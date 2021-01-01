« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8680 on: Yesterday at 11:18:14 pm
https://youtu.be/ryHjMu64s-M?si=z8nCjjLbQjMxi1as

David Lynch basically saying that he's for sale.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8681 on: Yesterday at 11:18:56 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:03:00 pm
I don't really think we do "transfer budgets" in the sense of having X to spend each window, I think the club essentially look at:
a) gaps in the squad, against which we look at the best targets available for a price that the club is content to spend (eg VVD, Alisson, Szoboszlai); and
b) opportunities to buy people at a cost the club think represents good business / low risk insofar as we either get a talent or a return on our money (eg. Gakpo).

However, the club could by all means raise £50m or so quite promptly this summer by selling Endo (c£15m?), Morton (£15m?) and VDB (c£18m?). We've apparently set asking prices of £20m each for the latter pair but I'd be surprised if we didn't do deals for a little less for the right structure, or if the right clauses were included. That would give the club a huge chunk of money towards a new holding midfielder. If you assume that we have enough in the bank for a centre back too, then we should be able to address two key areas of relative weakness quite effectively. Anything beyond that I'd expect would be predicated on a player leaving - eg we might move for Gordon if we sold Diaz.

I feel the same we probably have to sell someone to make room , also we have alot and I mean alot of good young players coming through, the only problem seems to be all the good ones appear to be midfielders in the 8 type of role, if we want players like Nyoni and the chelsea lad coming to us to progress, aswell as koumas, Morton, Clark , gravenberch etc etc then we need to maybe sell players like Jones who are quite often injured and maybe playing a secondary role to players like Szobo and Macca. *edit forgot players like Macconell. Danns(not mid but you see what i mean )
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:22:09 pm by Lubeh
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8682 on: Yesterday at 11:21:19 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 10:51:21 pm
Endo seemed to struggle in the Betis match and in the training live stream. He looks like a duck out of water in this system. Moving on might be the right decision for all. We need a 6 who is really good on the ball if we are playing out from the back and through the opposition's shape.


He also did when he signed last August. It took him a couple of months to adapt before he was really trusted to play outside Europa League games (only started twice before December in the league). But at the same time he was signed to be back up and then was overplayed.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8683 on: Yesterday at 11:21:32 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 10:26:23 pm
Slot will build his team around Curtis Jones.

I mean ...we've all had a drink, but come on...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8684 on: Yesterday at 11:22:51 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:21:32 pm
I mean ...we've all had a drink, but come on...

I dont drink anymore but when was reading that i thought I had been!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8685 on: Yesterday at 11:30:11 pm
We need a top quality defensive midfielder who will go straight into the first 11 if we want to be serious this season. To me that's the biggest hole in the squad.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8686 on: Yesterday at 11:31:15 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:18:14 pm
https://youtu.be/ryHjMu64s-M?si=z8nCjjLbQjMxi1as

David Lynch basically saying that he's for sale.

Also says:

"It's my understanding that the player hasn't quite worked his way into Slot's plans so far in this pre season."
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8687 on: Yesterday at 11:37:13 pm
I wonder if Arne doesn't rate Endo as much as some on Rawk do. Interesting to see what happens
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8688 on: Yesterday at 11:57:59 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:31:15 pm
Also says:

"It's my understanding that the player hasn't quite worked his way into Slot's plans so far in this pre season."

Judging solely on the Betis game he did look very much a Dofur (do for now) option but I think by season start he may well be replaced, a shame as i like him but i think he may well be too slow of pace and maybe even mind, to play this new way. (not saying he is stupid just saying game intelligence and real intelligence are two different things.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8689 on: Today at 12:12:15 am
Assuming weve identified someone else for his spot or we believe Bajcetic is ready to the step up, I can see why we would do this. Endo had more of an impact than I expected, but hes a year older and we have an opportunity to almost break even.
