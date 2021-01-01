The problem is I dont think theres anyone who fits the profile of your last paragraph and whoever does would probably cost 60m+.



I think you're probably right and it goes to show how good a deal Konate was at 35 million despite his obvious injury problems.If there's too many things to do in one summer I could understand it, maybe just go with Sepp VDB and re-evaluate next summer, but to me, it doesn't seem like we're trying to do loads of business this summer, I don't think it's any coincidence we're nearly in August and basically nothing has happened. If we were to sell VDB (amongst other squad players) and don't have our eyes set on 3/4 purchases then it'd be very silly not to sign a quality centre half this window. I'm not sure it'd be quite as stupid as selling Lovren and not replacing him in 2020 but still. We can deffo improve on Sepp IMO and it would hardly be over the top to sign a centre half of real quality. Van Dijk is getting on a bit, Quansah is young and the other two are really injury prone.