« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 236 237 238 239 240 [241]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 418087 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9600 on: Today at 08:31:24 pm »
Ok, so we're looking to sell Gomez and Endo which means that we'll sign a centrehalf and number 6.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,009
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9601 on: Today at 08:47:55 pm »
https://x.com/PAdugout/status/1818732676787917059

Good man Anthony Gordon.

England international @anthonygordon has donated £10,000 to the victims of the mass stabbing in Southport on Monday
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,725
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9602 on: Today at 08:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:47:55 pm
https://x.com/PAdugout/status/1818732676787917059

Good man Anthony Gordon.

England international @anthonygordon has donated £10,000 to the victims of the mass stabbing in Southport on Monday

 :thumbup
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 991
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9603 on: Today at 08:51:27 pm »
Probably wont be a better time to sell Gomez to be honest. Hes had a few bad injuries, hasnt played in his best position for about 4 years and is nothing more than a mere utility man in the squad. Any time you can get big money for players like that you take it and invest it into specialists or players with more potential. I have huge respect for him as a player and person, hes handled himself so well in his time at the club and you sometimes cant put a value on someone like that being around the place, but he deserves to be starting regularly in the league in his best position. It feels a bit snide to call his time here a bit of a what if as hes still achieved so much and reached some ridiculous levels, but he really couldve been first choice for well over a decade without injuries. I can still remember laughing my head off when United paid £85m for Maguire when we had by far the superior English defender at the time and hed cost us peanuts.
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,991
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9604 on: Today at 09:04:15 pm »
Wouldn't blame Gomez if he wants to go. I just hope we can get a 6 and Gordon over the line. I've warmed to Gordon since he was first linked this summer. If the double pivot can learn to break the press easily, he could release all hell with the other forwards. He is more direct than Lucho. It would be a scary prospect facing him, Nunez/Jota/Gakpo, Mo, and Szobo in transition. Scary.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:07:43 pm by wemmick »
Logged

Online Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,355
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9605 on: Today at 09:08:00 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:50:27 pm
For fucks sake. Assessing the squad does not necessarily mean he's claiming to know fuck all about every single player.

It likely means the players in squad spots 19-25, say, who are just on the fringes. He probably wants to work out if these players can make a step up, particularly in a new system, before signing players to potentially either fill those spots or push current players down a level.  It's not exactly controversial as it was clearly done last year too with the likes of Quansah and Bradley. Incidentally it was suggested last year that Bradley could be a backup RB and most of the usual suspects in here shot it down.

At the same time, if there's an opportunity to sign a good player because of circumstances while we're doing this, we'll likely explore it.

Why is this so hard for people to grasp?
They just want to fucking moan about something, exactly like last summer when they acted like spoilt kids who haven't got their shiny new toy yet so slagged the club off at every turn.

They never disappoint in being miserable c*nts, seriously don't know why they bother following football as they don't seem to take any joy from it.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,002
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9606 on: Today at 09:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:51:27 pm
Probably wont be a better time to sell Gomez to be honest. Hes had a few bad injuries, hasnt played in his best position for about 4 years and is nothing more than a mere utility man in the squad. Any time you can get big money for players like that you take it and invest it into specialists or players with more potential. I have huge respect for him as a player and person, hes handled himself so well in his time at the club and you sometimes cant put a value on someone like that being around the place, but he deserves to be starting regularly in the league in his best position. It feels a bit snide to call his time here a bit of a what if as hes still achieved so much and reached some ridiculous levels, but he really couldve been first choice for well over a decade without injuries. I can still remember laughing my head off when United paid £85m for Maguire when we had by far the superior English defender at the time and hed cost us peanuts.

Probably not, but it all depends who we'd sign to replace him though. There was no better time to sell Torres but we still spunked most of the fee on Andy Carroll back in the day.


Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,168
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9607 on: Today at 09:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 09:08:00 pm
They just want to fucking moan about something, exactly like last summer when they acted like spoilt kids who haven't got their shiny new toy yet so slagged the club off at every turn.

They never disappoint in being miserable c*nts, seriously don't know why they bother following football as they don't seem to take any joy from it.

Luckily you get your joy from moaning about people moaning. ;)
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,168
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9608 on: Today at 09:20:47 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 09:04:15 pm
Wouldn't blame Gomez if he wants to go. I just hope we can get a 6 and Gordon over the line. I've warmed to Gordon since he was first linked this summer. If the double pivot can learn to break the press easily, he could release all hell with the other forwards. He is more direct than Lucho. It would be a scary prospect facing him, Nunez/Jota/Gakpo, Mo, and Szobo in transition. Scary.

It isn't that simple though once you become proficient at beating the press teams stop pressing and drop into a low block. You then get very few transitions.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9609 on: Today at 09:20:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:21:02 pm
Problem I have with that is that who is the star right winger we can get? There are not many around.

However there are a number that play off the left that are of a higher quality. I think we are undertaking a big downgrade in our attack.

A year is a long time in football. There's a chance someone explodes and becomes the obvious candidate to replace Mo. I also think it's an easier sell to tell someone they're coming in to be the starting RW rather than warm the bench.

My guess is Kudus, Minteh and Bakayoko will all be candidates. We obviously passed on Minteh this summer (possibly because we're eyeing a different Newcastle winger) but it may also have been that we didn't trust buying someone who's only played in Holland and Denmark. If he does brilliantly at Brighton his price will skyrocket but we'll be much more confident. On Kudus, a chance to see him under a more attack minded manager. And Bakayoko, I expect he'll make an interim move too - maybe to Brentford.

None will be as good as Mo but we just have to accept it. Can't keep him forever. There's successful teams across Europe who don't have a RW of Mo's level, so we can't let it hold us back.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:31:24 pm
Ok, so we're looking to sell Gomez and Endo which means that we'll sign a centrehalf and number 6.

Definitely feels like they're the sales we've decided on to create room in the squad.

As you say, suggests we plan on signing a CB and a holding midfielder... and maybe Gordon as a brucie bonus.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:25:16 pm by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,523
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9610 on: Today at 09:26:43 pm »
So who is a prime candidate for the under 24 controlling DM we want? Slim pickings out there.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9611 on: Today at 09:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:26:43 pm
So who is a prime candidate for the under 24 controlling DM we want? Slim pickings out there.

Saw some crappy Twitter links to Gourna-Douath from Salzburg, but feels a big leap to expect him to come in and make a difference right away.

Wharton, but that'd be a lot of money.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 991
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9612 on: Today at 09:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:14:51 pm
Probably not, but it all depends who we'd sign to replace him though. There was no better time to sell Torres but we still spunked most of the fee on Andy Carroll back in the day.

Depends how we approach it. We essentially need someone whos willing to be 4th choice centre back, potentially for only 12 months, but good enough to be a starter when needed. A lot have said it but Ibous profile coming from Leipzig is about the right level, whether thats Pacho, Guehi or whoever, who knows, but I wouldnt compare selling Gomez to selling Torres and I would certainly trust the club to invest it a lot more wisely than a barmy January window over a decade ago.

Part of me wonders if United end up signing De Ligt whether wed do the unthinkable and take a look at forcing Evertons hand over Branthwaite, which will probably cause quite a stir, but we were linked when he was at PSV and he would ordinarily be on our radar if he wasnt playing for the blues.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9613 on: Today at 09:39:51 pm »
We were heavily linked with Dacoure from Palace last season, probably came quite close to getting him. What kind of season did he go on to have?  Not that Im advocating for us to sign him, just with people mentioning Wharton, was wondering if he displaced Dacoure or played alongside him
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,269
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9614 on: Today at 09:40:25 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:32:44 pm
Pearce milks lady dogs?   :o

Don't knock it until you've tried it ....
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 991
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9615 on: Today at 09:41:42 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:39:51 pm
We were heavily linked with Dacoure from Palace last season, probably came quite close to getting him. What kind of season did he go on to have?  Not that Im advocating for us to sign him, just with people mentioning Wharton, was wondering if he displaced Dacoure or played alongside him

Think he blew his Achilles or something along those lines a few weeks into the season and missed the full year. Probably missed his chance at a big move too.
Logged

Offline Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9616 on: Today at 09:42:25 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 07:45:13 pm
Will be sad to see Joe leave, I think we will bring in Geertruida if he does leave.
he didn't look that good at the Euros.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,269
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9617 on: Today at 09:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:26:43 pm
So who is a prime candidate for the under 24 controlling DM we want? Slim pickings out there.

Slim pickings sucks. Slim Shady - that's where want to be.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,007
  • ...All the best
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9618 on: Today at 09:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:26:43 pm
So who is a prime candidate for the under 24 controlling DM we want? Slim pickings out there.
For all we know Arne could be perfectly content with Mac, Endo, Bajcetic and CJ as his DM options.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9619 on: Today at 09:47:52 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:41:42 pm
Think he blew his Achilles or something along those lines a few weeks into the season and missed the full year. Probably missed his chance at a big move too.

Oh right. Ouch. 
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9620 on: Today at 09:51:22 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 07:45:13 pm
Will be sad to see Joe leave, I think we will bring in Geertruida if he does leave.

Think it's hard to gauge what type of player we go for. I get the logic in suggesting Geertruida, given that like Gomez he's a bit of a utility player. But he was predominantly a RB for Slot, and we have Trent and Bradley there so how much impact would he have? You could maybe get a left-footed CB in the hope they could eventually replace Virgil, but their game time will be limited while he's here. Maybe it'd be someone who could also do LB, but again not sure how important that is when we have two LBs in Robbo and Tsimikas. Honestly, I'd just go sign another really good CB who could play alongside Virgil, given Konate's injury history. Let Ibou, Quansah and the new lad fight it out to partner Virgil, and then when Van Dijk needs a rest move Quansah over.
Logged

Online Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,355
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9621 on: Today at 09:56:54 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:16:54 pm
Luckily you get your joy from moaning about people moaning. ;)
Turn it in lad ffs, yeah my one post about the topic compared to you and the usual suspects moaning all over the place day and night are really comparable 😂😂😂😂
Logged

Online Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,355
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9622 on: Today at 10:08:11 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:39:51 pm
We were heavily linked with Dacoure from Palace last season, probably came quite close to getting him. What kind of season did he go on to have?  Not that Im advocating for us to sign him, just with people mentioning Wharton, was wondering if he displaced Dacoure or played alongside him
Kone, Thuram, Andre, Doucoure, Ignacio all wanted by Rawk last summer but not even mentioned this year? Almost like they weren't good enough and the club knew better than most supporters 😉
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,995
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9623 on: Today at 10:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:47:55 pm
https://x.com/PAdugout/status/1818732676787917059

Good man Anthony Gordon.

England international @anthonygordon has donated £10,000 to the victims of the mass stabbing in Southport on Monday

Honestly, for all the shithouse fuckery he gets up to on a football pitch that's made him one of the most punchable footballers in the Prem, every interview I've seen from him away from the pitch has suggested that he's actually a pretty sound lad.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,609
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9624 on: Today at 10:19:12 pm »
It feels a bit weird that weve delayed our transfer activity so that Slot can assess his options only to try and flog Gomez before hes even arrived back for pre-season. I appreciate that Gomez is unlikely to be first choice at CB or LB, but it would be disappointing to lose such a solid and versatile player when you consider the options we have right now.

Interesting that Gordon rumours seem to be heating up again. Still my first choice for the summer.
Logged

Online kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9625 on: Today at 10:20:35 pm »
west ham close to buying summerville so kudas is another one to look out for
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,960
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9626 on: Today at 10:24:15 pm »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 01:37:09 pm
Don't see why this window isn't possible, get going Richard

In:

Gordon: £70m
Geertruida: £30m
Kimmich £30m
Ait Nouri £30m
Angelys £0m
Wharton £75m

£235m

Out

Gomez £45m
Phillips £6m
Endo £13m
Diaz £50m
Morton £25m
Tsimikas £15m
Kelleher £20m

£174m in

Net spend £50m

Transform the team and only lose one starter. That's what I'll be doing on FIFA anyway...

😂

Okay.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9627 on: Today at 10:30:11 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 10:08:11 pm
Kone, Thuram, Andre, Doucoure, Ignacio all wanted by Rawk last summer but not even mentioned this year? Almost like they weren't good enough and the club knew better than most supporters 😉

 :D
No way. Rawk knows best. Slot and Edwards aren't working away behind the scenes trying to make things happen, they're sitting on their arse watching the players train to form an opinion on them and they'll start work in a week or 2
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 236 237 238 239 240 [241]   Go Up
« previous next »
 