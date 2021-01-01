See, this is nuts imo, and I mean no offence by that, just cannot see how anyone thinks there's a huge gap. We were top with the league title in our hands with 6 games to go. Mentally we collapsed, it wasn't because of a lack of quality - aside from our finishing, which for my money, was nearly entirely due to the mental side of the game. That experience should make those involved stronger.
On transfers, I'd like a CB that's going to put serious pressure on Ibou. I'd also like a dominant ball winning midfielder with quality on the ball (not aware that any exist that are gettable) other than that, it's really hard to know what's needed without seeing Slot's plan for the squad. The positions and roles of Mo and Trent are critical information when thinking about that.
Post above says do people think we can get top 4 if we don't but anyone. I think we could win the title without any signings, we wouldn't be favourites (I'm not sure there's much realistic business we could do to become favourites) but we'd have a good crack at it with a fair wind.
No, I'm not advocating for no incoming players. Just saying, we're pretty fucking good and a bit more composure up front, and less fucking around at the back probably adds 5-10 points to last seasons tally. Fuck, there's an argument that we were about 8 points shy purely because of pub standard finishing in some critical moments.
We're miles better than the doom mongering seen by many on this board.
Klopp left the squad in an incredibly healthy position, we overachieved last season in what was a full rebuild, Klopp or Slot was always taking the squad from last summer, adding a few new players but progressing the existing one and continuing its development.
Someone else put earlier - Nunez, Szobo, Elliot, Jones, Gravenberch, Gakpo are all ready to step up further and add consistency and then you've got Bradley, Quansah pushing the next level also.