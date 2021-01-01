« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 351032 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7840 on: Today at 12:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:53:42 am
None of them were the best in the world though, they were pushing that bracket but they achieved that level here.

Anyone arguing Salah was worldclass before he joined us is talking rubbish.

Salah was a top player at Roma. Maybe not the absolute best in the world, but up there as a top attacker. He had a decent half season at Fiorentina and then two good seasons with Roma, where he scored 1 in 2. That was a side that finished second and got to a decent CL run as well.

My issue is how people claim he wasnt that good. That Redmen video said he was underwhelming and previous videos have said he wasnt that good. Fact is he was very good and if we were signing a player like him today, I would be delighted. Just look at how excited people would be if we got Napoli lad, and he isnt better than what Salah was at Roma.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7841 on: Today at 12:15:46 pm »
Also shows the crazy inflation on players. Salah was 35m what would kvaratskhelia cost at a similar level today of 2015 Mo
Online Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7842 on: Today at 12:23:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:11:34 pm
Salah was a top player at Roma. Maybe not the absolute best in the world, but up there as a top attacker. He had a decent half season at Fiorentina and then two good seasons with Roma, where he scored 1 in 2. That was a side that finished second and got to a decent CL run as well.

My issue is how people claim he wasnt that good. That Redmen video said he was underwhelming and previous videos have said he wasnt that good. Fact is he was very good and if we were signing a player like him today, I would be delighted. Just look at how excited people would be if we got Napoli lad, and he isnt better than what Salah was at Roma.

There were plenty on here who didnt think he was good enough / couldnt hack it at Chelsea etc

the profile is absolutely spot on but the same people who spend the last 3-4 years telling us we couldnt possibly upgrade our midfield are spouting the same nonsense about our forward line
Online Coolie High

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7843 on: Today at 12:27:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:53:42 am
None of them were the best in the world though, they were pushing that bracket but they achieved that level here.

Anyone arguing Salah was worldclass before he joined us is talking rubbish.

Alisson and VVD were the best in the world in their position or at least too 3 when we signed them.
Online Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7844 on: Today at 12:30:47 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:15:46 pm
Also shows the crazy inflation on players. Salah was 35m what would kvaratskhelia cost at a similar level today of 2015 Mo

The inflation thing is a myth:

Kudus 35M
Bowen 22M
Eze 17M
Guimares 35M
 Paqueta 51M

if you go after the same players that City/United/Chelsea want then yes the fee will go up but you have to be smarter than them, there will always be value in the market IF YOU ACT EARLY
Offline JackWard33

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7845 on: Today at 12:30:50 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:23:52 pm
There were plenty on here who didnt think he was good enough / couldnt hack it at Chelsea etc

the profile is absolutely spot on but the same people who spend the last 3-4 years telling us we couldnt possibly upgrade our midfield are spouting the same nonsense about our forward line

it was incredibly easy to see who we'd upgrade our midfield with... by the end it was literally anyone who could run!
With our current forward line you're trying to upgrade 0.6xA+npxg forwards and that's waaayyyyy harder / more expensive
Online Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7846 on: Today at 12:45:37 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:30:50 pm
it was incredibly easy to see who we'd upgrade our midfield with... by the end it was literally anyone who could run!
With our current forward line you're trying to upgrade 0.6xA+npxg forwards and that's waaayyyyy harder / more expensive

This is one occasion where the metrics our forwards are delivering is misleading , we simply do not have the wide forwards who can push teams back or get in behind defences the way Salah and Mane used to in their pomp, is Salah still producing good numbers? yes? is he able to take on 2-3 players like he used to? no, hes actually losing most foot races against the full back now when he used to be dominant in 1vs1s

I could be wrong on this but IMO the numbers look good because we create loads of very good opportunities for our forwards in good areas not because they are doing something exceptional, so i would personally like to see wide forwards who will dominate the duels (who have good underlying conversion numbers which will translate to more goals) over a pedestrian forward who will be easier to defend against, Gakpo / Salah / Diaz are all candidates to be upgraded

Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7847 on: Today at 12:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:59:12 am
Pearce has done a fairly long article and the summary is it's quiet summer so far due to;

Adrian has been replaced by Jaros as 3rd choice keeper

Matip was replaced by Quansah as 3rd choice defender, we'd go to market if Van Den Berg leaves

Attacker is being looked at but there are several of the youngsters who could take that place with a good pre-season

Holding midfielder was the more "they are looking" levels of interest.

I can understand why this could be true:

If Kelleher doesn't leave, we won't need another goalkeeper.

We have Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez and Van den Berg for central defence.

We have 5 top class attackers, plus Carvalho, Doak, Gordon, Koumas and Danns, who will all get some playing time in the cups.

As for the midfield, our depth there is great, but we are probably going to make a move if a long term target becomes available ...
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7848 on: Today at 01:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:45:37 pm
This is one occasion where the metrics our forwards are delivering is misleading , we simply do not have the wide forwards who can push teams back or get in behind defences the way Salah and Mane used to in their pomp, is Salah still producing good numbers? yes? is he able to take on 2-3 players like he used to? no, hes actually losing most foot races against the full back now when he used to be dominant in 1vs1s

I could be wrong on this but IMO the numbers look good because we create loads of very good opportunities for our forwards in good areas not because they are doing something exceptional, so i would personally like to see wide forwards who will dominate the duels (who have good underlying conversion numbers which will translate to more goals) over a pedestrian forward who will be easier to defend against, Gakpo / Salah / Diaz are all candidates to be upgraded
Only Darwin consistently wins his individual battles. It's multifaceted as relates to:
1. 1v1 dribbling
2. Physical confrontations like as holdup play.
3. Even blocking attacks from the opposing fullback by tackling.

Mane was boss at it. Here's a clinic in duels in one of his games https://youtu.be/oo43Afa4bIM?si=0b-Lip9zoV4sqFQE

It's important because:
1. It makes the other team defensive when they know that the attacker can easily eliminate opponents in 1v1s. They might drop back or double up.

2. The above creates more space for others even when teams are defending.

3. It makes teams more cautious when playing out when they know that the frontline can easily outmuscle or tackle the player on the ball.

4. The ability to win duels as an attacker nips potentially threatening attacks by the opposition in the bud because they can't even get goingin the first place.
