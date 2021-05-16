« previous next »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:13:52 am
I reckon Kudos has some sort of release clause, that's why his move to Brighton collapsed.
by all accounts it has expired and was 85m but no club would pay that for him
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:59:28 am
I think Klopp is the  best manager weve had in my time watching the club. He has a huge hand in the success we had in the last 5-6 seasons.

But the above is a wild shout in my opinion. Theres no way some of the players above were decent with potential.

Salah, Firmino, Mane, Wijnaldum were already high level players when we bought them.

Trent is arguably one of the most technically gifted players weve had in the 40 years Ive watched.

Robertson is a triumph of player recruitment, coaching and the players ability and attitude.


Klopp was amazing and got more than the sum of their parts out of various squads. He didnt do it with a bunch of decent players. We had a world class squad. Part of it down to Klopp getting the most out of those players but not exclusively.

Lots of people had a hand and played a contribution in our success. I think Jurgen would acknowledge. Boiling everything down to Klopp elevating a squad of players by 10-fold seems a reductive argument to fit with pessimism around transfers.

Klopp had a world class squad, but he created that squad, it was not given to him.

Mane was a very good player and prospect bought from Southampton, you only need to read the first few pages of his thread to see how underwhelmed some were at the time.

Gini had been relegated with a dog shit Newcastle and nobody else wanted him.

Both of those two by the way left to go on to play absolute dogshite after leaving Klopps team, same goes with coutinho and others but haven't the energy to go through them all.

Salah had been passed around as Chelsea nor Roma wanted to keep him and was nowhere near world class. There was no mass bidding war for him. If he was world class already why did he jump from club to club before coincidentally rattling home daft numbers season after season under Klopp.

Robertson languished at shit clubs, again to put this all down to recruitment and Klopp being there as some sort of coincidence is just mental to me.

Trent is arguable, as we will never know if he would have progressed in the same way, but given how much Klopp improved every other player into PL and CL world beaters it is fair to assume he might not have.

I reckon some people are in for a massive shock in how some players perform now that Klopp has gone, and find the fact some seem to be questioning how much he changed these players into world class is just crazy time for me.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:00:20 am
Not even 24 hours and we might cycle back to was x actually world class when we signed , what is world class, etc.  :D This thread really needs someone to be linked or sold

Sorry missed all that mate  ;D
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:59:10 am
What about Van Den Berg, not rate him?
Im actually keen to see how he gets on but you dont tend to gauge a lot in pre season. Reports suggest were monitoring him. Youd like to think with the data/reports/scouts involved- wed know by now if hes good enough.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:36:13 am
Mate, they did not properly back one of the greatest managers this league has ever seen, doubtful they are going to start doing it for Slot.

We should get one or two in, but highly doubt they will be the highest level, will be decent players with potential. Klopp used to turn such players i.e Robertson, Mane, Salah, Gini, Firmino, Trent, Hendo etc etc, into world beaters and raise their games tenfold, problem is that his is gone now.

I dont think we need loads. Was fully expecting two- one defender and one midfielder and possibly a young left back on the cheap if Tsimi left. The forward links are interesting but can only see what happening with departures.
