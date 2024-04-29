« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 240 241 242 243 244 [245]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 426253 times)

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9760 on: Today at 07:06:06 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:32:16 pm
fofana another good shout

Odd a bigger team havent snapped him up in last 18 months to be honest, looks good and profiles well.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,503
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9761 on: Today at 07:07:17 pm »
I'm assuming they'll be doing some pre-Ipswich announcements of VVD and Trent contracts. I'd love to be confident that Salah will be amongst those announcements, but I am not right now. Truly the Edwards/Hughes era is one of complete secrecy. Fair play to them.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,540
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9762 on: Today at 07:21:15 pm »



https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5453208/2024/04/29/arne-slot-liverpool-feyenoord-head-coach/

"When, as expected, Arne Slot arrives at Liverpools training centre this summer, he will find at least one amenity perfectly to his taste. Slot is among the growing cast of top-level individuals in football hooked on padel, the high-paced racket sport that lands somewhere between tennis and squash.

At Feyenoords training base in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, chief executive Dennis Te Kloese promised Slot the club would install a padel court  on the condition they won the league title. Slot made them Eredivisie champions last season, and the padel court soon followed."
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,019
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9763 on: Today at 07:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:21:15 pm



https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5453208/2024/04/29/arne-slot-liverpool-feyenoord-head-coach/

"When, as expected, Arne Slot arrives at Liverpools training centre this summer, he will find at least one amenity perfectly to his taste. Slot is among the growing cast of top-level individuals in football hooked on padel, the high-paced racket sport that lands somewhere between tennis and squash.

At Feyenoords training base in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, chief executive Dennis Te Kloese promised Slot the club would install a padel court  on the condition they won the league title. Slot made them Eredivisie champions last season, and the padel court soon followed."

What are the context about the photos?  ;D
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,867
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9764 on: Today at 07:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:26:21 pm
What are the context about the photos?  ;D

Someone with a padel.

Slot in background with a poor Gordon lookalike up front.

Its happening.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,161
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9765 on: Today at 07:30:06 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:28:55 pm
Someone with a padel.

Slot in background with a poor Gordon lookalike up front.

Its happening.


Is that Lovren in the Hawaiian shirt in the second pic?
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,757
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9766 on: Today at 07:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:44:14 pm
4 posts. 4 post of being a negative nancy. Good ratio!
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:46:28 pm
We signed 4 players last summer dickface.  ::)
I've been enjoying a bit of time away from the footie and just popped into this thread to see what's going on. What's with the  hostility to what is, let's face it, a pretty common held view? We've had two seasons essentially written off due to inaction in the transfer market. First our title 'defence' where Klopp and the squad did brilliantly in strange circumstances to get us top at Christmas, only for us to refuse to buy the defender we clearly needed and limp through the rest of the season with Fabinho, Henderson, Kabak and Phillips as our centre half options. Then 22/23 where again we refused to fill a gaping hole in our squad that the whole world could see (centre midfield). We did make signings last summer but it was famously an utter shitshow.

I get nobody wants to see constant negativity but does everyone have to have their heads buried in the sand to be allowed to post here? I'm positive about the season, positive about Slot, positive about the squad we have, but still highly sceptical of our work (or lack of) in the transfer market. I don't think that's a controversial opinion, it simply reflects the reality of where our club is at and how it has failed to push on since 2020 when we were the best club side in the world. Lack of investment and foreard planning in the market has cost us dearly at times

Fingers crossed something is being worked on, maybe it is maybe it isn't.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,491
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9767 on: Today at 07:34:31 pm »
ALL Bordeaux palyers contract officially cancelled today. If we want Angely best get him now.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,540
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9768 on: Today at 07:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:26:21 pm
What are the context about the photos?  ;D

Gordon playing padel
Gordon eating a meal with Slot in the background
Slot loves playing padel and got Feyenoord to build him a padel court

I leave the dots to you.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,019
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9769 on: Today at 07:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:34:34 pm
Gordon playing padel
Gordon eating a meal with Slot in the background
Slot loves playing padel and got Feyenoord to build him a padel court

I leave the dots to you.

Didn't notice Slot in the background. If it is indeed him.  ;D I'm also curious about the fella on the roof too. Richard Hughes in disguise?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:38:49 pm by Garlicbread »
Logged

Online Racer

  • Shit Aldi Snickers
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9770 on: Today at 07:43:53 pm »
Tbf thats a terrible knife and fork handling technique.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,059
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9771 on: Today at 07:45:07 pm »
Quote from: Thereds01012023 on Today at 05:39:51 pm
Its highly possible the club are looking to bring in nobody and save some cash again. We have this every year.
next summer will be the big one

Heard that since about 2018
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,867
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9772 on: Today at 07:46:09 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:34:34 pm
Gordon playing padel
Gordon eating a meal with Slot in the background
Slot loves playing padel and got Feyenoord to build him a padel court

I leave the dots to you.

Parrot.
Logged

Online Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 986
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9773 on: Today at 07:49:43 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:33:05 pm
I've been enjoying a bit of time away from the footie and just popped into this thread to see what's going on. What's with the  hostility to what is, let's face it, a pretty common held view? We've had two seasons essentially written off due to inaction in the transfer market. First our title 'defence' where Klopp and the squad did brilliantly in strange circumstances to get us top at Christmas, only for us to refuse to buy the defender we clearly needed and limp through the rest of the season with Fabinho, Henderson, Kabak and Phillips as our centre half options. Then 22/23 where again we refused to fill a gaping hole in our squad that the whole world could see (centre midfield). We did make signings last summer but it was famously an utter shitshow.

I get nobody wants to see constant negativity but does everyone have to have their heads buried in the sand to be allowed to post here? I'm positive about the season, positive about Slot, positive about the squad we have, but still highly sceptical of our work (or lack of) in the transfer market. I don't think that's a controversial opinion, it simply reflects the reality of where our club is at and how it has failed to push on since 2020 when we were the best club side in the world. Lack of investment and foreard planning in the market has cost us dearly at times

Fingers crossed something is being worked on, maybe it is maybe it isn't.
Spot on.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,019
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9774 on: Today at 07:53:37 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:33:05 pm
I've been enjoying a bit of time away from the footie and just popped into this thread to see what's going on. What's with the  hostility to what is, let's face it, a pretty common held view? We've had two seasons essentially written off due to inaction in the transfer market. First our title 'defence' where Klopp and the squad did brilliantly in strange circumstances to get us top at Christmas, only for us to refuse to buy the defender we clearly needed and limp through the rest of the season with Fabinho, Henderson, Kabak and Phillips as our centre half options. Then 22/23 where again we refused to fill a gaping hole in our squad that the whole world could see (centre midfield). We did make signings last summer but it was famously an utter shitshow.

I get nobody wants to see constant negativity but does everyone have to have their heads buried in the sand to be allowed to post here? I'm positive about the season, positive about Slot, positive about the squad we have, but still highly sceptical of our work (or lack of) in the transfer market. I don't think that's a controversial opinion, it simply reflects the reality of where our club is at and how it has failed to push on since 2020 when we were the best club side in the world. Lack of investment and foreard planning in the market has cost us dearly at times

Fingers crossed something is being worked on, maybe it is maybe it isn't.

Of course there's reasons for criticism and people can feel the way they want. Just found it interesting you sign up for a forum you got 4 posts and they're all the same moaning.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9775 on: Today at 07:55:17 pm »
fascinating podcast from Ian Graham
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fnwrR7j6NFQ
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 240 241 242 243 244 [245]   Go Up
« previous next »
 