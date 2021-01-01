Gomez is our 3rd choice right back, our 3rd choice left back and our 4th choice centre back (who had a prospect promoted over him by Klopp in that position) - upgrading him this summer, ideally with a centre back, seems pretty reasonable and what we're trying to do



Yeah it's odd - loads on here want us to sign a CB (myself included), which would push Gomez down to 5th choice in his preferred position and he's basically 3rd choice in the only other positions he plays at FB. Meanwhile he'll still fetch a good fee, so he's basically the ideal candidate to move on?Thing is his position (as utility defensive option) is by no means a weakness in the squad, but if we're going to improve the defence I think the attitude either has to be go out and get the best defenders you can, and then Quansah/Konate drop down to 2nd/3rd/whatever choice - that improves you. Failing that, if you have players there who are no longer young and you know they're realistically never going to be starters (Gomez, Tsimikas) then go out and get young players with bags of potential who might be starters, down the line.You know what you're getting with Tsimikas and Gomez and they're good players, but they're not the future of the Liverpool defence. If you can improve - you should. The same for any part of the team.