Yeah perceptions are hard to shake



The problem with buying better than him as the deepest lying midfielder is people want someone whose elite defensively, super athletic but also were constantly playing out from the back so he needs to be able to play on the half turn, be super press resistant and make progressive passes

Mac can do almost all of that when you look at the market for someone who can do it all better its almost impossible

Its just so much easier to find a 6/8 type like Mac who can do most of it either in the squad or the market and play a sort of 2 most of the time



I think the largest part of the issue most people have with Mac as the 6 isn't that he isn't capable or great at it, it's that no one else has really shown incredible ability in the 8 role to claim it as their own, Mac is amazing as an 8 and the 6 role seems to detract from that because he isn't free to occupy the spaces further forward.Mac is excellent as a 6 but I do think he's better further forward personally, so effective in an attacking sense and you retain that ability to regain possession because he still drops back. Slots build up looks a lot less based on long ball tooOur midfield has great potential but needs to be managed well.Mac is class in all 3 rolesSzboszlai has the ability but needs a more regimented role, that do everything stuff became detrimental and he looked exhausted and was clearly carrying a knock. Simplify it and put emphasis on his attacking qualities but curb the shoot on sight a littleEndo is very good IMO but was exposed by a pretty individualistic midfield. He will suprise a few in a Slot midfield with the focus on short sharp passing and moving as a unit. His passing doesn't get enough praise and I think he's being written off a little harshlyGravenberch is the man who stands to improve the most IMO. Looking at how Slot approaches his players I think he'll encourage Gravenberch to use his size and physical presence to his advantage more and could basically mould him into anything.Elliott I love, absolutely sublime talent and still so so underrated. I'd love to see him improve the defensive side of his game because attacking wise he's got the lot basically