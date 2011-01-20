Before his acl injury there was a good few games where Lucas was absolutely incredible. He never got back to that level.
Mascherano was the more mobile of the two though. Lucas relied a great deal on his reading of the game, as he was never more than on the high end of normal in terms of mobility, whereas Mascherano was by some distance the superior athlete. Where Lucas was better was as a playmaker. Mascherano was a passing option, whereas Lucas could play as a bona fide playmaker.
With our current squad composition, we need a Mascherano type rather than a Lucas type. If we can find a Lucas type, we can replace one or more of our current CMs. But we need a Mascherano type in addition to our current CMs.