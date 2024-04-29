4 posts. 4 post of being a negative nancy. Good ratio!



I've been enjoying a bit of time away from the footie and just popped into this thread to see what's going on. What's with the hostility to what is, let's face it, a pretty common held view? We've had two seasons essentially written off due to inaction in the transfer market. First our title 'defence' where Klopp and the squad did brilliantly in strange circumstances to get us top at Christmas, only for us to refuse to buy the defender we clearly needed and limp through the rest of the season with Fabinho, Henderson, Kabak and Phillips as our centre half options. Then 22/23 where again we refused to fill a gaping hole in our squad that the whole world could see (centre midfield). We did make signings last summer but it was famously an utter shitshow.I get nobody wants to see constant negativity but does everyone have to have their heads buried in the sand to be allowed to post here? I'm positive about the season, positive about Slot, positive about the squad we have, but still highly sceptical of our work (or lack of) in the transfer market. I don't think that's a controversial opinion, it simply reflects the reality of where our club is at and how it has failed to push on since 2020 when we were the best club side in the world. Lack of investment and foreard planning in the market has cost us dearly at timesFingers crossed something is being worked on, maybe it is maybe it isn't.