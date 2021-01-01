

Fabinho was the beneficiary of 3 incredibly high energy, tactically astute work horses rotated in front of him (Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner).



What about when he played with Thiago with Hendo as the midfield runner?Hendo used to make runs to create overloads on the flanks so our actual midfield was him and Thiago who were slow. Hendo couldn't protect them from the flank.The truth is that technical ability, tactical awareness and some strength in duels are the most important things not pace.Fab's role before them was really underrated because he had to be near perfect every game and the guys directly manning the defence.That's why it's hard to find a player like that. If he was quick but not tactically clued in, it wouldn't have worked because he'd have been making the wrong decisions and getting bypassed easily. Hendo and Gini were good but Fab elevated them and made them more effective. The evidence is there when they were playing before him.