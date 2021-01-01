« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8960 on: Today at 07:05:14 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:16:23 am
I take it Frendrup is media story only?
I hope so. Too one-paced for the Premier League. Hed be found out with his lack of athleticism.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8961 on: Today at 07:46:23 am
i would be surprised if we signed Gordon this summer
Diaz i dont think will attract a big bid & i dont think we would be that determined to sell him. PSG( & Barcelona have other links.
I guess you couldnt rule out Chelsea coming in with a bid.

the time to get Gordon was end of june we need more so defensive signings too
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8962 on: Today at 07:53:34 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:17:45 am
That the fella who was taken off after about 25 minutes at the euros cause he was woeful?

Holland midfield was crap at the Euros. Badly missed Koopmeiners and De Jong.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8963 on: Today at 08:03:43 am
One of the factors that led to Liverpool turning down the offer from Marseille for Endo was that they believe there are a lack of suitable, affordable and available No. 6s in the market. [@JamesPearceLFC]

Considering Liverpool have a young squad with potential, this was never going to be a busy summer. [@JamesPearceLFC]

If we actually dont sign anyone thats hilarious. The nerds will be on big time fraud watch Im afraid.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8964 on: Today at 08:06:50 am
This thread reminds me of that Only Fools and Horses episode where Rodney iirc is going BUY BUY BUY... SELL SELL SELL.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8965 on: Today at 08:07:37 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 05:36:31 pm
I can never quite understand it - we're regularly cited as having one of the biggest wage bills in world football but when you start looking at individual players, none of them are really on that much? Salah aside of course, our highest earners (by some distance) are the likes of VVD/Ali/Trent (as you'd expect) but they're all on wages in the region of £200k (reportedly). Meanwhile over at Arsenal you've got loads of players hitting that mark and well above it - both Jesus and Havertz are on a reported £250k+ a week and Rice is only coming in just below that. We know fine well we wouldn't sign a new player on those wages, yet Arsenal are somehow making it work with far less revenue than us. Comparisons to other clubs are arguably less useful - City are undoubtedly paying players off the books, Utd have PSR problems stemming in part from profligate spending and Madrid are on a different planet really commercially. That said, I think we must be able to stretch a little further?


Our wage bill has been massive in recent years compared to Arsenal. Weve spent 100s millions more.

That gap will close when the new deals for Martinelli, Saliba. Odergaard, Saka etc land in the published accounts.  Youll see Arsenal move from a phase of high transfer spend and lower wages to build the squad to higher wages and lower spend to retain the squad. Similar to us between 2017-2019 and 2019 to 2022. They wont have Covid in the middle so that may be the main difference.

I wouldnt take reported wages as gospel. Theres no way the reported players weekly wages for Liverpool align with the published wage bill. Salah for example is reportedly on 350-400k but theres been claims he can potentially earn more than double that when other factors are included. Hes likely one of the  extreme examples in the squad since his image rights will be so big. But as a general principle youd expect other players at Liverpool to have incentivised contracts that bolster their pay considerably more than the reported weekly wages. From what I was told about 5 years ago Liverpools contracts were incentivised considerably more than other top PL clubs who generally had higher base. No idea if thats still true.

I think the notion of whether we could have stretched more is one worth discussion. Weve spent way more on our squad than Arsenal in the last 3-5 years. It comes in at 100s millions more over that period. But weve had bigger income during that time. The point for discussion isnt about net transfer spend that loads of people get stuck on, its about overall squad investment (including staff) over a 3-5 year period relevant to revenues. Additionally is about other non playing investments, how they are funded and the clubs financial model and risk they take within that to fund squad investment (wages + transfers in that order).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8966 on: Today at 08:08:58 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:03:43 am


Considering Liverpool have a young squad with potential, this was never going to be a busy summer. [@JamesPearceLFC]


Lines like this make me laugh. Next season the squad will be young still as well. And the year after. Young squads don't get ancient very quickly.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8967 on: Today at 08:09:51 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:03:43 am
One of the factors that led to Liverpool turning down the offer from Marseille for Endo was that they believe there are a lack of suitable, affordable and available No. 6s in the market. [@JamesPearceLFC]

Considering Liverpool have a young squad with potential, this was never going to be a busy summer. [@JamesPearceLFC]

If we actually dont sign anyone thats hilarious. The nerds will be on big time fraud watch Im afraid.

A whole day yesterday discussing suitable no6s and now you just blown the whistle on it. What will we have to discuss today. Fuck all. I will be making by protest posters today, Mr Howard you get the torches ready
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8968 on: Today at 08:10:59 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:08:58 am
Lines like this make me laugh. Next season the squad will be young still as well. And the year after. Young squads don't get ancient very quickly.
I think it's more about the potential no? I'd rather see Sepp, Bajcetic etc play than some random buy just to fill up the squad.
