« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 233 234 235 236 237 [238]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 413388 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,240
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9480 on: Today at 03:24:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:23:00 pm
I wouldn;t let Gomez go personally but the talk is he wants more regular footie at Centre Back as well. With Virj and Ibou and Quansah now ahead of him he won;t be getting that here.

Possibly, but that forces us back into the market then to get a centreback.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9481 on: Today at 03:24:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:21:39 pm
Cant say I am too thrilled about these Gomez rumours.

If we carry on this Trent inverting thing he's our best left back. Perfect if he was left footed.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9482 on: Today at 03:26:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:24:23 pm
Possibly, but that forces us back into the market then to get a centreback.

Go and get Hato. Can play left back and centre back. Allows Tsimikas to piss around another year with Salah.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,267
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9483 on: Today at 03:34:19 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:53:03 pm
That muted swap deal made sense for Gordon but if its now a straight up transfer youd be looking at what, 60-70m?

Reckon wed look elsewhere for what money.
let's keep it quiet please!
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,174
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9484 on: Today at 03:34:43 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:59:10 pm
the post-hoc rationalisation game is strong in that usual group of posters who swarm in on anyone that doesn't think John Henry is Tony Stark

 ;D
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,267
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9485 on: Today at 03:35:46 pm »
If we're really that set on Gordon then someone's leaving surely .. we'd be so unbalanced as a unit
Logged

Offline markiv

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9486 on: Today at 03:36:06 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 03:05:26 pm
Could be. What's Gordon like in that area?  Firmino was incredible at it by the way

From what I've seen he's excellent at it and I can see why we are interested in him. Our press is nowhere near what it used to be - Jota is probably the best one right now amongst the forwards, so Gordon will definitely improve us on that front.

I think Gordon is going to be a star and he's worth it. In his 1st season at Newcastle to scored 11 and assisted 10. That's quite close to Salah's numbers at Roma and slightly better than Mane's at Southampton. Obviously the data nerds will have a more detailed view on underlying numbers, but I can definitely see his output increasing at Liverpool. He's still very young and I can see him reaching Mane's numbers with us given the number of chances we create.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9487 on: Today at 03:37:21 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:35:46 pm
If we're really that set on Gordon then someone's leaving surely .. we'd be so unbalanced as a unit

The price of being opportunistic
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline redwillow

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9488 on: Today at 03:37:46 pm »
Gotta be worth it just for the bonus of not having Gordon run Trent ragged twice a year?
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,267
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9489 on: Today at 03:39:24 pm »
Still convinced that Spearman's had the wrong filter checked for 6 years on his laptop and the algo values left sided attackers at double their actual worth
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,089
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9490 on: Today at 03:39:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:24:23 pm
Possibly, but that forces us back into the market then to get a centreback.
We need another CB regardless.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 91
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9491 on: Today at 03:40:11 pm »
Would definitely like to keep Gomez he's still one of the best back up CB's in the league and would have to be replaced with us spending fairly big money but my word did him taking silly shots piss me off last season. Would not even consider him as a fullback. Yeah he has played there lots for us over the years but we don't need him there now Bradley has come through plus we have other decent looking young fullbacks in the academy now as well.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,240
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9492 on: Today at 03:40:31 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:39:24 pm
Still convinced that Spearman's had the wrong filter checked for 6 years on his laptop and the algo values left sided attackers at double their actual worth

You nerds best be right about Gordon being good.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,089
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9493 on: Today at 03:41:48 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:24:54 pm
If we carry on this Trent inverting thing he's our best left back. Perfect if he was left footed.
Is he? We really lacked width at times last season and playing Gomez there added to that. I think Gomez had a great season and he is the perfect utility player for our backline, but the difference between him and Robertson was pretty clear once he returned from injury.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,963
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9494 on: Today at 03:41:52 pm »
Imagine when he scores at Goodison
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,510
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9495 on: Today at 03:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:33:38 pm
I actually liked him at first. Said nice things aboot Rafa. Then all of sudden went off him. Did see him down off Walton rd doin work for charity though dropping off loadsa food  at some market an thought he was alright again. Think hed be good here

Yeah seems a sound lad, I do think the data nerds will love him and think he'll step up here.

Anthony Gordon 2023/24 PL stats:

11 goals
10 assists (3rd)
7 NPG vs Big 6 (1st)
4 assists vs Big 6 (1st)
6 penalties won (1st)
2nd youngest player with 10g/10a (Palmer)

Salah loves to smash the top 6 as well.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9496 on: Today at 03:43:11 pm »
I hope we are looking at Lacroix.
Only a year left on his contract.

I would prefer to keep Gomez though
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,437
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9497 on: Today at 03:44:13 pm »
I've been mentioning him for ages on here. Where the fuck have you or evreyone else been?  ;D
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,048
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9498 on: Today at 03:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:44:13 pm
I've been mentioning him for ages on here. Where the fuck have you or evreyone else been?  ;D

Samie lad you mention everyone :D
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,005
  • ...All the best
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9499 on: Today at 03:46:41 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:41:52 pm
Imagine when he scores at Goodison
Better yet a dive for pen in 90 min from which we score a winner.
Logged

Online tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,585
  • VAR is shite.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9500 on: Today at 03:47:15 pm »
Slot has said all along that wants time to evaluate his squad.

Perhaps after working with Bradley, Van Den Berg and Tsimikas for the past few weeks he thinks they are more than capable of being back ups and pushing starters.

With that in mind, if Gomez did express a desire for more playing time, or we simply think that money for a back up defender is too good to turn down.... I can definitely see the logic.
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,437
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9501 on: Today at 03:47:16 pm »
True but i've mentioned Lacroix a lot.  ;D
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,267
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9502 on: Today at 03:47:30 pm »
Gomez is our 3rd choice right back, our 3rd choice left back and our 4th choice centre back (who had a prospect promoted over him by Klopp in that position) - upgrading him this summer, ideally with a centre back, seems pretty reasonable and what we're trying to do
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9503 on: Today at 03:50:12 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:47:30 pm
Gomez is our 3rd choice right back, our 3rd choice left back and our 4th choice centre back (who had a prospect promoted over him by Klopp in that position) - upgrading him this summer, ideally with a centre back, seems pretty reasonable and what we're trying to do

Basically this. The fume on his player thread is very odd.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,792
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9504 on: Today at 03:51:55 pm »
Gomez is a great utility player, but he's 27 now and may want to nail down a starting spot at another club.

At RB we have Trent and Bradley
CB we have VVD, Konate, Quansah, Van Den Berg (could be off) - so potentially could play a bit here if VDB does.
LB Robertson, Tsimikas, and Chambers (maybe would go on loan) - so could get game time here too

We'd have to replace him with hopefully a good utility defender if he does go.

Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,048
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9505 on: Today at 03:52:37 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:51:55 pm
Gomez is a great utility player, but he's 27 now and may want to nail down a starting spot at another club.

At RB we have Trent and Bradley
CB we have VVD, Konate, Quansah, Van Den Berg (could be off) - so potentially could play a bit here if VDB does.
LB Robertson, Tsimikas, and Chambers (maybe would go on loan) - so could get game time here too

We'd have to replace him with hopefully a good utility defender if he does go.



Chambers was meant to be off to Wigan on loan, but Beck iirc hasn't been mentioned yet.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9506 on: Today at 03:53:00 pm »
We could sell Gomez and just keep VDB and promise him Joe's minutes. VDB has also played FB so he'd be a pretty much like for like replacement utility defender but is 5 years younger and we don't have to spend anything.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9507 on: Today at 04:01:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:24:23 pm
Possibly, but that forces us back into the market then to get a centreback.

I think we should anyway,Konate can break down at any time,Virg is 33 and Quansah is very young and inexperienced still.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9508 on: Today at 04:02:57 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:53:00 pm
We could sell Gomez and just keep VDB and promise him Joe's minutes. VDB has also played FB so he'd be a pretty much like for like replacement utility defender but is 5 years younger and we don't have to spend anything.

Thats a somewhat risky strategy given Gomez was brilliant last season and until very recently everything we knew about Van De Berg suggested he wasnt at the level needed.

Im all for giving him a chance but the reality is weve lost a stalwart defender in Matip, albeit one which only tended to play half a season, if we lose Gomez as well we absolutely have to replace them with at least one centre half and I dont think it can be Van De Berg for the reasons Ive said.

One more PLUS VDB is a possibility I think if were confident that he might be good enough.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9509 on: Today at 04:05:05 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:47:30 pm
Gomez is our 3rd choice right back, our 3rd choice left back and our 4th choice centre back (who had a prospect promoted over him by Klopp in that position) - upgrading him this summer, ideally with a centre back, seems pretty reasonable and what we're trying to do

It really is.

The elephant in the room when we've been discussing who to bring in is that our squad is pretty stacked. We can argue about quality but in terms of pure numbers our depth is insane, especially compared to previous seasons, given the emergence of the likes of Quansah, Bradley and Bajectic.

Anyone we bring in was also likely to result, or be dependent on, existing players leaving. Gomez leaving gives us room to bring in a CB, and similarly we aren't going to sign a DM with both Endo and Bajectic around, or a LB with both Robertson and Tsimikas around.

Ironically, the one spot we do have in the squad is for a right-sided forward, unless you really believe in Doak. If you expand that to space for a wide forward, I wouldn't be too sure that Gordon coming in means Diaz leaving.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,048
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9510 on: Today at 04:08:12 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:05:05 pm
It really is.

The elephant in the room when we've been discussing who to bring in is that our squad is pretty stacked. We can argue about quality but in terms of pure numbers our depth is insane, especially compared to previous seasons, given the emergence of the likes of Quansah, Bradley and Bajectic.

Anyone we bring in was also likely to result, or be dependent on, existing players leaving. Gomez leaving gives us room to bring in a CB, and similarly we aren't going to sign a DM with both Endo and Bajectic around, or a LB with both Robertson and Tsimikas around.

Ironically, the one spot we do have in the squad is for a right-sided forward, unless you really believe in Doak. If you expand that to space for a wide forward, I wouldn't be too sure that Gordon coming in means Diaz leaving.

Agree with all this, but hilariously, we've been playing Doak on the left...
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9511 on: Today at 04:08:15 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:47:30 pm
Gomez is our 3rd choice right back, our 3rd choice left back and our 4th choice centre back (who had a prospect promoted over him by Klopp in that position) - upgrading him this summer, ideally with a centre back, seems pretty reasonable and what we're trying to do

Yeah it's odd - loads on here want us to sign a CB (myself included), which would push Gomez down to 5th choice in his preferred position and he's basically 3rd choice in the only other positions he plays at FB. Meanwhile he'll still fetch a good fee, so he's basically the ideal candidate to move on?

Thing is his position (as utility defensive option) is by no means a weakness in the squad, but if we're going to improve the defence I think the attitude either has to be go out and get the best defenders you can, and then Quansah/Konate drop down to 2nd/3rd/whatever choice - that improves you. Failing that, if you have players there who are no longer young and you know they're realistically never going to be starters (Gomez, Tsimikas) then go out and get young players with bags of potential who might be starters, down the line.

You know what you're getting with Tsimikas and Gomez and they're good players, but they're not the future of the Liverpool defence.  If you can improve - you should. The same for any part of the team.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,226
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9512 on: Today at 04:10:17 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:08:12 pm
Agree with all this, but hilariously, we've been playing Doak on the left...

Played on the right in our only game so far.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9513 on: Today at 04:11:35 pm »
We're only a few hours away from Pearce rubbishing this rumour anyway.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,048
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9514 on: Today at 04:11:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:10:17 pm
Played on the right in our only game so far.

I didn't see Betis, think he was on the left v Preston though. If not, there was definitely a story that surprisingly, Samie posted that we see him as a left winger.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,390
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9515 on: Today at 04:13:35 pm »
Quote
🥇| If Joe Gomez is sold, a replacement would have to come in. Interest in the defender is strong. [@ptgorst]
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,987
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9516 on: Today at 04:17:54 pm »
Lose Gomez and Matip and you've got to go out and buy two centre backs and Yoro and Calafiori already off the market.

We need a CB even with Gomez.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,876
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9517 on: Today at 04:20:03 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:35:46 pm
If we're really that set on Gordon then someone's leaving surely .. we'd be so unbalanced as a unit

Is it so unbelievable that we'd sign the Salah replacement a season in advance to avoid being left in a desperate situation?

(yes)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 233 234 235 236 237 [238]   Go Up
« previous next »
 