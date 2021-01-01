« previous next »
At 15 they're playing youth team football and are still very much developing physically. At 18 they're playing first team football (the top talents) so it's a better gauge. There will always be players who look boss in your youth team at 15-16 who never amount to anything in first team football.

Ibe wasn't a talent problem but his head wasn't right. Sterling looked the business at 15-16 and was playing regularly in our first team at 17.

And for a sterling there is a Rhian brewster, jermone Sinclair, Dani Pacheco Jay Spearing 😉. I do think buying at 15 is a good idea, but think the macallister type going to Brighton, Wharton at Palace etc we should try more in. Now I didn't know these players before they moved to Brighton or Palace etc but that's why we have our data geeks and rovering about scouts
We're prepared to do that, but we're not getting players over the line: Bellingham, Tchouameni, Caicedo. 

If nothing else getting loads of top young players at a cheap price is good business sense: Hoever, Van Den Berg, Brewster, Solanke, Ibe all players signed cheap who fetched/will fetch the club healthy fees which then gives us more of a budget to go in for top end players. And if you can get players like Elliott and Bradley in your first team it saves you a fortune as well.

Only really on our own terms though - like I'd be willing to bet in all those instances, the packages we were offering financially to the players were dwarved by what they've ended up on at Madrid/Chelsea. The players may well have gone elsewhere anyway, but we'll never know.

What we do know is that City/Utd pay higher wages than us, and looking at Arsenal's recent signings, they're also gonna offer much higher wages to new players. At the top end of the market I'm not sure the issue is so much transfer fees as it is wages. We pay well, but only really when a player has proved himself, not off the bat. The types of clubs we are competing against at the very top end of the market pretty much all pay better wages at signing than we will, so you're asking players to look beyond the money and look at the sporting proposition and not that many players are gonna do that. Even those who do, whilst they might rule out Chelsea/Utd/PSG, they're still gonna look at City/Arsenal/Madrid. It's very difficult to compete in this area without being willing to put up £250k+ wages. Not that I'm saying we should like, but that's a big part of the reason we struggle to entertain signings in this bracket.
