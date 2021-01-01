I can never quite understand it - we're regularly cited as having one of the biggest wage bills in world football but when you start looking at individual players, none of them are really on that much? Salah aside of course, our highest earners (by some distance) are the likes of VVD/Ali/Trent (as you'd expect) but they're all on wages in the region of £200k (reportedly). Meanwhile over at Arsenal you've got loads of players hitting that mark and well above it - both Jesus and Havertz are on a reported £250k+ a week and Rice is only coming in just below that. We know fine well we wouldn't sign a new player on those wages, yet Arsenal are somehow making it work with far less revenue than us. Comparisons to other clubs are arguably less useful - City are undoubtedly paying players off the books, Utd have PSR problems stemming in part from profligate spending and Madrid are on a different planet really commercially. That said, I think we must be able to stretch a little further?





Our wage bill has been massive in recent years compared to Arsenal. Weve spent 100s millions more.That gap will close when the new deals for Martinelli, Saliba. Odergaard, Saka etc land in the published accounts. Youll see Arsenal move from a phase of high transfer spend and lower wages to build the squad to higher wages and lower spend to retain the squad. Similar to us between 2017-2019 and 2019 to 2022. They wont have Covid in the middle so that may be the main difference.I wouldnt take reported wages as gospel. Theres no way the reported players weekly wages for Liverpool align with the published wage bill. Salah for example is reportedly on 350-400k but theres been claims he can potentially earn more than double that when other factors are included. Hes likely one of the extreme examples in the squad since his image rights will be so big. But as a general principle youd expect other players at Liverpool to have incentivised contracts that bolster their pay considerably more than the reported weekly wages. From what I was told about 5 years ago Liverpools contracts were incentivised considerably more than other top PL clubs who generally had higher base. No idea if thats still true.I think the notion of whether we could have stretched more is one worth discussion. Weve spent way more on our squad than Arsenal in the last 3-5 years. It comes in at 100s millions more over that period. But weve had bigger income during that time. The point for discussion isnt about net transfer spend that loads of people get stuck on, its about overall squad investment (including staff) over a 3-5 year period relevant to revenues. Additionally is about other non playing investments, how they are funded and the clubs financial model and risk they take within that to fund squad investment (wages + transfers in that order).