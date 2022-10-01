Yeah, this is pretty much where Im at. Ive seen Salah have shockers against Tranmere and the like and then go on to be the leagues top scorer. Pre season is great for fitness and shape work but tells us very little about what certain individuals will contribute.
I agree, but I guess he also wants to talk to the players, especially the younger ones. Do they want to stay, go on loan or even be transferred?
But also with players like Salah - what are his future plans? Is another contract likely or not? Is he planning om retiring? A lot can be learned face to face.