Yeah i think fans begged not to get Benteke after the 2015 FA cup final well it turns out Graham & co stopped it for 2 years before Rodgers got his man purely because of how good he was against us.

As Graham pointed out to sell Carroll & then want Benteke made no sense whatsoever.



We nearly got Tom Ince too a Rodgers signing but it fell through & we got Coutinho.



The most obvious thing with Benteke was that he did not suit a team without wingers, we didn't play with a target man in our system, nevermind the fact that after his ankle injury he was a completely different player and basically survived seasons on being the best of a very bad team, and scoring a bunch at the back end of the season when teams were on the bench (I think the season before we signed him he scored 2 goals by March then had like 2 Patrick performances and a few odd more goals here and there)Your armchair analyst could pick that out, the actual analyst had data to show it was highly unlikely he would improve at a big club, but Brendan wanted his man based on just vibes at first, and then the classic playing good against us (which on reflection is more a sign of our defensive deficiencies than his qualities)