I adore Joe Gomez and everything he has done for this club but he isn't first choice. If he wants to go off in search of first team football then I think its only fair we allow him to do that.



As someone above put it - he's 3rd choice RB, 4th choice CB (in Klopp's era - Klopp didn't fancy him as a CB for a long time) and 2nd choice LB.



If we sell Gomez, then IMO we need a CB and a LB. Or someone who can do both.



Robertson is 30, starting to pick up knocks and crucially lay-offs. Tsimikas isn't good enough IMO. We need a young LB who can come in and fight Robertson for that spot with the view to becoming our first choice LB over the next 2-3 seasons.



And a CB has always been a priority. Personally, I'd want the best we can get - a first choice. As there are some Konate doubts, Quansah is still relatively young and inexperienced and VVD needs to be protected.