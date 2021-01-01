I think if that bid came again now we'd accept it. Something has changed for us to leak it



Given where the news has come from youve got to assume its come from the club.Im not sure why they are leaking the news. Maybe to set expectation on the price they want. Maybe to solidify interest from clubs into a bid wed accept.I think the obvious conclusion (which may not be correct) is that we are looking to move Endo on if the right bid comes in. The follow on conclusion (which again is the most logical but also may be incorrect) is that well have a replacement lined up.Interesting though. Along with the Gordon thing a few weeks ago, probably the most interesting transfer stuff thats happened for us this summer.