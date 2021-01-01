« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 243 244 245 246 247 [248]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 431228 times)

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9880 on: Today at 09:31:49 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:52:46 am
Yeah if he's determined to move he won't sign it. But it's a hard thing to turn down - he's apparently on £60k a week and if they offer to double it, that's tempting. What if he rejects it ad then has a bad year and 12 months on, the Liverpool move isn't there?

If the wages are true then that maybe explains why he only signed a 3.5 year deal.

Guess we'll see - I do think there is definitely a chance it's a now or never kind of thing, as there's no guarantee we'd definitely be interested again next year, but I guess signing a new contract all but guarantees a move here to his boyhood club is off the table, so it's whether he's prepared to possibly let that dream go. We'll find out how desperate he is to come here I guess!

If it does happen, it feels like a late, near deadline-day move. Let's hope we see some movement before then... absolutely zero indication of who we might be in for apart from him.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,163
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9881 on: Today at 09:34:34 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 09:16:39 am
Great logging into RAWK to see if there is any update on transfers and seeing that were still on Tom Ince. 🤪

Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:18:13 am
Other threads are reminiscing over Rodgers and Balotelli. :butt

Remember when we signed Mark Kennedy after one good game against Arsenal. Not sure who was responsible for that but just another shocking decision.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,035
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9882 on: Today at 09:36:19 am »
Current squad:
 
GKs (3)
 
Alisson
Kelleher
Jaros
 
Defenders (9)
 
Robertson
Tsimikas
VvD
Konate
Gomez
SvdD
Quansah
TAA
Bradley
 
Midfielders (eight)
 
Endo
MacAllister
Szoboszlia
Jones
Gravenberch
Bajcetic
Elliott
Morton
 
Forwards (6)
 
Salah
Nunez
Jota
Gakpo
Carvalho
Diaz
 
Thats 26 players.
 
On top of that we have Nat Phillips who we all expect not to be part of the 1st team squad but currently has a 1st team type squad type wage.
 
In terms of young players who could realistically make or supplement that group above we have Beck, Nyoni, Clark, Doak. Last season Doak made 15 out of 24 match day squads when fit. Clark made the match day squad 23 times last season (out of 58 games). Those 2 arent included in the 26 above and probably need to be loaned or space found in squad to accommodate their development. Im really interested to see how Slot utilises and develops the likes of Nyoni, Clark and Doak. Klopp purposefully made room for them last season and provided them with opportunity at 1st team level.
 
In addition theres McConnel, Gordon, Koumas who were in and around the squad last summer. Those 3 plus the 4 above (Beck, Nyoni, Clark and Doak) need to be sold, loaned or found a place in a 26-28 man squad.
 
I only put this together so people see how big the squad is. Given theres be no ins or outs so far we cant go into the season without there being a lot of transfers in the next few weeks. The current squad is too big to carry into a season as it is. It would be wasted resources and also wouldnt be fair on the development of a large number of players in the 22 and under age bracket.
 
If we are to see 2 or 3 players come in, I think youll see about 8-10 of the players in the 1st team squad or close to 1st team squad go out (excluding likes of Rhys Williams and Koumetio). Either sales or maybe a fair few loans. Thats a lot of business to complete in 4 weeks.
 
Are others viewing it the same way and expecting a significant number of outs to accommodate 2-3 ins? This isnt a money thing either. Its a squad size question.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9883 on: Today at 09:38:01 am »
If Gordon renews then we probably don't go for him (even in the future). His current wages make him the kind of value signing we look for.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,548
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9884 on: Today at 09:41:13 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:36:19 am
*snip

Sell to buy..

But you're right and it makes sense why we are open to selling Endo as we want to replace him with an elite controlling midfielder.

I do think these days you basically need 2 starting 11s with a couple of youth adding some flexibility due to the amount of days and the short turn arounds.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,062
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9885 on: Today at 09:42:09 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:08:24 am
Everyone was baffled by the Benteke signing at the time. I remember posts in the transfer forum saying 'it feels like the only person who can't see that he's a poor fit is Rodgers' - it turns out that was correct. He's an okay coach but a shocking eye for a player and evidently quite close-minded.

Having said that, the 'transfer committee' recommendation of Lukaku (of Everton at the time) was hardly a sensible alternative.
He hadnt a clue how to use Firmino either
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Pages: 1 ... 243 244 245 246 247 [248]   Go Up
« previous next »
 