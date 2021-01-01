« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
next summer will be the big one

Heard that since about 2018

THE WAR CHEST!  ;D ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Listening to it now and it has been said a lot but fuck me Brendan Rodgers eye for a player was absolutely non-existent

I know it is all biased but a lot of what Ian is saying is basically what most people thought of our signings at the time, and actually what transpired.

Does also feel like Rogers wanted to be the big I am with his signings, and just based it on very superficial stuff.

Almost had fucking Tom Ince over Coutinho fuck me

Yes he didnt seem to have a good eye but you are only as good as your budget.

Im not really sure I like these nerds dishing out this stuff as for every Coutinho there is probably 10-20 duds they have suggested.

I mean did Rodgers sign Sturridge ? Probably had a say as he was at Chelsea.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Listening to it now and it has been said a lot but fuck me Brendan Rodgers eye for a player was absolutely non-existent

I know it is all biased but a lot of what Ian is saying is basically what most people thought of our signings at the time, and actually what transpired.

Does also feel like Rogers wanted to be the big I am with his signings, and just based it on very superficial stuff.

Almost had fucking Tom Ince over Coutinho fuck me
Yeah i think fans begged not to get Benteke  after the 2015 FA cup final well it turns out Graham & co stopped it for 2 years before Rodgers got his man purely because of how good he was against us.
As Graham pointed out to sell Carroll & then want Benteke made no sense whatsoever.

We nearly got Tom Ince too a Rodgers signing but it fell through & we got Coutinho.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
I dont know you know. Hes let himself go a bit in the last couple of years but he has one of the best goals to games rates in the Premier League and has been an elite goalscorer, despite his reputation as bottling the biggest chances of his career. Which is true to be fair.

You also can't deny he would have been a much better signing than Benteke!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yes he didnt seem to have a good eye but you are only as good as your budget.

Im not really sure I like these nerds dishing out this stuff as for every Coutinho there is probably 10-20 duds they have suggested.

I mean did Rodgers sign Sturridge ? Probably had a say as he was at Chelsea.

Part of the problem was use of the budget too - the team would suggest positions and Brendan would go elsewhere. Like the whole Tom Ince thing came through because attackers were suggested in the summer and Rodgers said no just Borini and then midfielders.

Or getting Lallana (someone who obviously was good for us after Rodgers left) when we had a bunch of 10's.

Or Getting Benteke when we didn't have a style or players to suit him as a player.

You are limited somewhat by budget but if you then don't have a good idea what players to get, or what positions to choose, and a lot of not listening is a bit of an ego thing, then yeah a lot of the failures can land at your door
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
What'd he say?

Basically van den Berg has been impressive (one of the successes of preseason) and there is a sense he is justifying why we want £20m for him.  He notes while there has been a debate about numbers he's acting like he belongs.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yeah i think fans begged not to get Benteke  after the 2015 FA cup final well it turns out Graham & co stopped it for 2 years before Rodgers got his man purely because of how good he was against us.
As Graham pointed out to sell Carroll & then want Benteke made no sense whatsoever.

We nearly got Tom Ince too a Rodgers signing but it fell through & we got Coutinho.

The most obvious thing with Benteke was that he did not suit a team without wingers, we didn't play with a target man in our system, nevermind the fact that after his ankle injury he was a completely different player and basically survived seasons on being the best of a very bad team, and scoring a bunch at the back end of the season when teams were on the bench (I think the season before we signed him he scored 2 goals by March then had like 2 Patrick performances and a few odd more goals here and there)

Your armchair analyst could pick that out, the actual analyst had data to show it was highly unlikely he would improve at a big club, but Brendan wanted his man based on just vibes at first, and then the classic playing good against us (which on reflection is more a sign of our defensive deficiencies than his qualities)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
First signing to be made before Seville game at Anfield?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Signing Benteke after his achilles had snapped was in hindsight daft,lost all of his mobility after that.
I think we all feared it but hoped for the best at the time,got a good fee back though but still opportunity lost and a wrong decision.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Signing Benteke after his achilles had snapped was in hindsight daft,lost all of his mobility after that.
I think we all feared it but hoped for the best at the time,got a good fee back though but still opportunity lost and a wrong decision.

He had a good season before he signed didnt he?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
He had a good season before he signed didnt he?

Did ok at Palace after too but wasn't ever at the same level than before the injury.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
He had a good season before he signed didnt he?

If memory serves he was very average then just had a scoring streak which made his season look better than it was.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
He had a good season before he signed didnt he?

Scored 15 goals in all comps, but had only scored 3 goals by Early March, so for 7 months of the season he wasn't good and for the last 2 he was really good

He did miss the first 6 games due to his Achilles injury but that in itself is a red flag - not only doesn't suit our style, but also had a major innury
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
If memory serves he was very average then just had a scoring streak which made his season look better than it was.

Yep. 8 of his 13 league goals came in a 6 game stretch.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
If memory serves he was very average then just had a scoring streak which made his season look better than it was.

I would call it poor honestly but yeah.

The season before his last Villa season as well wasn't brilliant - he had a spotty scoring record but chiefly the season was marred by injury
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
First signing to be made before Seville game at Anfield?

Think so, expecting to see some movement next week, based on having no information whatsoever.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Whatever happened to Tom Ince? He was a highly rated youth footballer, wasn't he?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Whatever happened to Tom Ince? He was a highly rated youth footballer, wasn't he?

Think he pretty much had a good championship career so wasnt at PL level but done well for himself I guess.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Whatever happened to Tom Ince? He was a highly rated youth footballer, wasn't he?

After Blackpool he had a journeyman career through the lower leagues. Only ever had a similar-ish level of quality as his Blackpool days at Derby. Currently plays at Watford
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Think he pretty much had a good championship career so wasnt at PL level but done well for himself I guess.

Ince is currently at Watford and is 32 and has played over 350 games at Championship level.

So not a bad career.

Edit - Im slightly more positive about career than Stockholm above.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
After Blackpool he had a journeyman career through the lower leagues. Only ever had a similar-ish level of quality as his Blackpool days at Derby. Currently plays at Watford

Imagine if Rodgers had got his wish and we got him and never got Coutinho.

Possibly not Alisson/Van Dijk etc as the money for them came from him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
looks like the august transfer window for LFC is opening soon
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Imagine if Rodgers had got his wish and we got him and never got Coutinho.

Possibly not Alisson/Van Dijk etc as the money for them came from him.

Yeah that is true but as I stated above managers and nerds only ever speak about the near miss players who turn out to be great.

You dont hear anyone say we scouted Stewart Downing what a player he was !

I mean stats is the way forward and you have to accept even more so now than before but you can see a manager concerns as if results are bad they are the first ones for the chop and not the laptop boys.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Even bad news Pearce is saying signings will definitely happen
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Ian Graham on the TIA

- Rodgers obsessed with Benteke wanted him in 2013,2014 & 2015. Graham & the team recommended Lukaku in 2015
- Tom Ince deal fell through start of 2013.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Whatever happened to Tom Ince? He was a highly rated youth footballer, wasn't he?

Saw him at Legoland in April. Dont think hed been there since he left Liverpool but I cant fill in the gaps. Im not his biographer.
