Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 423264 times)

Offline Avens

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9680 on: Today at 10:53:33 am »
It is a tight timeline now, if new signings are going to be ready for the start of the season, so I understand a bit of edginess. But let's remember that Hughes and Slot told us this was likely to be the case. We'd have been planning for fairly late movement in the window and it looks like that'll be the case.

As for the contract signings, I don't think we'd have expected to have heard loads of build up before they get announced. They'll just happen and be announced out of nowhere.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9681 on: Today at 10:53:33 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:45:27 am
Not really rocket science.

It is when you need to pick a side on the transfer thread and argue it year-round.

I agree though, its common sense really, something that starts to go a bit awol when we havent signed a senior player yet and supporters want league titles.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9682 on: Today at 10:55:50 am »
Feels as though Jones and Mac Allister is probably the sort of double pivot that Slot would quite like.
Offline Avens

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9683 on: Today at 10:58:10 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:45:27 am
Its fairly clear that the assess the squad narrative meant that it was unlikely, but not impossible, that new signings would be made prior to pre-season.

Obviously if the manager has not even met half of the players he will be working with then it makes it less likely that he will know which players hed like to supplement them with (and which players perhaps wont form part of his plans).

That said, that obviously doesnt mean that wed pass on a really good opportunity if it presented itself, as an extreme example if Mbappe ripped up his Madrid contract and said he wanted to come to us but only if the transfer is completed by 31 July then were not going to say sorry Kyllian but Arne hasnt assessed the squad yet. I assume that they thought the Gordon deal was a time sensitive great opportunity due to Newcastles PSR issues which they e obviously now resolved, hence going for him at the time that they did.

Not really rocket science.

Ah I see you've gone with the literal translation of "Slot wants to assess the squad" as opposed to the interpretive dance analysis of the phrase.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Schmidt

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9684 on: Today at 11:01:10 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:59:21 am
looks like Slot doesnt really rate Endo with Jones preferred as a 6 v Arsenal.
So i would think Endo will leave in August or January if he doesnt play much after August.

You can't really judge preseason games like that, Endo might have played the second half so that the youngsters had someone senior around to help organise them.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9685 on: Today at 11:01:32 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:58:10 am
Ah I see you've gone with the literal translation of "Slot wants to assess the squad" as opposed to the interpretive dance analysis of the phrase.

I thought we had to consider it along the lines of impressionism personally
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9686 on: Today at 11:06:53 am »
Olmo to Barcelona

I think that probably rules out Diaz going there and Gordon coming here at the same time.
Online CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9687 on: Today at 11:08:18 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:06:53 am
Olmo to Barcelona

I think that probably rules out Diaz going there and Gordon coming here at the same time.

Aren;t most sources saying they're going to reject the offer? Barca prob upped the bid but want to pay it over the next 40 years.
Offline Avens

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9688 on: Today at 11:08:51 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:01:32 am
I thought we had to consider it along the lines of impressionism personally

Are you saying the real reason for the lack of signings is that we have no Monet?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Avens

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9689 on: Today at 11:09:45 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:06:53 am
Olmo to Barcelona

I think that probably rules out Diaz going there and Gordon coming here at the same time.

Have any of the Gordon links suggested it's dependent on Diaz leaving?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline JP!

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9690 on: Today at 11:14:38 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:08:51 am
Are you saying the real reason for the lack of signings is that we have no Monet?

I said pretend you've got no Monet
She just laughed and said ah, you're so funny
I said yeah?
Well I can't see anyone else who plays 6 in here
Offline paulrazor

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9691 on: Today at 11:18:31 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:08:51 am
Are you saying the real reason for the lack of signings is that we have no Monet?
Mo monet Mo problems
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9692 on: Today at 11:24:29 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:45:27 am
Not really rocket science.

Yeah, I'm not sure why it's causing such consternation, seems a fairly simple and obvious thing to do.
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9693 on: Today at 11:27:54 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:09:45 am
Have any of the Gordon links suggested it's dependent on Diaz leaving?

Yes not all but some. But common sense would suggest we'd have too many players to fit in. Someone would have to leave.
Online Dench57

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9694 on: Today at 11:33:59 am »
Happy 1st August everyone, get me up to speed with the latest developments as I'm sure there's been many!
Offline No666

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9695 on: Today at 11:35:07 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:08:18 am
Aren;t most sources saying they're going to reject the offer? Barca prob upped the bid but want to pay it over the next 40 years.
Which is exactly what they would do to us if they consequently switched their attentions to Diaz. And we are no more likely to accept.
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9696 on: Today at 11:37:18 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 11:33:59 am
Happy 1st August everyone, get me up to speed with the latest developments as I'm sure there's been many!

We're signing Ladysmith Black Mambazo.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9697 on: Today at 11:39:34 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:01:10 am
You can't really judge preseason games like that, Endo might have played the second half so that the youngsters had someone senior around to help organise them.

Slot seems to be taking a different approach than Klopp to pre-season games. Jurgen typically mixed and matched his teams, before finally picking a 'first XI' in the final couple of pre-season games. From the off, Slot - to my eyes anyway - has picked the best available XI he could in the tour games. To me it was quite telling that he only made one change from the Betis game, with Endo dropping out for Jota.

Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:09:45 am
Have any of the Gordon links suggested it's dependent on Diaz leaving?

It's a logical assumption, given that the expectation is that Gordon would play LW. And the reporting around the Gordon stuff is that one of the reasons we didn't go for it is because we're well stocked in that position. I mean I think it's possible we could sustain it... but Diaz leaving at the same time does make more sense.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9698 on: Today at 11:46:02 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 11:33:59 am
Happy 1st August everyone, get me up to speed with the latest developments as I'm sure there's been many!

A lot of assessing.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9699 on: Today at 11:46:48 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:08:18 am
Aren;t most sources saying they're going to reject the offer? Barca prob upped the bid but want to pay it over the next 40 years.

Sport saying RB Leipzig have turned down their second offer (50m + 15m in add-ons which is more than his release clause)

Also you'd have to assume they would do the same if they ever put in a bid for Diaz

Quote
Leipzig want at least 55m guaranteed for Olmo, but Barcelona believe a 50m plus 15m in variables structure could be accepted. Yet Leipzig want the vast majority of that 50m to be paid within the next year, whereas Barcelona, as things stand, would need to separate the payment out across several years.

https://www.football-espana.net/2024/08/01/rb-leipzig-reject-second-barcelona-offer-for-dani-olmo
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9700 on: Today at 11:48:39 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:53:33 am
It is when you need to pick a side on the transfer thread and argue it year-round.


what about a 3rd team i want to transfer out of the Whingebags to another team but definitely not the Mingebags they are too tight for my liking. Bet they wont even give you an orange at half time because of Premier League profit and sustainability regulations.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9701 on: Today at 11:53:08 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:35:07 am
Which is exactly what they would do to us if they consequently switched their attentions to Diaz. And we are no more likely to accept.

Definitely. I'm increasingly of the view that the Diaz to Barcelona idea might be more wish fulfillment from his camp than reality. He's not even their second choice and there's a possibility he'd be slightly more expensive than Williams or Olmo
Online MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9702 on: Today at 11:59:20 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:46:48 am
Sport saying RB Leipzig have turned down their second offer (50m + 15m in add-ons which is more than his release clause)

Also you'd have to assume they would do the same if they ever put in a bid for Diaz

Barcelona are the strangest club in world football
Wonderful academy but so bad in the transfer market.
Olmo left Barcelona in 2014 now 10 years later they will pay have to pay over 65m as his release clause has expired & he doesnt score many goals.
Bizarre,
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9703 on: Today at 11:59:37 am »
Don't Barcelona still owe millions in transfer fees. Are clubs a bit scared to deal with them?
Offline Zimagic

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9704 on: Today at 12:02:26 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:14:38 am
I said pretend you've got no Monet
She just laughed and said ah, you're so funny
I said yeah?
Well I can't see anyone else who plays 6 in here

Are you sure
You want to play with a double pivot?
You want to do whatever other teams do?
Online jepovic

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9705 on: Today at 12:19:30 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:59:20 am
Barcelona are the strangest club in world football
Wonderful academy but so bad in the transfer market.
Olmo left Barcelona in 2014 now 10 years later they will pay have to pay over 65m as his release clause has expired & he doesnt score many goals.
Bizarre,
Driven by the fans , like a popularity contest.
Olmo just helped Spain become Champions and now hes hot as lava there, but his production in BL is abysmal
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9706 on: Today at 12:21:18 pm »
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9707 on: Today at 12:37:30 pm »
Rushie's way to old mate.  But looking at him there I think he would still be deadly with the over 60s team
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9708 on: Today at 12:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:08:51 am
Are you saying the real reason for the lack of signings is that we have no Monet?

 :wellin
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9709 on: Today at 12:44:31 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:59:20 am
Barcelona are the strangest club in world football
Wonderful academy but so bad in the transfer market.
Olmo left Barcelona in 2014 now 10 years later they will pay have to pay over 65m as his release clause has expired & he doesnt score many goals.
Bizarre,
Tbf I've seen a lot of Barca fans actually don't want him and are questioning why they are going for him when he is not what they need.

Offline Simplexity

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9710 on: Today at 12:47:05 pm »
Best hope Barca don't target Diaz this late. Their bids will be 50 million over 10 years and a 20million add on if Diaz wins the Balon d'or 3 times in a row.
Online Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9711 on: Today at 01:02:13 pm »
Theres no way wed fuck about with muppet terms anyway. The Fabinho and Henderson deals felt like they took an age as we made sure it was all sound. Must be shite for those clubs who have a player with their head turned and they turn up like Gazza with a couple of rods and a bag of tinnies.
Online MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9712 on: Today at 01:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 12:44:31 pm
Tbf I've seen a lot of Barca fans actually don't want him and are questioning why they are going for him when he is not what they need.
falvour on the month type signing.
Good euro's,good player but too slow & they need a winger of a goalscoring forward rather than more so a creator or link player like Olmo
Online Thereds01012023

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9713 on: Today at 01:14:55 pm »
There has been no contact between Liverpool and Newcastle since the deal fell through for Anthony Gordon, and there is no indications Newcastle would accept any fresh offers. [
@_ChrisBascombe
]

So we are into August no fresh links to any players, genuinely going into a season with 0 senior player signings.
Online Motty

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9714 on: Today at 01:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:38:39 am
Im trying to avoid taking this thread too seriously and the latest narrative is fairly ripe for some light mockery. But as for you

Why are you so angry? Moaning about moaning from a year ago is remarkable.
Why do you constantly keep making out people are angry just because they call you out for being negative all e time? Very strange behaviour 🤔

And yes we know you and a couple of others insist Slot doesn't want to assess at least some of the squad before making signings for those positions but for the love of Fowler can you stop going on about it and making multiple sarcastic posts like some 10 year old kid would do. We all know your stance on it so get a grip and move the fuck on.

I swear some of you are only on here to try and win some battle of the words and being right all the time and don't give a flying fuck about football?
Online Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9715 on: Today at 01:25:59 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:35:07 am
Which is exactly what they would do to us if they consequently switched their attentions to Diaz. And we are no more likely to accept.
Swap deal for De Jong as he'd be great in a double pivot.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9716 on: Today at 01:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Thereds01012023 on Today at 01:14:55 pm
There has been no contact between Liverpool and Newcastle since the deal fell through for Anthony Gordon, and there is no indications Newcastle would accept any fresh offers. [
@_ChrisBascombe
]

So we are into August no fresh links to any players, genuinely going into a season with 0 senior player signings.
.
Lynch said to not worry about those Bascombe comments about Gordon. Like its pretty natural there wouldnt be any talks since June and that theres still a very good chance talks will happen soon when the player is back from holiday and Liverpool is back in the UK

Plus Liverpool wants to see what happens with Luis Diaz as well.
Online G Richards

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9717 on: Today at 01:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 01:25:59 pm
Swap deal for De Jong as he'd be great in a double pivot.

This is the sort of thinking that could see a deal being done with Barcelona. They dont have much cash, but they still have some players we might like/need. Not sure on De Jongs wages though, I seem to remember they are very high?

On another note, with Summerville going to West Ham, and Heitinga joining the coaching team under Slot, and the very high praise Kudus has given based on his previous time under Heitinga, Im just wondering if there might be something in a possible Kudus deal this window? 

Gordon can wait and go down to a year next summer, and see if Newcastle are more inclined to deal then?
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9718 on: Today at 01:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:28:57 pm
.
Lynch said to not worry about those Bascombe comments about Gordon. Like its pretty natural there wouldnt be any talks since June and that theres still a very good chance talks will happen soon when the player is back from holiday and Liverpool is back in the UK

Plus Liverpool wants to see what happens with Luis Diaz as well.

Yeah, the next stage of this (if there is one) is him making his feelings clear when he joins back up with Newcastle over the weekend. They'll present him with a new contract IMO... if he signs, then that's that. If not, then you might see us come back to the table.
Online just Riggins?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9719 on: Today at 01:44:09 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:36:01 pm
This is the sort of thinking that could see a deal being done with Barcelona. They dont have much cash, but they still have some players we might like/need. Not sure on De Jongs wages though, I seem to remember they are very high?

On another note, with Summerville going to West Ham, and Heitinga joining the coaching team under Slot, and the very high praise Kudus has given based on his previous time under Heitinga, Im just wondering if there might be something in a possible Kudus deal this window? 

Gordon can wait and go down to a year next summer, and see if Newcastle are more inclined to deal then?

Hopefully. Kudus is the Salah replacement really, and Gordon the Diaz replacement. We need both realistically.

I read an Athletic article the other day saying Barca had tried to sell De Jong multiple times be he refuses to leave.
