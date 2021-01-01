« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 371785 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8240 on: Yesterday at 10:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 09:44:05 pm
@Capon it is prob the guy from Anfield Agenda he has been speaking to Lynch a few times now

He's an absolute bellend.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8241 on: Yesterday at 10:28:16 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:25:16 pm
He's an absolute bellend.

You have to admit, he posts some funny pictures on here sometimes.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8242 on: Yesterday at 10:29:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:08:21 pm
I am not 100% certain, but I think I watched him at the recent U-17 EURO's. I don't think he was playing as a central defender, more like a defensive midfielder. Big unit for his age ...
Under 17 euros.

Prime mac red territory :lmao

Offline Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8243 on: Yesterday at 10:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:07:13 pm
Luis Diaz entourage and old man keep twerking for Spain. But no one bar Real MAdrid can afford him and they don't want him.

Hed be an excellent signing for a Simeone side. Are they brass as well?
Offline Agent99

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8244 on: Yesterday at 10:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:28:16 pm
You have to admit, he posts some funny pictures on here sometimes.
;D
Offline clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8245 on: Yesterday at 11:09:53 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 08:27:18 pm
Samie-level rumours that Galatasaray are negotiating for Gravenberch.

If their bid is over £30m we should consider it
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8246 on: Yesterday at 11:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:28:16 pm
You have to admit, he posts some funny pictures on here sometimes.
;D
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8247 on: Today at 01:24:21 am »
right then, 12 minutes of Nyoni and everythings changed.  ;D
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8248 on: Today at 01:31:08 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:29:44 pm
Under 17 euros.

Prime mac red territory :lmao

To be honest, I switched on hoping to see Nyoni and Nallo for England, but it turned out they are already with the U-18 national team, so I watched a couple of France and Spain games ...
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8249 on: Today at 01:34:17 am »
We can get Angely on a free NOW and send him out back on loan to France till next summer.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8250 on: Today at 01:41:32 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:34:17 am
We can get Angely on a free NOW and send him out back on loan to France till next summer.

I've checked him out, and he is definitely the one I watched against Portugal. Like I said, pretty big for his age. Still very raw, but the talent is there ...

https://youtu.be/W5JGtM8ggrM
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8251 on: Today at 01:43:55 am »
Yeah, He's a tall  and left footed and plays at Centre Back or Left Back.  Basically a younger Calafiori.  ;D
Online farawayred

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8252 on: Today at 05:09:48 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:41:32 am
I've checked him out, and he is definitely the one I watched against Portugal. Like I said, pretty big for his age. Still very raw, but the talent is there ...

https://youtu.be/W5JGtM8ggrM
He's marauding forward quite a bit, isn't he?
