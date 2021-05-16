« previous next »
Arsenal are ahead of us in their development but they've not won anything yet. We have.
https://x.com/LewisSteele_/status/1816517699872391618

Arne Slot on transfers: "The standards are really high to bring in new players. If you inherit a team thats really good, its not easy to find players who are even higher. Richard is working really hard on that.

"If theres any news on that we will come to you, we already have a good team, it would be a surprise for all of us if we dont get anyone in. Were just waiting for the players to come back."
Bias aside there is a gap between Arsenal and us at present, weve finished behind them two seasons in a row and theyve just added a good player to their side without losing any of their valued players which strengthens them. Weve lost one of the worlds best managers without signing anyone yet.

I don't see the gap being big between us but they've been quite a bit stronger defensively of late and have just effectively further strenghtened there by adding 2 good players with Timber coming back.

If everything clicks (fingers crossed) i think our midfield has the potential to improve massively if Gravenberch,Jones,Szobo,Elliott or even some of them improve and gel as they should.We have Bajcetic,Clark and others waiting there as well.

In attack we should have been better than we were last season,was frustrated at times last season with the lack of interplay and cohesion between them like we've used to having,the whole i feel was lesser than the parts and we must improve there.

They have the edge in that their key players are very young and yet to come to their prime,have to admit that's some good squad building (with big investment).
Bias aside there is a gap between Arsenal and us at present, weve finished behind them two seasons in a row and theyve just added a good player to their side without losing any of their valued players which strengthens them. Weve lost one of the worlds best managers without signing anyone yet.
Arsenal defensively are streets ahead of us at the moment and herein lies the difference. I dont just mean the back four, more the shape. Last season our line up changed so often from front to back that there were so few opportunities for Klopp to instil a style of press that suited everyone. Nunez and Gakpo for example are very different players both in and out of possession. Contrast that with Arsenal who have a settled team and style, similar to us between 18 and 20. Theyve now added arguably the best young defender in the world so will be stronger still. Jurgen did amazingly to get us into a title challenge, particularly when you consider the injuries and lack of stability. Slot has to decide on his favoured front 3 and his favoured centre back pairing as soon as possible to allow the team to grow in his style. Yes, there will need to be rotation but it needs to be clear early on whether Nunez is the 9 or Gakpo is.
I've been out the loop for a few days can anyone bring me up to speed please?

nothing happening until the club returns from the US tour
