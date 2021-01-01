I don't really think we do "transfer budgets" in the sense of having X to spend each window, I think the club essentially look at:

a) gaps in the squad, against which we look at the best targets available for a price that the club is content to spend (eg VVD, Alisson, Szoboszlai); and

b) opportunities to buy people at a cost the club think represents good business / low risk insofar as we either get a talent or a return on our money (eg. Gakpo).



However, the club could by all means raise £50m or so quite promptly this summer by selling Endo (c£15m?), Morton (£15m?) and VDB (c£18m?). We've apparently set asking prices of £20m each for the latter pair but I'd be surprised if we didn't do deals for a little less for the right structure, or if the right clauses were included. That would give the club a huge chunk of money towards a new holding midfielder. If you assume that we have enough in the bank for a centre back too, then we should be able to address two key areas of relative weakness quite effectively. Anything beyond that I'd expect would be predicated on a player leaving - eg we might move for Gordon if we sold Diaz.



I feel the same we probably have to sell someone to make room , also we have alot and I mean alot of good young players coming through, the only problem seems to be all the good ones appear to be midfielders in the 8 type of role, if we want players like Nyoni and the chelsea lad coming to us to progress, aswell as koumas, Morton, Clark , gravenberch etc etc then we need to maybe sell players like Jones who are quite often injured and maybe playing a secondary role to players like Szobo and Macca. *edit forgot players like Macconell. Danns(not mid but you see what i mean )