Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8200 on: Today at 03:45:37 pm
Gordon will be around £100m you'd imagine. £50m next summer and free the summer after that if he doesn't sign.

We should play a madrid tactic on him and get him next summer or on a free imo. He's not worth what they'd want this summer.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8201 on: Today at 03:48:38 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:45:06 pm
Kevin Palmer who only really got the VVD stuff right all those years ago is saying:

https://x.com/RealKevinPalmer/status/1816842311545807124

After all the hype of recent weeks, there is a strong feeling that Anthony Gordon will get his wish and join Liverpool this summer #LFC

Literally just jumping on what David Lynch said the big whopper.
Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8202 on: Today at 03:49:51 pm
Apprently Bordeaux have two standout talents and this is one of them.

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Mathys Angély (17), who is set to be available for free following Bordeauxs bankruptcy.

[@footmercato]
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8203 on: Today at 03:50:10 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:45:06 pm
Kevin Palmer who only really got the VVD stuff right all those years ago is saying:

https://x.com/RealKevinPalmer/status/1816842311545807124

After all the hype of recent weeks, there is a strong feeling that Anthony Gordon will get his wish and join Liverpool this summer #LFC

Who was the other Kevin Palmer which lost the battle to be the real one?
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8204 on: Today at 04:00:06 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:50:10 pm
Who was the other Kevin Palmer which lost the battle to be the real one?

Live photo of the Kevin Palmer fight

clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8205 on: Today at 04:09:10 pm
All those arguments with Lobo when I said it was Fekir or Alisson and not both and he was having none of it.

https://x.com/TheFHPod/status/1816729145717535105?t=DMNlb20is90x2Lu86j96aQ&s=19

Damn Lobo where are you.

Avens you'll have to do.
Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8206 on: Today at 04:10:03 pm
Angely's contracted has been terminated.  We can buy him now and send him out on loan in France till next summer.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8207 on: Today at 04:12:14 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:09:10 pm
All those arguments with Lobo when I said it was Fekir or Alisson and not both and he was having none of it.

https://x.com/TheFHPod/status/1816729145717535105?t=DMNlb20is90x2Lu86j96aQ&s=19

Damn Lobo where are you.

Avens you'll have to do.

When a voice/accent doesn't match up with what you expected!
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8208 on: Today at 04:13:04 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:12:14 pm
When a voice/accent doesn't match up with what you expected!
Haha I know!
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8209 on: Today at 04:14:42 pm
Up to £100 million for Gordon? I would be gobsmacked if we spent big money on an area of the pitch where we're already stacked for someone who isn't a clear upgrade.
jepovic

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8210 on: Today at 04:32:12 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 05:55:31 pm
Yeah, this is pretty much where Im at. Ive seen Salah have shockers against Tranmere and the like and then go on to be the leagues top scorer. Pre season is great for fitness and shape work but tells us very little about what certain individuals will contribute.
I agree, but I guess he also wants to talk to the players, especially the younger ones. Do they want to stay, go on loan or even be transferred?
But also with players like Salah - what are his future plans? Is another contract likely or not? Is he planning om retiring? A lot can be learned face to face.
lionel_messias

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8211 on: Today at 04:36:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:49:51 pm
Apprently Bordeaux have two standout talents and this is one of them.


A sad football story overall but I guess at least we will be paying the lads wages and keeping him in football.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8212 on: Today at 05:03:39 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:14:42 pm
Up to £100 million for Gordon? I would be gobsmacked if we spent big money on an area of the pitch where we're already stacked for someone who isn't a clear upgrade.

Would only make sense if we sold Diaz for £80m ish. Even then I'd be tempted to wait and use the money elsewhere. And sign Gordon next year with one year on his deal
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8213 on: Today at 05:07:37 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:31:10 pm
His name is Sarge and his defence, it's a pretty large face.
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:32:22 pm
He's Fred Elliot the Butchers son
Cheers lads, thats cleared that up ;D




Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:34:20 pm
Surely Lynch's reliability and sanity need to be questioned if he's agreed to engage with that head case. Did he burst into tears when Lynch said we might sign Gordon? Weirdo.
im still unaware who he is mate. Unless it actually is Sarge from off of here who is reallly Ashley Elliot the soft spoken weather field butcher in real life
