Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9280 on: Today at 09:32:14 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:28:24 am
Who have we been trying to buy?
Must be that business with Staveley flashing her knickers, winking and saying "come over here and I'll give you a good old Gordon over"
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9281 on: Today at 09:38:51 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:19:38 am
The reason we know that assess the squad is, at best, only part of the picture, is weve been actively trying to buy at least one player before he could even start to assess the squad. Its a line that doesnt match with the behind the scenes reality of what were actually doing. Its PR speak. He was saying were not signing anyone yet because I want to assess the squad at the same time we were actively trying to sign someone!

*Edit* Im sure we assess the squad - hopefully we do it all the time. Im sure Slot wants to do it when hes on the ground at training and in the dugout in games. The issue with it is its explanatory power for why weve not bought anyone yet. Thats the thing which is silly, and which I dont believe. It may explain why weve not tried to buy a 6 yet or not tried to buy a backup LB but it doesnt explain why weve not signed anyone. Because weve tried too!

If we're accepting that we really went for it with Gordon, it's probably because there was a bit of possible opportunistic poaching that appeared at our door. That isn't mutually exclusive with the idea that Slot wants time to fully assess the squad before we commit to actively pursuing targets.

Anyway, we'll see. As far as I'm concerned, Slot and Hughes made it pretty clear they'd be assessing the squad and didn't expect much to happen until August, but also that it would be a surprise if we didn't sign anyone. I'll take those comments at face value.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9282 on: Today at 09:46:06 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:27:20 am
Well.

Not sure you can really properly assess players until they've played competitive matches.

I imagine you need a full season or two to make a fair judgement.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9283 on: Today at 09:54:19 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:12:31 pm
This is quickly becoming one of those comments people just make without actually thinking about what it means. Slot said he needs time to assess the squad, should that have been read as a metaphor instead? Why is it so hard to believe that he wants to spend a bit of time working with and talking to some of the players, particularly in positions that require a bit of a tweak in responsibilities?
this is so tangential and missing the point that it reads like it was chatgpt or something. that last sentence... ;D where on earth did you pluck that from?!

it was said that Slot required recent training sessions to realise that Endo wasn't a good fit for his deepest midfield roles, and I said that he wouldn't have needed training to assess that. pretty clear and simple point, the rest just seems like you've seen "PR" and gone off on some unrelated tangent based on some preexisting bugbear
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9284 on: Today at 09:55:06 am »
Barcelona really trying to push out Raphinha but he doesnt want to go to Saudi
He is someone who could move late in the window for a decent fee but perhaps a bit old and doesnt score enough
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9285 on: Today at 10:04:59 am »
No thanks next please, you had put Raphinha in the same out tray as Kavlin Philips

Anyway too old only u25 allowed in to Club Slot
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9286 on: Today at 10:09:21 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:54:19 am
this is so tangential and missing the point that it reads like it was chatgpt or something. that last sentence... ;D where on earth did you pluck that from?!

it was said that Slot required recent training sessions to realise that Endo wasn't a good fit for his deepest midfield roles, and I said that he wouldn't have needed training to assess that. pretty clear and simple point, the rest just seems like you've seen "PR" and gone off on some unrelated tangent based on some preexisting bugbear

It's a pretty direct response to your post, CC. I don't really see the tangent.

Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 02:16:18 pm
there's not a chance that it required seeing him in training to come to an assessment on Endo. This idea that these professionals require face to face viewing to assess a footballer's on ball ability is just a nonsense - the PR chat is being taken much too literally

I was quite clearly disagreeing with this assertion, but I can see you're trying to wind it back now, which is fine. Next time though, you can just say something like 'yep, fair point', or jump on Chat like I do.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9287 on: Today at 10:10:23 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:04:59 am
No thanks next please, you had put Raphinha in the same out tray as Kavlin Philips

Anyway too old only u25 allowed in to Club Slot

I think we'd all be delighted if our business ended with Raphina and Phillips bolstering our ranks.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9288 on: Today at 10:14:26 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:09:21 am
It's a pretty direct response to your post, CC. I don't really see the tangent.

I was quite clearly disagreeing with this assertion, but I can see you're trying to wind it back now, which is fine. Next time though, you can just say something like 'yep, fair point', or jump on Chat like I do.
haha! fact you're not engaging or just accepting you went off on one, and instead putting up a front pretending i've dialed something back (i haven't - i was right the first time and happy to stick with it), is denialism at its finest!

you asked "Why is it so hard to believe that he wants to spend a bit of time working with and talking to some of the players, particularly in positions that require a bit of a tweak in responsibilities?"

clearly you had a comprehension issue, if you took from my simple message that I'm disbelieving that Slot would want to do that! ;D it's allowed, you can just say 'oops yep, I made a leap there sorry'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9289 on: Today at 10:16:56 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:10:23 am
I think we'd all be delighted if our business ended with Raphina and Phillips bolstering our ranks.

You do like Mr Philips don't you. It's the shoes isn't it. You have a shoe fetish be honest
