Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8840 on: Today at 02:40:49 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:31:57 pm
Not sure about the chant but Im getting the banner ready which says FSG out. Steve Holland in.

Thatll show em.

I don't know who the fuck this steve Holland guy is but all I know is I'm tried of living on bread and soup while those rich fuckers in Manchester and London live like spoilt kings. On top of that we have to listen to Fsg apologists on Rawk. I'm right behind you brother Howard when the bullets start flying. Plus there still is the atomic bomb guy as a last resort if a quick retreat is needed
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8841 on: Today at 02:41:31 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:30:16 pm
Guess its a sign how English players have evolved the last 5-10 years because during the Kenny/Rodgers era everyone groaned when we were linked to English players  ;D

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8842 on: Today at 02:44:08 pm
Wharton is not leaving this summer and when he does I dont think we could justify spending 70m+ on a DM. A proper all phases DM like Rodri or Macallister yes, but is Wharton that type of player?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8843 on: Today at 02:49:07 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:35:26 pm
The problem is I dont think theres anyone who fits the profile of your last paragraph and whoever does would probably cost 60m+.

I think you're probably right and it goes to show how good a deal Konate was at 35 million despite his obvious injury problems.

If there's too many things to do in one summer I could understand it, maybe just go with Sepp VDB and re-evaluate next summer, but to me, it doesn't seem like we're trying to do loads of business this summer, I don't think it's any coincidence we're nearly in August and basically nothing has happened. If we were to sell VDB (amongst other squad players) and don't have our eyes set on 3/4 purchases then it'd be very silly not to sign a quality centre half this window. I'm not sure it'd be quite as stupid as selling Lovren and not replacing him in 2020 but still. We can deffo improve on Sepp IMO and it would hardly be over the top to sign a centre half of real quality. Van Dijk is getting on a bit, Quansah is young and the other two are really injury prone.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8844 on: Today at 02:49:23 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:44:08 pm
Wharton is not leaving this summer and when he does I dont think we could justify spending 70m+ on a DM. A proper all phases DM like Rodri or Macallister yes, but is Wharton that type of player?
I think he has that type of potential. Think he's a better fit than almost anyone we have been linked with the past few years, bar Tchouameni.

We could also use another left footed player in the squad.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8845 on: Today at 02:50:19 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 02:27:56 pm
Wharton, Gordon and a Left sided defender (CB/FB).

Do it John.

Tone it down, Frottage.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8846 on: Today at 03:08:28 pm
Wharton rhymes with Morton. So there.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8847 on: Today at 03:24:54 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:44:08 pm
Wharton is not leaving this summer and when he does I dont think we could justify spending 70m+ on a DM. A proper all phases DM like Rodri or Macallister yes, but is Wharton that type of player?

He is yes.
