If we are playing a double pivot (which everything so far points to that) does that change the requirement and why Endo is seen as surplus to requirements i.e. he struggles playing the ball quickly etc.
Jones, Macca, Gravenberch, Bajcetic are all double pivot players i.e. players who do everything. Bajcetic can't be ready for a full season as first choice so it does make sense we want to replace Endo with that 1st choice midfielder.
Elliot, Szoboszlai are seen as 10's in this sytem.
I cant imagine Gravenberch as a double pivot in PL. Far too poor defensively. I think he will be sold, if not now then next window
Jones maybe, but hes unproven there at top level.
So we definitely need another CM.
FWIW I think Szobo has all the tools to be a great 2-way CM except the focus, but slot thinks differently
It's interesting that Slot sees Szobo and Elliott as #10 players, not any of the attackers like Salah or Gakpo. That suggests that this role has quite important defensive duties,