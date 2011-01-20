« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Alexis isnt good enough defensively, brilliant footballer and probably one of the top 3 Number 10s in the premier league but hes not a 6

For Argentina in the copa America didnt he play the deepest of the midfield four and was excellent
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Personally I'd be okay with us getting someone less capable on the ball but more physically dominant as an option to have in certain games. Having an athlete there to cover our backs against teams that sit around their own for for 20 minutes and then launch it the first chance they get would be nice.

The Endo squad role could more ideally be a Momo Sissoko type. Someone to put out fires, protect the defence and cover ground on the pitch. Obviously you've got to sign someone who can pass a ball to a decent standard, but you don't need Pirlo or Xavi.

I like Endo but we ultimately signed yet anther slow CM (in an ever faster league) which contributed to us getting blitzed on the counter every fucking game. Endo and Mac as the two deep CM's was a bit like the Gerrard and Lucas midfields post their bad injuries - a total lack of legs.

Had we signed a more athletic player than Endo then there'd be more of an argument to make do at CDM. But we need more dynamism there.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
For Argentina in the copa America he played the deepest of the midfield four and was excellent

The problem with Mac is pace. He's too slow to play there in the Premier League, in part because there isn't the legs around him to compensate. South American/international football is a lot slower anyway.

Had we got Caicedo we'd have the two of them in there like for Brighton and we'd be sorted.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
The Endo squad role could more ideally be a Momo Sissoko type. Someone to put out fires, protect the defence and cover ground on the pitch. Obviously you've got to sign someone who can pass a ball to a decent standard, but you don't need Pirlo or Xavi.

I like Endo but we ultimately signed yet anther slow CM (in an ever faster league) which contributed to us getting blitzed on the counter every fucking game. Endo and Mac as the two deep CM's was a bit like the Gerrard and Lucas midfields post their bad injuries - a total lack of legs.

Had we signed a more athletic player than Endo then there'd be more of an argument to make do at CDM. But we need more dynamism there.
Endo doesn't have the technical ability to play as a single pivot. Him and Mac complement each other to an extent.

Tchouameni was a key target for us because he has the flexibility of playing on his own or with a partner. He has everything whether technical, tactical or physical.

Single pivots are more complete but very rare as few players ticks all the boxes so we're more likely to go for a double pivot based on availability.  Which means that whoever we go for is not likely to be a "perfect" defensive midfielder. The main thing is how the player blends with Mac Allister and how good the unit is.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Only in European squads I think

Yeahin the CL/EL youre only classed as youth if youve been at the club for two years. But hes hit that milestone now, so no issues going forward. Will be classed as youth for the next three seasons, before officially becoming homegrown, which underlines just how young he is.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Appreciate its just one game but does Salah playing off the right suggest theres no likelihood of him moving to 9 or 10 as some had speculated? Feel if that was the move wed be trying it immediately in pre season. Reckon it means if we do sign a left-footed RW itll be to backup Mo rather than to start lots of games.
If he were going to play as a #9 he would have done so, it seems we want our #10 to be a midfielder rather than a forward
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
The Endo squad role could more ideally be a Momo Sissoko type. Someone to put out fires, protect the defence and cover ground on the pitch. Obviously you've got to sign someone who can pass a ball to a decent standard, but you don't need Pirlo or Xavi.

I like Endo but we ultimately signed yet anther slow CM (in an ever faster league) which contributed to us getting blitzed on the counter every fucking game. Endo and Mac as the two deep CM's was a bit like the Gerrard and Lucas midfields post their bad injuries - a total lack of legs.

Had we signed a more athletic player than Endo then there'd be more of an argument to make do at CDM. But we need more dynamism there.


Yeah exactly. I think it'd give us some real protection when things go wrong, and Mac could still come deep to distribute the ball when needed but would also have the freedom to move higher up the pitch without fear of leaving gaps.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Lewis Steele @LewisSteele_ · 2m
Leicester and Southampton are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Liverpool youngster Ben Doak on loan. The 18-year-old Scotsman has a big decision to make over his future - he will sit down with Arne Slot and Richard Hughes after the tour

In all honesty, I reckon he'd struggle to get a regular starting spot with any PL club currently. I think a loan at a promotion chasing side in the Championship would be much better for his development.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Mac Allister is great as a 6 when we remain compact. Ppeople want us to sign someone else as a 6 is because having someone quick and strong in that position offers a huge safety net when things go wrong, and on top of that Mac is a probably our best midfielder in every position so it's not like he'd be relegated to the bench.

Agreed. Given how Slot seems to want compact possession to be the first line of defense, I would expect someone to come in who is a Thiago/Mac type over someone who is athletic but not as good on the ball. Baj might be that player. Think Endo's minutes will be limited by October. I don't think he can start regularly in Slot's system. Still think Koopmeiners fits the bill in that role if Juve keep dragging their feet bidding for him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Fabio Carvalho has revealed he has held talks over his future with Arne Slot and refused to rule out a Liverpool departure in the transfer window.

[@ptgorst]

If we do sign another Attacker (I expect that we will), Carvalho would most likely be sold ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Lewis Steele @LewisSteele_ · 2m
Leicester and Southampton are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Liverpool youngster Ben Doak on loan. The 18-year-old Scotsman has a big decision to make over his future - he will sit down with Arne Slot and Richard Hughes after the tour

It could be a very good move for him ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
If we do sign another Attacker (I expect that we will), Carvalho would most likely be sold ...
I think he's likely to go even if we don't sign another attacker.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Mac Allister is great as a 6 when we remain compact. Ppeople want us to sign someone else as a 6 is because having someone quick and strong in that position offers a huge safety net when things go wrong, and on top of that Mac is a probably our best midfielder in every position so it's not like he'd be relegated to the bench.

Mac Allister is our best deep lying playmaker since Alonso ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
I think he's likely to go even if we don't sign another attacker.

Not necessarily, if the youngsters like Doak and Gordon go out on loan ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
I really like Mac at 6 (in a sole pivot) and think some of the posts in here re our current midfield are overly negative. That said, the reason I suspect people think our midfield is weak and Mac is poor defensively is its not very good in transition off the ball. The old Klopp midfield used to be incredible off the ball both on the front foot and on the back foot. I still have fond memories of Gini getting back behind the ball and forcing an opponent to go backwards (he never made a tackle so it looked like he wasnt doing anything off the ball on the stats sheet but the stats sheet was incredibly wrong). Our current midfield on the other hand is decent with front foot pressing, although no where near what our old one was, but really quite poor at getting back behind the ball - nearly all of them are slow. And of course the dip in quality with front foot pressing could also be making it easier for teams to transition on us and so make our back foot defending look worse. Either way, its an athletically limited group and that is an issue in transition.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
If we're sending Danns to a team who will be more than likely battling relegation from The Championship to hopefully get regular minutes then sending a 17 year old Doak to a PL club would seem a risk (although Cooper and Martin would be good managerial choices). He'd be more likely used off the bench as an impact sub if anything.

Loan him to The Championship and he's more likely to get more of a regular game like Harvey at that age.

Even if he is used as a substitute at Leicester or Southampton (and as a starter in the domestic cups), that would still guarantee Doak 1,000-1,500 minutes of playing time at a pretty high level ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yeah perceptions are hard to shake

The problem with buying better than him as the deepest lying midfielder is people want someone whose elite defensively, super athletic but also were constantly playing out from the back so he needs to be able to play on the half turn, be super press resistant and make progressive passes
Mac can do almost all of that  when you look at the market for someone who can do it all better its almost impossible 
Its just so much easier to find a 6/8 type like Mac who can do most of it either in the squad or the market and play a sort of 2 most of the time

I think the largest part of the issue most people have with Mac as the 6 isn't that he isn't capable or great at it, it's that no one else has really shown incredible ability in the 8 role to claim it as their own, Mac is amazing as an 8 and the 6 role seems to detract from that because he isn't free to occupy the spaces further forward.

Mac is excellent as a 6 but I do think he's better further forward personally, so effective in an attacking sense and you retain that ability to regain possession because he still drops back. Slots build up looks a lot less based on long ball too

/

Our midfield has great potential but needs to be managed well.

Mac is class in all 3 roles

Szboszlai has the ability but needs a more regimented role, that do everything stuff became detrimental and he looked exhausted and was clearly carrying a knock. Simplify it and put emphasis on his attacking qualities but curb the shoot on sight a little

Endo is very good IMO but was exposed by a pretty individualistic midfield. He will suprise a few in a Slot midfield with the focus on short sharp passing and moving as a unit. His passing doesn't get enough praise and I think he's being written off a little harshly

Gravenberch is the man who stands to improve the most IMO. Looking at how Slot approaches his players I think he'll encourage Gravenberch to use his size and physical presence to his advantage more and could basically mould him into anything.

Elliott I love, absolutely sublime talent and still so so underrated. I'd love to see him improve the defensive side of his game because attacking wise he's got the lot basically
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Mac Allister is so much better further forward such a waste playing him there.

Is Bajcetic guaranteed to be a no.6? Is he ready?

It makes massive sense to spend big on a no.6. I'd spend the entire budget there if it meant getting a world class or potential world class player there.

This has already been answered on the next page ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:38:46 pm
Mac Allister is our best deep lying playmaker since Alonso ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Not necessarily, if the youngsters like Doak and Gordon go out on loan ...
I think even if they go out on loan, he's too far down the pecking order. Probably won't even find space in the matchday squad because others options are more flexible. He'd have to make a hell of an impression this preseason to stay. Not impossible, but unlikely IMHO.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
I think even if they go out on loan, he's too far down the pecking order. Probably won't even find space in the matchday squad because others options are more flexible. He'd have to make a hell of an impression this preseason to stay. Not impossible, but unlikely IMHO.

If we don't sign another attacker, and Doak and Gordon go out on loan, Carvalho will be the 6th attacking option for us. Considering the number of games we are playing in all 4 competitions, and (God forbid) the possible injuries, he will get playing time ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
I think even if they go out on loan, he's too far down the pecking order. Probably won't even find space in the matchday squad because others options are more flexible. He'd have to make a hell of an impression this preseason to stay. Not impossible, but unlikely IMHO.

Who's pecking order precisely?

Missed the game yesterday but there's this constant pecking order talk that keeps arising when our entire coaching staff has changed. Have they highlighted the standings of the squad and I missed it or something?

We don't really know what will happen realistically, things can change and players can stake a claim for a position. Unless I was dreaming Quansah was being selected ahead of a fully fit Konate towards the end of the season despite the fact 99% of people would have said Konate was ahead in the 'pecking order'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
In all honesty, I reckon he'd struggle to get a regular starting spot with any PL club currently. I think a loan at a promotion chasing side in the Championship would be much better for his development.
Yep, championship would be best for him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Honestly, i wasn't quite impressed by Macca at 6 this season. He struggled for a consistent part of the season there. Even though he is no Fabinho and that's fine, he is not meant to be, i did like how he played on defence, especially the attitude. I was unsatisfied with the low playmaking, though. He didn't seem so comfortable there, while he played much better in the offensive midfield and near the opponent box.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
I think he's likely to go even if we don't sign another attacker.
Another agree here. He's a good player but just doesn't seem to have that extra bit that makes him a Liverpool forward.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Who's pecking order precisely?

Missed the game yesterday but there's this constant pecking order talk that keeps arising when our entire coaching staff has changed. Have they highlighted the standings of the squad and I missed it or something?
I'm just speaking generally, but I don't think it's unreasonable to say that Carvalho is behind Mo, Darwin, Lucho, Jota & Gakpo in the front positions. Maybe even Dom & Harvey too. I'd add Mac, Curtis and possibly Gravenberch if we're talking about attacking midfield.

Of course, he could really impress Slot and force his way into the team, and I'd be glad if he did, but I do still think it's unlikely.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Not necessarily, if the youngsters like Doak and Gordon go out on loan ...

I disagree. We don't need another forward even if the players mentioned go. We will still have Nunez, Salah, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo. That is more than enough. There just isn't a need for a 6th forward. The only way we bring one in is if one of our main forwards leave.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
I disagree. We don't need another forward even if the players mentioned go. We will still have Nunez, Salah, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo. That is more than enough. There just isn't a need for a 6th forward. The only way we bring one in is if one of our main forwards leave.

Slot likes to manage playing time in order to keep players fresh and fit. We will definitely get into the season with 6 attackers, if not more ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
This has already been answered on the next page ...

Alonso struggled without a DM next to him (Gerrard and Alonso never worked as a 2 for example
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Slot likes to manage playing time in order to keep players fresh and fit. We will definitely get into the season with 6 attackers, if not more ...

I don't necessarily disagree,  but we also have 2 '10s' at first team level for one position in Harvey and Dom, both of whom could play wide. Plus at least a few of our 'double pivot players could move forward to the 10 if needed.

It will be interesting to see how much depth Slot keeps around.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Honestly, i wasn't quite impressed by Macca at 6 this season. He struggled for a consistent part of the season there. Even though he is no Fabinho and that's fine, he is not meant to be, i did like how he played on defence, especially the attitude. I was unsatisfied with the low playmaking, though. He didn't seem so comfortable there, while he played much better in the offensive midfield and near the opponent box.

I was discussing this issue with a mate of mine who admittedly knows more about football than me. He watches LFC games with me, just like I watch Juventus games with him. When we were discussing the future position of Mac Allister, he literally said: "You don't need a destroyer to play behind him, you need a terrier to play next to him. That is what we did with Pirlo, and it worked great". Then, I remembered the way we used Mascherano next to Alonso, and it made sense ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
I was discussing this issue with a mate of mine who admittedly knows more about football than me. He watches LFC games with me, just like I watch Juventus games with him. When we were discussing the future position of Mac Allister, he literally said: "You don't need a destroyer to play behind him, you need a terrier to play next to him. That is what we did with Pirlo, and it worked great". Then, I remembered the way we used Mascherano next to Alonso, and it made sense ...

Which is why we tried to sign Caicedo to play next to him, as they worked so effectively for Brighton. Pirlo had Gattuso and Seedorf at Milan and Marchisio and Vidal for Juve or De Rossi and Gattuso with Italy.

Endo and Mac as a pairing massively lacks legs.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
I was discussing this issue with a mate of mine who admittedly knows more about football than me. He watches LFC games with me, just like I watch Juventus games with him. When we were discussing the future position of Mac Allister, he literally said: "You don't need a destroyer to play behind him, you need a terrier to play next to him. That is what we did with Pirlo, and it worked great". Then, I remembered the way we used Mascherano next to Alonso, and it made sense ...

There was a youth player whose name I've forgotten who impressed with a limited role under Benitez against Arsenal, then dropped considerably when his area of responsibility was expanded. Mac Allister's defensive capability might be similar, being extremely good if tasked with covering a smaller area, with a mobile midfield sweeper covering a larger area and providing an out option. Mascherano would be the perfect fit. Are there any players fitting this bill?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Which is why we tried to sign Caicedo to play next to him, as they worked so effectively for Brighton. Pirlo had Gattuso and Seedorf at Milan and Marchisio and Vidal for Juve or De Rossi and Gattuso with Italy.

Endo and Mac as a pairing massively lacks legs.

I agree with that. I think that we need to keep Mac Allister at the deep lying playmaker position, but we need to add a terrier to play next to him and to do the dirty work ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
There was a youth player whose name I've forgotten who impressed with a limited role under Benitez against Arsenal, then dropped considerably when his area of responsibility was expanded. Mac Allister's defensive capability might be similar, being extremely good if tasked with covering a smaller area, with a mobile midfield sweeper covering a larger area and providing an out option. Mascherano would be the perfect fit. Are there any players fitting this bill?

I think this is the right question. It will be interesting to see if Edwards, Hughes and Slot see it the same way ...
