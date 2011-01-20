The obsession with pace in central midfield on here is quite frankly bizarre. There have been so many great midfielders that arent particularly fast, I find it mad that so many want to sacrifice technical ability just so they can have someone who can run a bit quicker when the game gets stretched.



I understand the need for speed down the flanks, I get it at centre back and as a forward, those positions are all about exploiting or protecting vast spaces, but central midfield? If your teams compact and if you look after the ball well enough, having high end speed shouldnt matter that much. Im all for us signing a 6 to improve upon Endo but it doesnt have to be an athletic marvel like Essien or Kante, Id quite happily take a young Matic, Jorginho or a Carrick who were all class at points and never had pace, some didnt even have pace next to them but their football IQ and team set up meant it didnt matter.



We arent lacking for athleticism in our side, we need to take more care with the ball if anything. Adding a donkey to the team at the sacrifice of someone like Mac or Curtis would be mental, they look after the ball far better than most of our team, we need more like them if anything.