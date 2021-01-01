The reason we know that assess the squad is, at best, only part of the picture, is weve been actively trying to buy at least one player before he could even start to assess the squad. Its a line that doesnt match with the behind the scenes reality of what were actually doing. Its PR speak. He was saying were not signing anyone yet because I want to assess the squad at the same time we were actively trying to sign someone!



*Edit* Im sure we assess the squad - hopefully we do it all the time. Im sure Slot wants to do it when hes on the ground at training and in the dugout in games. The issue with it is its explanatory power for why weve not bought anyone yet. Thats the thing which is silly, and which I dont believe. It may explain why weve not tried to buy a 6 yet or not tried to buy a backup LB but it doesnt explain why weve not signed anyone. Because weve tried too!



If we're accepting that we really went for it with Gordon, it's probably because there was a bit of possible opportunistic poaching that appeared at our door. That isn't mutually exclusive with the idea that Slot wants time to fully assess the squad before we commit to actively pursuing targets.Anyway, we'll see. As far as I'm concerned, Slot and Hughes made it pretty clear they'd be assessing the squad and didn't expect much to happen until August, but also that it would be a surprise if we didn't sign anyone. I'll take those comments at face value.