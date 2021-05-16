Bias aside there is a gap between Arsenal and us at present, weve finished behind them two seasons in a row and theyve just added a good player to their side without losing any of their valued players which strengthens them. Weve lost one of the worlds best managers without signing anyone yet.



Arsenal defensively are streets ahead of us at the moment and herein lies the difference. I dont just mean the back four, more the shape. Last season our line up changed so often from front to back that there were so few opportunities for Klopp to instil a style of press that suited everyone. Nunez and Gakpo for example are very different players both in and out of possession. Contrast that with Arsenal who have a settled team and style, similar to us between 18 and 20. Theyve now added arguably the best young defender in the world so will be stronger still. Jurgen did amazingly to get us into a title challenge, particularly when you consider the injuries and lack of stability. Slot has to decide on his favoured front 3 and his favoured centre back pairing as soon as possible to allow the team to grow in his style. Yes, there will need to be rotation but it needs to be clear early on whether Nunez is the 9 or Gakpo is.