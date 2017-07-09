Im trying to avoid taking this thread too seriously and the latest narrative is fairly ripe for some light mockery. But as for you



Why are you so angry? Moaning about moaning from a year ago is remarkable.



Why do you constantly keep making out people are angry just because they call you out for being negative all e time? Very strange behaviour 🤔And yes we know you and a couple of others insist Slot doesn't want to assess at least some of the squad before making signings for those positions but for the love of Fowler can you stop going on about it and making multiple sarcastic posts like some 10 year old kid would do. We all know your stance on it so get a grip and move the fuck on.I swear some of you are only on here to try and win some battle of the words and being right all the time and don't give a flying fuck about football?