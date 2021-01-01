Pearce has done a fairly long article and the summary is it's quiet summer so far due to;
Adrian has been replaced by Jaros as 3rd choice keeper
Matip was replaced by Quansah as 3rd choice defender, we'd go to market if Van Den Berg leaves
Attacker is being looked at but there are several of the youngsters who could take that place with a good pre-season
Holding midfielder was the more "they are looking" levels of interest.
I can understand why this could be true:
If Kelleher doesn't leave, we won't need another goalkeeper.
We have Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez and Van den Berg for central defence.
We have 5 top class attackers, plus Carvalho, Doak, Gordon, Koumas and Danns, who will all get some playing time in the cups.
As for the midfield, our depth there is great, but we are probably going to make a move if a long term target becomes available ...