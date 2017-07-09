Swap deal for De Jong as he'd be great in a double pivot.
This is the sort of thinking that could see a deal being done with Barcelona. They dont have much cash, but they still have some players we might like/need. Not sure on De Jongs wages though, I seem to remember they are very high?
On another note, with Summerville going to West Ham, and Heitinga joining the coaching team under Slot, and the very high praise Kudus has given based on his previous time under Heitinga, Im just wondering if there might be something in a possible Kudus deal this window?
Gordon can wait and go down to a year next summer, and see if Newcastle are more inclined to deal then?