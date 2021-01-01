« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Bobinhood

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 02:09:39 am
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:45:28 am
Capon was saying Trents renewal is imminent in the Trent thread 

latortuga

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 02:27:57 am
To substantiate the fee and stats Kubo has been putting up, Redmen TV called Salah's numbers at Roma before signing somewhat "underwhelming"...

Sweet Jesus! 

14 and 15 goals in the league while not having penalty duties either season, not to mention we signed him for a meagre 34m pounds.  Feels the opposite of underwhelming.
rocco

  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 06:50:11 am
I never said that Joao Neves would only leave for his release clause and therefore, those claims are false, he told Portuguese outlet A Bola. Benfica President.

Any chance were interested.
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 06:59:38 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:50:11 am
I never said that Joao Neves would only leave for his release clause and therefore, those claims are false, he told Portuguese outlet A Bola. Benfica President.

Any chance were interested.

Think hes been PSG bound for some time, to replace also Mendez client Ugarte who is leaving.
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:04:50 am
If we are after a holding midfielder and Wharton is not available, Stiller seems really good.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NWm1jrBdjY8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NWm1jrBdjY8</a>
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:05:55 am
Supposedly after Doue as well. Theyve got their midfield sorted for the next decade. Really surprised they havent signed one of the big two from Napoli yet.
No666

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:37:50 am
Benfica president trying to whip up a bidding war while they negotiate with PSG. We would not get involved in that situation. We seem to have cooled a bit on dealing with Mendes.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/joao-neves-arsenal-manchester-united-benfica-b2583622.html
smurfinaus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:23:28 am
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 12:21:59 am
Love Neto but we really don't need anymore injury prone players.

Are they all reoccuring injuries?.
Really do rate him the few times ive seen him play (yeah i know its not saying much but there is something really special about him if he can get over those friggin injuries)
smurfinaus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:25:42 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:02:11 pm
Interesting link. From the little I've seen of him, he could be a great fit to our team. And he wouldn't cost a fortune ...

 What kind of player is he? (any others from the Fulham youth sides should we have a closer look at?)
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:29:56 am
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 08:25:42 am
What kind of player is he? (any others from the Fulham youth sides should we have a closer look at?)

Left footed midfielder who controls a game, think he plays further forward for Celtic.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:35:28 am
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 08:23:28 am
Are they all reoccuring injuries?.
Really do rate him the few times ive seen him play (yeah i know its not saying much but there is something really special about him if he can get over those friggin injuries)

He's definitely injury prone. Otherwise he'd have been bought already but when fit he's brilliant. But no one will buy him unless it's really cheap deal I imagine. Huge risk
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:59:12 am
Pearce has done a fairly long article and the summary is it's quiet summer so far due to;

Adrian has been replaced by Jaros as 3rd choice keeper
Matip was replaced by Quansah as 3rd choice defender, we'd go to market if Van Den Berg leaves
Attacker is being looked at but there are several of the youngsters who could take that place with a good pre-season
Holding midfielder was the more "they are looking" levels of interest.

I get it on the attacker, unless one of the front 5 leaves what level of a player are you going to recruit whose coming in for 6th choice, why would Doak, Blair, K.Gordon be able to step up and take that spot and minutes?
Chris~

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:07:03 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:59:12 am
Pearce has done a fairly long article and the summary is it's quiet summer so far due to;

Adrian has been replaced by Jaros as 3rd choice keeper
Matip was replaced by Quansah as 3rd choice defender, we'd go to market if Van Den Berg leaves
Attacker is being looked at but there are several of the youngsters who could take that place with a good pre-season
Holding midfielder was the more "they are looking" levels of interest.

I get it on the attacker, unless one of the front 5 leaves what level of a player are you going to recruit whose coming in for 6th choice, why would Doak, Blair, K.Gordon be able to step up and take that spot and minutes?
Someone the equivalent of Anthony Gordon apparently.

It's hard to really think much of what Pearce says when he isn't ever the first to report on any kind of actual transfer news. Kind of makes him come across as out the loop.
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:07:53 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:07:03 am
Someone the equivalent of Anthony Gordon apparently.

It's hard to really think much of what Pearce says when he isn't ever the first to report on any kind of actual transfer news. Kind of makes him come across as out the loop.

Maybe he got his VIP pass back now Klopp has gone :D
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:30:18 am
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 02:27:57 am
To substantiate the fee and stats Kubo has been putting up, Redmen TV called Salah's numbers at Roma before signing somewhat "underwhelming"...

Sweet Jesus! 

14 and 15 goals in the league while not having penalty duties either season, not to mention we signed him for a meagre 34m pounds.  Feels the opposite of underwhelming.

Yeah for people who do this as a living full time i find it odd how they come to this conclusion. Its like they completely forget how good Salah was. He was a 1 goal in 2 games attacker for a couple of seasons for a good team in Italy.

I also find it odd how they completely get wrong the profile of signings we made to get good. They seem to still believe we found players who were not that good and made them stars. The reality was that we signed really good and top players, and being in this side with Klopp at the helm made them better.
Knight

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:47:06 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:30:18 am
Yeah for people who do this as a living full time i find it odd how they come to this conclusion. Its like they completely forget how good Salah was. He was a 1 goal in 2 games attacker for a couple of seasons for a good team in Italy.

I also find it odd how they completely get wrong the profile of signings we made to get good. They seem to still believe we found players who were not that good and made them stars. The reality was that we signed really good and top players, and being in this side with Klopp at the helm made them better.

It happens on here too loads. We dont buy elite players, we make them. Except we bought the best GK in the world, the best CB in the world and arguably the best DM in the world. And Salah, whose numbers suggested he was one of the best wide forwards in the world. I know we like to console ourselves when we miss out on elite talent but we became the best in part by buying the best. We also make elite talent which is super, Firmino got turned into the best false 9 in world football, Robbo into one of the best attacking LBs, Trent into the most creative fullback the world has ever seen etc.
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:53:42 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:47:06 am
It happens on here too loads. We dont buy elite players, we make them. Except we bought the best GK in the world, the best CB in the world and arguably the best DM in the world. And Salah, whose numbers suggested he was one of the best wide forwards in the world. I know we like to console ourselves when we miss out on elite talent but we became the best in part by buying the best. We also make elite talent which is super, Firmino got turned into the best false 9 in world football, Robbo into one of the best attacking LBs, Trent into the most creative fullback the world has ever seen etc.

None of them were the best in the world though, they were pushing that bracket but they achieved that level here.

Anyone arguing Salah was worldclass before he joined us is talking rubbish.
MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 10:00:05 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:53:42 am
None of them were the best in the world though, they were pushing that bracket but they achieved that level here.

Anyone arguing Salah was worldclass before he joined us is talking rubbish.
He was the best forward in Serie A. Not quite world class but he was brillant for Roma.

Roma i think needed cash its why we got him cheap
JackWard33

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 10:16:58 am
Can someone tell me what world class means  it always seems to be a bracket with no one in it

An easier thing to agree is that we built our title winning team mostly by buying players producing at an elite level
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 10:40:42 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:47:06 am
It happens on here too loads. We dont buy elite players, we make them. Except we bought the best GK in the world, the best CB in the world and arguably the best DM in the world. And Salah, whose numbers suggested he was one of the best wide forwards in the world. I know we like to console ourselves when we miss out on elite talent but we became the best in part by buying the best. We also make elite talent which is super, Firmino got turned into the best false 9 in world football, Robbo into one of the best attacking LBs, Trent into the most creative fullback the world has ever seen etc.
The issue with Salah was whether he could adapt his game to the PL which added more risk. Things like that are are a judgment call.

That's why we were the only club in for him and that's why PL clubs are not crazy about Lookman despite his decent stats.
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 10:46:27 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:16:58 am
Can someone tell me what world class means  it always seems to be a bracket with no one in it

An easier thing to agree is that we built our title winning team mostly by buying players producing at an elite level

For me it's top 3 in the world in your position.

We bought players who were ready to explode under the best coach (he was worldclass)!
JackWard33

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 10:48:39 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:00:05 am
He was the best forward in Serie A. Not quite world class but he was brillant for Roma.

Roma i think needed cash its why we got him cheap

Yes and the other thing about that deal was that other big clubs werent even using analytics in player recruitment some of them didnt even have data departments (United :)) 
Our data guys were brow beating Klopp that this was clearly one of the worlds best forwards at a time when most of football viewed him as a really quick lad that couldnt make it in the premier league

Things have changed a lot in the last 6,7 years .. really a lot
Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 10:49:17 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:16:58 am
Can someone tell me what world class means  it always seems to be a bracket with no one in it

An easier thing to agree is that we built our title winning team mostly by buying players producing at an elite level

My definition of World Class is a player that you could argue would be a reasonable shout to get into a hypothetical  best World XI at that point.

In my definition it probably means there are about 25 world class players.

Alisson, Trent, Robertson, Van Dijk, Fabinho, Mane and Salah were or are World class players. Argument that Firmino and Matip were close to that bracket at times under Klopp. Not sure anyone else weve had in the last 8-9 years is in that bracket though weve had lots of other very good players.

Currently Id say Alisson, Trent, VvD and Salah are the players we have that are World Class or at least close to it.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 10:52:14 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:59:12 am
Pearce has done a fairly long article and the summary is it's quiet summer so far due to;

Adrian has been replaced by Jaros as 3rd choice keeper
Matip was replaced by Quansah as 3rd choice defender, we'd go to market if Van Den Berg leaves
Attacker is being looked at but there are several of the youngsters who could take that place with a good pre-season
Holding midfielder was the more "they are looking" levels of interest.

I get it on the attacker, unless one of the front 5 leaves what level of a player are you going to recruit whose coming in for 6th choice, why would Doak, Blair, K.Gordon be able to step up and take that spot and minutes?

I think this is the reason why we might not sign anyone. Give the youngsters a big chance next season. I do feel it's a massive risk though. Could pay off.

However i do think we're guilty as a club of not considering how injury prone some of our players have been. We've had a defensive crisis in recent years because VVD was our only defender who wasn't injury prone and as soon as he got that bad injury we were relying on Gomez and Matip staying fit. Then we've persisted with Keita and Ox and had a midfield crisis. I still feel that could easily happen in defence again. Gomez and Konate are injury prone.

As with the DM spot. No one in our squad is good enough. We need a first choice DM. Endo had good moments last year but I don't think he's good enough. And Bajcetic has played 30 mins in 18 months.
Knight

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 10:54:18 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:53:42 am
None of them were the best in the world though, they were pushing that bracket but they achieved that level here.

Anyone arguing Salah was worldclass before he joined us is talking rubbish.

VVD and Allison were literally the best players in the world in the positions when we bought them. It couldnt be more clear that we bought elite level talent in their case. We could not have bought better players. Salah, Fabinho get more arguable but they were certainly elite level players that would have improved nearly every team in the world.
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 10:57:40 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:54:18 am
VVD and Allison were literally the best players in the world in the positions when we bought them. It couldnt be more clear that we bought elite level talent in their case. We could not have bought better players. Salah, Fabinho get more arguable but they were certainly elite level players that would have improved nearly every team in the world.

1. Marc ter Stegen, Germany (Barcelona) - 26
2. Keylor Navas, Costa Rica (Real Madrid) - 31
3. Jan Oblak, Slovenia (Atlético Madrid) - 25
4. David de Gea, Spain (Manchester United) - 27
5. Thibaut Courtois, Belgium (Real Madrid) - 26
6. Jasper Cillessen, Netherlands (Barcelona) - 29
7. Gianluigi Buffon, Italy (PSG) - 40
8. Ederson, Brazil (Manchester City) - 25
9. Rui Patrício, Portugal (Wolverhampton) - 30
10. Manuel Neuer, Germany (Bayern Munich) - 32

Alisson wasn't better than all of them in 2018.

According to FIFA;

2018

1   Thibaut Courtois   England Chelsea    Belgium
2   Hugo Lloris   England Tottenham Hotspur    France
3   Kasper Schmeichel   England Leicester City    Denmark

Interestingly the year after he signed for us.. (as I said)

2019

1   Alisson   England Liverpool    Brazil
2   Marc-André ter Stegen   Spain Barcelona    Germany
3   Ederson   England Manchester City    Brazil

Here is the team of the season (in the world) 2018

2018   
Spain David de Gea (Manchester United)
Brazil Marcelo (Real Madrid)
Spain Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
France Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid)
Brazil Dani Alves (Paris Saint-Germain)
Belgium Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
France N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea)
Croatia Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)
France Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)
Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Juventus)
Argentina Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Can't see Van Dijk or Alisson sadly, yet guess what... In 2019, here they pop up..

2019
Brazil Alisson (Liverpool)
Brazil Marcelo (Real Madrid)
Spain Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
Netherlands Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Netherlands Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax/Juventus)
Belgium Eden Hazard (Chelsea/Real Madrid)
Netherlands Frenkie de Jong (Ajax/Barcelona)
Croatia Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)
Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)
France Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)
Argentina Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 11:08:32 am
Knight

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 11:15:14 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:57:40 am
1. Marc ter Stegen, Germany (Barcelona) - 26
2. Keylor Navas, Costa Rica (Real Madrid) - 31
3. Jan Oblak, Slovenia (Atlético Madrid) - 25
4. David de Gea, Spain (Manchester United) - 27
5. Thibaut Courtois, Belgium (Real Madrid) - 26
6. Jasper Cillessen, Netherlands (Barcelona) - 29
7. Gianluigi Buffon, Italy (PSG) - 40
8. Ederson, Brazil (Manchester City) - 25
9. Rui Patrício, Portugal (Wolverhampton) - 30
10. Manuel Neuer, Germany (Bayern Munich) - 32

Alisson wasn't better than all of them in 2018.

According to FIFA;

2018

1   Thibaut Courtois   England Chelsea    Belgium
2   Hugo Lloris   England Tottenham Hotspur    France
3   Kasper Schmeichel   England Leicester City    Denmark

Interestingly the year after he signed for us.. (as I said)

2019

1   Alisson   England Liverpool    Brazil
2   Marc-André ter Stegen   Spain Barcelona    Germany
3   Ederson   England Manchester City    Brazil

Here is the team of the season (in the world) 2018

2018   
Spain David de Gea (Manchester United)
Brazil Marcelo (Real Madrid)
Spain Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
France Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid)
Brazil Dani Alves (Paris Saint-Germain)
Belgium Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
France N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea)
Croatia Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)
France Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)
Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Juventus)
Argentina Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Can't see Van Dijk or Alisson sadly, yet guess what... In 2019, here they pop up..

2019
Brazil Alisson (Liverpool)
Brazil Marcelo (Real Madrid)
Spain Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
Netherlands Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Netherlands Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax/Juventus)
Belgium Eden Hazard (Chelsea/Real Madrid)
Netherlands Frenkie de Jong (Ajax/Barcelona)
Croatia Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)
Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)
France Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)
Argentina Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

haha can't believe you actually did this. Well that settles it, De Gea was the 4th best GK in the world, a list says so! Of course, in the real world rather than the silly list world made up by people who think Schemeichel was the 3rd best GK in the world, Allison was the best GK in the world when we bought him but it took us buying him and winning the CL for people to realise it. Or maybe the list people are right and Allison went from not even the 10th best to the best in one season. What sort of insane coaching did we give him in just one season?
Jm55

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 11:20:56 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:59:12 am
Pearce has done a fairly long article and the summary is it's quiet summer so far due to;

Adrian has been replaced by Jaros as 3rd choice keeper
Matip was replaced by Quansah as 3rd choice defender, we'd go to market if Van Den Berg leaves
Attacker is being looked at but there are several of the youngsters who could take that place with a good pre-season
Holding midfielder was the more "they are looking" levels of interest.

I get it on the attacker, unless one of the front 5 leaves what level of a player are you going to recruit whose coming in for 6th choice, why would Doak, Blair, K.Gordon be able to step up and take that spot and minutes?

Christ.
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 11:26:27 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:15:14 am
haha can't believe you actually did this. Well that settles it, De Gea was the 4th best GK in the world, a list says so! Of course, in the real world rather than the silly list world made up by people who think Schemeichel was the 3rd best GK in the world, Allison was the best GK in the world when we bought him but it took us buying him and winning the CL for people to realise it. Or maybe the list people are right and Allison went from not even the 10th best to the best in one season. What sort of insane coaching did we give him in just one season?

The list doesn't need an order it's just which keepers were active during that period and some of them were incredibly good ones.

You said Alisson was the best i.e. no.1, he wasn't, thats factually proven by the FIFA top 3 awards. He was however an elite level goal keeper who probably would have been top 3 2019 without the Liverpool move but I'd argue Klopp improved him to become the best in the world.

Do you watch any football btw? Schemeichel had an incredibly good tournament for Denmark, including 2 man of the match awards and the longest clean sheet minutes (surpassing his dad) during that spell.

Likewise you said Van Dijk was, the Fifa 11 went for Ramos and Varane who after beating us in the CL final probably deserving the 1 and 2 spots that year.

Anyway this was fun, my drafting research finally came into use :D
DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 11:29:40 am
Hopefully we can get rid of Alisson and get Bounou in, he was in the top 3 fifa keeper list so is clearly much better.
BarryCrocker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 11:33:42 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:27:35 pm
Heard from a reliable source that Nandos is back on the menu at the training ground.

Also linked with 23 year old Gremio centre back Pasteis de Nata. From scouting reports hes a bit flaky around the edges and turns to custard when put under pressure.
Bobinhood

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 11:34:18 am
In the back half of his last season at roma salah was ripping everybody a new one every single time he played. To the eye test he appeared to be just about unstoppable and when he stepped in for us, he was. It was strange he wasn't more coveted but the robustness/chelsea thing probably clouded some judgements. He was clearly very very good.
disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 11:36:21 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:59:12 am
Pearce has done a fairly long article and the summary is it's quiet summer so far due to;

Adrian has been replaced by Jaros as 3rd choice keeper
Matip was replaced by Quansah as 3rd choice defender, we'd go to market if Van Den Berg leaves
Attacker is being looked at but there are several of the youngsters who could take that place with a good pre-season
Holding midfielder was the more "they are looking" levels of interest.

I get it on the attacker, unless one of the front 5 leaves what level of a player are you going to recruit whose coming in for 6th choice, why would Doak, Blair, K.Gordon be able to step up and take that spot and minutes?

I hope there's action at centre half. I'd move Van Den Berg on with a sell-on clause and bring someone better in. Also, hopefully Gomez is moved back to centre half now even though he fills in very well at full back.

They'll probably wait to sign a defensive midfielder. Can see us regretting it personally, it certainly played a part towards the end of last season where we fell apart a bit defensively.

The attack, who knows. I like the players we have there and maybe Doak can get some football but he'll more than likely struggle to produce good numbers straight away. I'd not mind him going out on loan personally along with the likes of Kaide Gordon but of course that requires them to actually sign someone which again, I can't see.
Knight

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 11:37:39 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:34:18 am
In the back half of his last season at roma salah was ripping everybody a new one every single time he played. To the eye test he appeared to be just about unstoppable and when he stepped in for us, he was. It was strange he wasn't more coveted but the robustness/chelsea thing probably clouded some judgements. He was clearly very very good.

but did he make a FIFA list bobinhood? We've got to consider his 'factual' level you see.
