We haven't come close to replacing Hendo, although granted thats pretty hard to do. At his peak he was a physical marvel with a complete tactical mastery and nobody took liberties on either team  ;D.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:26:27 am
We have fast midfielders, though. People act like we need even more pace in there, Dom, Curtis and Gravenberch are three of the most athletic midfielders in the league.

Endos issue isnt just a lack of pace, his issue is hes poor positionally and pretty limited on the ball, that doesnt mean he cant play good passes - he can - but his decision making with the ball is pretty average.

We were willing to spend that much money on Caicedo because he was probably the last potentially elite defensive midfielder available for a few years. He isnt prolifically quick but hes a good athlete and solid technically. The partnership of him and Mac Allister was one of the best in the league, with and without the ball, I wasnt shocked we wanted to replicate it here with us.

Im not denying pace can get you out of trouble in games, but if Im signing a midfielder, it isnt high on the list of most important attributes IMO. There have been too many great ones that didnt have it for it to be so important, whilst some of the faster midfielders have often struggled once their legs have gone or injuries have slowed them down a bit. Chamberlain is probably the best example of a player who had pace but simply never had the IQ or technical ability to have a long career as a centre mid. It worked for a while, he had the injuries and he eventually became a bit of a utility player rather than a specialist at anything as he didnt have outstanding attributes elsewhere to fall back on.

Youd rather a player had pace than didnt, of course, but I keep reading people saying we need to add more pace, we need to add more athleticism, whereas Im thinking we need to add more brains, more discipline, more control.

Jones and Gravenberch are not two of the most athletic midfielders in the league, what league do you watch? ;D
Pace doesn't really matter in midfield. It's about positioning.

Fab was never quick but he positioning was spot on in terms of when to press, when to stay back. Remember that held the midfield alone so any errors (whether positioning, technical or losing fuels) and our opponents would have had a free run at our defence. We were very good defensively which shows how good he was.

Midfield areas are really congested so pace isn't a must.


Fabinho was the beneficiary of 3 incredibly high energy, tactically astute work horses rotated in front of him (Henderson,  Wijnaldum, Milner).
Jones and Gravenberch are not two of the most athletic midfielders in the league, what league do you watch? ;D

Gravenberch isnt but Jones can get about the pitch and is a pressing monster although he doesnt look it.

Gallagher is one of the most athletic midfielders in the league and is fairly underrated too not that Im saying we should sign him !
Maybe with the new look slot midfield, hendo doesn't need replacing.

think our transfer activity for a no 6 is actually dependent on baj if he could stay fit and the coaching squad thinks if he is good enough. He might just be developed into the no 6 role that we are all craving for. a bit of mobility, tenacity and physicality with some decent ball playing ability.
Doubt endo going anywhere since he is a solid squad option.

a bit of a chicken and egg problem. we don't want to curtail Baj minutes if he is really to make the step up with another squad player. Do we have any DM from youth that might just be decent enough to start as no 6 behind Baj,endo,macca(as a last choice option)?

Maybe with the new look slot midfield, hendo doesn't need replacing.

think our transfer activity for a no 6 is actually dependent on baj if he could stay fit and the coaching squad thinks if he is good enough. He might just be developed into the no 6 role that we are all craving for. a bit of mobility, tenacity and physicality with some decent ball playing ability.
Doubt endo going anywhere since he is a solid squad option.

a bit of a chicken and egg problem. we don't want to curtail Baj minutes if he is really to make the step up with another squad player. Do we have any DM from youth that might just be decent enough to start as no 6 behind Baj,endo,macca(as a last choice option)?

McConnell ?
Fabinho was the beneficiary of 3 incredibly high energy, tactically astute work horses rotated in front of him (Henderson,  Wijnaldum, Milner).
What about when he played with Thiago with Hendo as the midfield runner?

Hendo used to make runs to create overloads on the flanks so our actual midfield was him and Thiago who were slow. Hendo couldn't protect them from the flank.

The truth is that technical ability, tactical awareness and some strength in duels are the most important things not pace.

Fab's role before them was really underrated because he had to be near perfect every game and the guys directly manning the defence.

That's why it's hard to find a player like that. If he was quick but not tactically clued in, it wouldn't have worked because he'd have been making the wrong decisions and getting bypassed easily. Hendo and Gini were good but Fab elevated them and made them more effective. The evidence is there when they were playing before him.
Gravenberch isnt but Jones can get about the pitch and is a pressing monster although he doesnt look it.

Gallagher is one of the most athletic midfielders in the league and is fairly underrated too not that Im saying we should sign him !

Granvenberch isnt elite athletically ?!  Im watching a different player I think. He constantly turns and runs away from other CMs (insert him abusing Rodri at the Etihadclip)
Not sure about his engine as a presser if thats the question but hes a nightmare for most CMs in this league to deal with
Granvenberch isnt elite athletically ?!  Im watching a different player I think. He constantly turns and runs away from other CMs (insert him abusing Rodri at the Etihadclip)
Not sure about his engine as a presser if thats the question but hes a nightmare for most CMs in this league to deal with

I think you are right he can move fast when he wants but he just to me doesnt show desire often he looks hit/miss player to me but I get he is only young really 21-22.

Maybe he might work better under Slot than Klopp if the system/style is different.
Then Bradley came into the side and we looked revitalised and full of ideas again

That width was a breath of fresh air

Then we turned Gomez into an inverted full back for some reason I still haven't figured out.
I don't think we lack athleticism in midfield generally, but specifically in that deeper role there would be undeniable benefits to have someone who can keep pace with the forwards we come up against.
Those 4 wouldn't touch the sides for that. Those 3 would cost about £200 to £260 million.
We'd need to do about 100m net which is not impossible.
Youd think activity would pick up this week, market wise and hopefully with us.
Well we went mental is the reason

Pace to recover transitions - ie when they get turned - down the middle of the pitch is pretty much a myth in deep lying midfielders  almost none of them have it (Fabinho for example) simply because attackers are quicker (rodris pretty quick - hes not catching Darwin if hes turned) and if team shape is right there should never be space behind you
The ability to read the game defensively, be in the right place and make good decisions is more important

Obviously more pace is better .. but players like Fabinho, Mascherano, Pirlo, Alonso, Matic etc etc etc etc all played the position to a really high level in elite defensive teams often with high lines.
Its actually harder to name top class deep lying midfielders with elite pace

He really isn't. Further illustrates your point, but he's not quick at all.
Youd think activity would pick up this week, market wise and hopefully with us.

The market is doing fine, most of the other sides have done a major chunk of their business, we wont be doing anything until Slot is back from the US
Gravenberch isnt but Jones can get about the pitch and is a pressing monster although he doesnt look it.

Gallagher is one of the most athletic midfielders in the league and is fairly underrated too not that Im saying we should sign him !
I disagree completely about those two, as well as Harvey. I think their press is weak and they are not athletic at all by PL standards.
Endo has the same problem, but he's much better at reading the game and making interceptions.
Thats a key reason we are so porous in midfield compared with the Hendo/Gini era, and why we got dominated in the center of the park by so many teams last year. We lack the mobility that we used to have
