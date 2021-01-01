I don't really think we do "transfer budgets" in the sense of having X to spend each window, I think the club essentially look at:a) gaps in the squad, against which we look at the best targets available for a price that the club is content to spend (eg VVD, Alisson, Szoboszlai); andb) opportunities to buy people at a cost the club think represents good business / low risk insofar as we either get a talent or a return on our money (eg. Gakpo).However, the club could by all means raise £50m or so quite promptly this summer by selling Endo (c£15m?), Morton (£15m?) and VDB (c£18m?). We've apparently set asking prices of £20m each for the latter pair but I'd be surprised if we didn't do deals for a little less for the right structure, or if the right clauses were included. That would give the club a huge chunk of money towards a new holding midfielder. If you assume that we have enough in the bank for a centre back too, then we should be able to address two key areas of relative weakness quite effectively. Anything beyond that I'd expect would be predicated on a player leaving - eg we might move for Gordon if we sold Diaz.
Endo seemed to struggle in the Betis match and in the training live stream. He looks like a duck out of water in this system. Moving on might be the right decision for all. We need a 6 who is really good on the ball if we are playing out from the back and through the opposition's shape.
Slot will build his team around Curtis Jones.
I mean ...we've all had a drink, but come on...
https://youtu.be/ryHjMu64s-M?si=z8nCjjLbQjMxi1asDavid Lynch basically saying that he's for sale.
Also says:"It's my understanding that the player hasn't quite worked his way into Slot's plans so far in this pre season."
