games). Those 2 arent included in the 26 above and probably need to be loaned or space found in squad to accommodate their development. Im really interested to see how Slot utilises and develops the likes of Nyoni, Clark and Doak. Klopp purposefully made room for them last season and provided them with opportunity at 1st team level.
In addition theres McConnel, Gordon, Koumas who were in and around the squad last summer. Those 3 plus the 4 above (Beck, Nyoni, Clark and Doak) need to be sold, loaned or found a place in a 26-28 man squad.
I only put this together so people see how big the squad is. Given theres be no ins or outs so far we cant go into the season without there being a lot of transfers in the next few weeks. The current squad is too big to carry into a season as it is. It would be wasted resources and also wouldnt be fair on the development of a large number of players in the 22 and under age bracket.
If we are to see 2 or 3 players come in, I think youll see about 8-10 of the players in the 1st team squad or close to 1st team squad go out (excluding likes of Rhys Williams and Koumetio). Either sales or maybe a fair few loans. Thats a lot of business to complete in 4 weeks.
Are others viewing it the same way and expecting a significant number of outs to accommodate 2-3 ins? This isnt a money thing either. Its a squad size question.