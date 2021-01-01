it was incredibly easy to see who we'd upgrade our midfield with... by the end it was literally anyone who could run!

With our current forward line you're trying to upgrade 0.6xA+npxg forwards and that's waaayyyyy harder / more expensive



This is one occasion where the metrics our forwards are delivering is misleading , we simply do not have the wide forwards who can push teams back or get in behind defences the way Salah and Mane used to in their pomp, is Salah still producing good numbers? yes? is he able to take on 2-3 players like he used to? no, hes actually losing most foot races against the full back now when he used to be dominant in 1vs1sI could be wrong on this but IMO the numbers look good because we create loads of very good opportunities for our forwards in good areas not because they are doing something exceptional, so i would personally like to see wide forwards who will dominate the duels (who have good underlying conversion numbers which will translate to more goals) over a pedestrian forward who will be easier to defend against, Gakpo / Salah / Diaz are all candidates to be upgraded